Montag A & Associates Inc Buys Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Planet Fitness Inc, Charles Schwab Corp, Sells Allegiant Travel Co, Meta Platforms Inc, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF

- New Purchases: PLNT, DAR, BACPL.PFD, WFCPL.PFD, KARS, TER, ALB, VICI, EYE, ANET, FIVE, PEG, FITB, FFIV, IIVI, RIVN, BKR, CMC, ACC, FSLY, MTTR, SLVM, ONL, DLNG, GOVT, GUNR, IHI, IWN, NSP, NFRA, SCHA, SCHD, SMH, SQM, PNW, PCAR, AXON, ON, TREX, UMPQ, AUY, EXK, PBT, EPPC.PFD, MCHP, FNV, IMMR, KL, NYCBPU.PFD, GBDC, APTV,
- Added Positions: VB, SCHW, IJR, MINT, BKNG, LLY, PH, ROP, AMAT, SPY, BSCM, IVV, CVX, TJX, JPST, CP, LRCX, AME, FLRN, ADI, GPN, BSCN, KRE, MU, ALGN, XOP, MRVL, UNH, RPV, XME, JPM, PHM, BSCO, BSCP, IJH, RSP, VOO, CVS, CTAS, DXCM, XOM, ITW, ICE, INTU, KLAC, MMC, NVDA, NDAQ, NKE, NSC, PG, ROST, TGT, TXN, ANTM, XEL, MA, FBHS, NOW, ABNB, VDE, AMT, ADP, BAX, CLX, CCEP, CCI, DE, D, DUK, ECL, EMR, FDX, GE, IRM, SJM, JCI, KEY, LOW, NVS, PPL, CRM, TXRH, USB, UPS, MCI, MPV, EFT, GGN, DAL, VMW, MELI, CDNA, TSLA, LYB, WDAY, VEEV, ETSY, TDOC, TWLO, TTD, COUP, OKTA, BHVN, ROKU, MDB, ZS, DOCU, UBER, CRWD, NET, DDOG, BEPC, DKNG, U, CPNG, ARKK, ARKQ, DFIV, EFA, EWX, FXI, ICLN, IWS, LIT, QQQ, VMBS, VTV, VV, XBI, XLU,
- Reduced Positions: ALGT, FB, FISV, OSK, RIO, SWKS, VCSH, DRI, FCX, CBRL, MRNA, GFL, IWD, SYK, TMO, MNR, CDW, PYPL, CHTR, IQV, DLTR, GOOG, BLD, ADBE, AMD, AEL, BA, HD, QCOM, VZ, DIS, V, MDY, MJ, VCIT, VTI, AYI, TFC, KMX, STZ, EPD, EFX, GPC, GOOGL, IBM, NVR, GLD, TBF, VWO, T, MO, AIG, ABC, BK, BDX, BRK.B, FIS, CSCO, GLW, COST, EMN, EL, EEFT, GS, LHX, MDLZ, LEN, LMT, MAR, MLM, SPGI, MCK, MAA, MS, OKE, PFE, PFG, RSG, RDS.A, SLB, SHW, SO, UMH, VMC, WMT, WFC, WTW, HBI, STWD, ABBV, NRZ, OGCP, BABA, QRVO, SQ, CRSP, ALC, OGN, AMLP, ITB, IWF, SCHX, SPHQ, XLE, XLK, AFL, Y, ABCB, BP, BWA, CNP, COP, CMI, DD, FE, GIS, GGG, IEX, LAD, MKL, MDT, VTRS, NEM, ORLY, PPG, SAVA, REG, RF, SWBI, RIG, WRB, WAB, WBA, WY, HVT.A, IIM, TYG, TMUS, CNK, PM, SLRC, PBA, RCM, ALSN, FANG, AERI, TNDM, CGC, BATRK, DOW, CTVA, OTIS, PLTR, OTLY, KD, ARKW, BND, DTN, GDX, IBB, IOO, IVW, IWY, IYW, TBX, VDC, VEA, VGSH, VNQ, XLV, XLY,
- Sold Out: BSCL, KSU, RNR, TPVG, XLC, KIE, APG, NLY, VER, GPM, KSM, MMP, CNBKA, COO, EWJ, PTON, PTVE, OZON, COIN, AOA, BNDW, CLSN, DTEC, EEM, EFG, NIO, HTEC, INDA, PRDO, PSI, QQQE, RJA, RYT, SCZ, SHE, VNQI, VOT, ASTE, IVR, NCR, PNFP, PWR, RAVN, LVS, SPH, MUA, DMF, IMKTA, EVV, FRT, FVRR, ARI, COR, APO, SPLK, LUMN, SABR, NVTA, LILAK, VTVT, MFA,
These are the top 5 holdings of MONTAG A & ASSOCIATES INC
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 183,332 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.09%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 158,761 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.26%
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 915,606 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.98%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 356,325 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.87%
- S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 117,249 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.09%
Montag A & Associates Inc initiated holding in Planet Fitness Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.1 and $95.91, with an estimated average price of $85.52. The stock is now traded at around $93.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 54,563 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR)
Montag A & Associates Inc initiated holding in Darling Ingredients Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.91 and $85.34, with an estimated average price of $72.53. The stock is now traded at around $66.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 46,287 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Bank of America Corp (BACPL.PFD)
Montag A & Associates Inc initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $1415.35 and $1474.47, with an estimated average price of $1440.55. The stock is now traded at around $1360.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,897 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFCPL.PFD)
