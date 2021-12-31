Montag A & Associates Inc Buys Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Planet Fitness Inc, Charles Schwab Corp, Sells Allegiant Travel Co, Meta Platforms Inc, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF

Atlanta, GA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Planet Fitness Inc, Charles Schwab Corp, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Booking Holdings Inc, sells Allegiant Travel Co, Meta Platforms Inc, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Oshkosh Corp, Rio Tinto PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Montag A & Associates Inc. As of 2021Q4, Montag A & Associates Inc owns 875 stocks with a total value of $2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MONTAG A & ASSOCIATES INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/montag+a+%26+associates+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 183,332 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.09% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 158,761 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.26% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 915,606 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.98% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 356,325 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.87% S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 117,249 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.09%

Montag A & Associates Inc initiated holding in Planet Fitness Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.1 and $95.91, with an estimated average price of $85.52. The stock is now traded at around $93.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 54,563 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Montag A & Associates Inc initiated holding in Darling Ingredients Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.91 and $85.34, with an estimated average price of $72.53. The stock is now traded at around $66.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 46,287 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Montag A & Associates Inc initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $1415.35 and $1474.47, with an estimated average price of $1440.55. The stock is now traded at around $1360.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,897 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Montag A & Associates Inc initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $1460 and $1529.15, with an estimated average price of $1491.45. The stock is now traded at around $1391.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,290 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Montag A & Associates Inc initiated holding in KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility . The purchase prices were between $42.41 and $51.6, with an estimated average price of $47.94. The stock is now traded at around $42.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 9,885 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Montag A & Associates Inc initiated holding in Teradyne Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.27 and $168.56, with an estimated average price of $141.64. The stock is now traded at around $121.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,047 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Montag A & Associates Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 35.49%. The purchase prices were between $214.09 and $238.21, with an estimated average price of $226.3. The stock is now traded at around $214.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 108,588 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Montag A & Associates Inc added to a holding in Charles Schwab Corp by 90.74%. The purchase prices were between $73.23 and $85.82, with an estimated average price of $81.09. The stock is now traded at around $94.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 119,004 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Montag A & Associates Inc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.66%. The purchase prices were between $107.97 and $119.54, with an estimated average price of $113.43. The stock is now traded at around $108.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 201,489 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Montag A & Associates Inc added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 5900.00%. The purchase prices were between $2067.01 and $2648.2, with an estimated average price of $2368.61. The stock is now traded at around $2626.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,740 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Montag A & Associates Inc added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 52.72%. The purchase prices were between $224.85 and $279.04, with an estimated average price of $254.3. The stock is now traded at around $243.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 41,481 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Montag A & Associates Inc added to a holding in Parker Hannifin Corp by 51.29%. The purchase prices were between $284.71 and $334, with an estimated average price of $309.87. The stock is now traded at around $314.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 32,983 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Montag A & Associates Inc sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.

Montag A & Associates Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Montag A & Associates Inc sold out a holding in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $139.15 and $172.82, with an estimated average price of $157.18.

Montag A & Associates Inc sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF. The sale prices were between $37.49 and $41.22, with an estimated average price of $39.91.

Montag A & Associates Inc sold out a holding in The Cooper Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $373.53 and $434.12, with an estimated average price of $407.06.

Montag A & Associates Inc sold out a holding in Magellan Midstream Partners LP. The sale prices were between $43.99 and $51.44, with an estimated average price of $47.24.