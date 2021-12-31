Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC Buys Intel Corp, Weyerhaeuser Co, Rivian Automotive Inc, Sells Church & Dwight Co Inc, Hormel Foods Corp, Office Properties Income Trust

- New Purchases: WY, RIVN, STLD, CLF, NLOK, KHC, CTGO, TSVT, KD, ONL,
- Added Positions: SCHB, NRG, INTC, OMER, MMM, T, AAPL, STOR, SCHD, C, TRN, ZIG, EBF,
- Reduced Positions: BRK.B, BSV, MSFT, VOO, CHD, HRL, SCHF, OPI, EBIX, SO, AUPH, DXC, IBM, KR, GTHX, XMLV, CXW, AMZN, STLA,
- Sold Out: NXR, PTRA, IVAL, QVAL, LUV,
- Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc (UTF) - 407,211 shares, 13.18% of the total portfolio.
- Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 45,944 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.99%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 31,484 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01%
- Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 42,676 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.64%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 10,369 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.47%
Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Weyerhaeuser Co. The purchase prices were between $35.71 and $41.18, with an estimated average price of $38.03. The stock is now traded at around $42.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,683 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN)
Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Rivian Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $172.01, with an estimated average price of $114.72. The stock is now traded at around $64.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD)
Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Steel Dynamics Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.54 and $67.49, with an estimated average price of $62.65. The stock is now traded at around $62.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: NortonLifeLock Inc (NLOK)
Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC initiated holding in NortonLifeLock Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.82 and $26.67, with an estimated average price of $25.31. The stock is now traded at around $30.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 400 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF)
Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.23 and $25.63, with an estimated average price of $21.57. The stock is now traded at around $20.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)
Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC initiated holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The purchase prices were between $32.88 and $37.84, with an estimated average price of $35.9. The stock is now traded at around $34.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 300 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Intel Corp (INTC)
Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Intel Corp by 69.85%. The purchase prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07. The stock is now traded at around $49.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 7,392 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Omeros Corp (OMER)
Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Omeros Corp by 68.27%. The purchase prices were between $5.67 and $8.29, with an estimated average price of $7.25. The stock is now traded at around $6.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 36,405 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: AT&T Inc (T)
Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 167.17%. The purchase prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71. The stock is now traded at around $24.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,395 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: STORE Capital Corp (STOR)
Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC added to a holding in STORE Capital Corp by 48.20%. The purchase prices were between $32.16 and $35.11, with an estimated average price of $33.97. The stock is now traded at around $30.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,652 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Citigroup Inc (C)
Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 71.43%. The purchase prices were between $58.28 and $72.53, with an estimated average price of $66.33. The stock is now traded at around $67.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Trinity Industries Inc (TRN)
Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Trinity Industries Inc by 150.00%. The purchase prices were between $25.57 and $30.22, with an estimated average price of $28.6. The stock is now traded at around $30.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value E (IVAL)
Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value E. The sale prices were between $24.69 and $27, with an estimated average price of $26.17.Sold Out: Proterra Inc (PTRA)
Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Proterra Inc. The sale prices were between $8.45 and $12.76, with an estimated average price of $10.24.Sold Out: Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF (QVAL)
Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF. The sale prices were between $33.92 and $38.65, with an estimated average price of $36.43.Sold Out: Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Port 3 (NXR)
Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Port 3. The sale prices were between $16.56 and $18.01, with an estimated average price of $17.16.Sold Out: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)
Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $39.36 and $55.06, with an estimated average price of $46.75.