Montag A & Associates Inc initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $1460 and $1529.15, with an estimated average price of $1491.45. The stock is now traded at around $1391.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,290 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility (KARS)
Montag A & Associates Inc initiated holding in KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility . The purchase prices were between $42.41 and $51.6, with an estimated average price of $47.94. The stock is now traded at around $42.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 9,885 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Teradyne Inc (TER)
Montag A & Associates Inc initiated holding in Teradyne Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.27 and $168.56, with an estimated average price of $141.64. The stock is now traded at around $121.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,047 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)
Montag A & Associates Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 35.49%. The purchase prices were between $214.09 and $238.21, with an estimated average price of $226.3. The stock is now traded at around $214.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 108,588 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)
Montag A & Associates Inc added to a holding in Charles Schwab Corp by 90.74%. The purchase prices were between $73.23 and $85.82, with an estimated average price of $81.09. The stock is now traded at around $94.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 119,004 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Montag A & Associates Inc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.66%. The purchase prices were between $107.97 and $119.54, with an estimated average price of $113.43. The stock is now traded at around $108.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 201,489 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)
Montag A & Associates Inc added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 5900.00%. The purchase prices were between $2067.01 and $2648.2, with an estimated average price of $2368.61. The stock is now traded at around $2626.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,740 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)
Montag A & Associates Inc added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 52.72%. The purchase prices were between $224.85 and $279.04, with an estimated average price of $254.3. The stock is now traded at around $243.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 41,481 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Parker Hannifin Corp (PH)
Montag A & Associates Inc added to a holding in Parker Hannifin Corp by 51.29%. The purchase prices were between $284.71 and $334, with an estimated average price of $309.87. The stock is now traded at around $314.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 32,983 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL)
Montag A & Associates Inc sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.Sold Out: (KSU)
Montag A & Associates Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.Sold Out: RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd (RNR)
Montag A & Associates Inc sold out a holding in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $139.15 and $172.82, with an estimated average price of $157.18.Sold Out: SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (KIE)
Montag A & Associates Inc sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF. The sale prices were between $37.49 and $41.22, with an estimated average price of $39.91.Sold Out: The Cooper Companies Inc (COO)
Montag A & Associates Inc sold out a holding in The Cooper Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $373.53 and $434.12, with an estimated average price of $407.06.Sold Out: Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP)
Montag A & Associates Inc sold out a holding in Magellan Midstream Partners LP. The sale prices were between $43.99 and $51.44, with an estimated average price of $47.24.
