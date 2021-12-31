Flagship Private Wealth, LLC Buys PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, Sells PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond E

New Purchases: PDI, SLYV, SPLG, PLBY, MSOS, ABT, SPTM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, PLBY Group Inc, sells PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF, Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Flagship Private Wealth, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Flagship Private Wealth, LLC owns 76 stocks with a total value of $137 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Flagship Private Wealth, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/flagship+private+wealth%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 38,530 shares, 13.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.70% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 28,655 shares, 9.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.15% BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 99,749 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.99% Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) - 124,927 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.32% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 15,308 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.59%

Flagship Private Wealth, LLC initiated holding in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $24.75 and $27.21, with an estimated average price of $26.1. The stock is now traded at around $25.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 61,019 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Flagship Private Wealth, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.24 and $89.46, with an estimated average price of $84.78. The stock is now traded at around $82.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 3,369 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Flagship Private Wealth, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.24 and $56.16, with an estimated average price of $53.87. The stock is now traded at around $53.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 4,906 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Flagship Private Wealth, LLC initiated holding in PLBY Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.7 and $40.83, with an estimated average price of $30.38. The stock is now traded at around $16.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 9,946 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Flagship Private Wealth, LLC initiated holding in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF. The purchase prices were between $23.27 and $32.08, with an estimated average price of $27.56. The stock is now traded at around $24.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 9,469 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Flagship Private Wealth, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.79 and $58.74, with an estimated average price of $56.46. The stock is now traded at around $56.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,569 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Flagship Private Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 37.87%. The purchase prices were between $147.78 and $176.65, with an estimated average price of $164.65. The stock is now traded at around $164.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 6,753 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Flagship Private Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund. The sale prices were between $20.47 and $21.82, with an estimated average price of $21.13.

Flagship Private Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93.

Flagship Private Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $50.98 and $51.74, with an estimated average price of $51.39.