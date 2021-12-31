Sittner & Nelson, Llc Buys Columbia Banking System Inc, Pfizer Inc, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG Exchange

New Purchases: VBR, SCHD, PFFD, SCZ, SAP, BEP, NHI, EDOC, MSTR, INTU, URA, SILJ, LIT, LCID, BEPC, DHI, ORLY, BTU, RIO, IPI, NTLA, SLI, SLI, CONE, SLVM, BLNK, NOW, EDIT, RIVN, ONON, EVGO, HTZ, CHPT, CHPT, UBER, AVLR,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Columbia Banking System Inc, Pfizer Inc, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Total International Stock, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG Exchange-, Shell PLC, during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sittner & Nelson, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Sittner & Nelson, Llc owns 445 stocks with a total value of $172 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 160,693 shares, 16.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.73% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 62,764 shares, 10.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.64% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 15,833 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.24% Starbucks Corp (SBUX) - 40,573 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 9 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio.

Sittner & Nelson, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $167.6 and $184.48, with an estimated average price of $176.83. The stock is now traded at around $176.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,027 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sittner & Nelson, Llc initiated holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.34 and $80.86, with an estimated average price of $77.53. The stock is now traded at around $79.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sittner & Nelson, Llc initiated holding in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.92 and $25.66, with an estimated average price of $25.28. The stock is now traded at around $23.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sittner & Nelson, Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $69.99 and $75.86, with an estimated average price of $73.08. The stock is now traded at around $70.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,350 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sittner & Nelson, Llc initiated holding in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $33.27 and $40.71, with an estimated average price of $36.83. The stock is now traded at around $34.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sittner & Nelson, Llc initiated holding in SAP SE. The purchase prices were between $128.44 and $149.53, with an estimated average price of $139.59. The stock is now traded at around $126.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sittner & Nelson, Llc added to a holding in Columbia Banking System Inc by 656.10%. The purchase prices were between $30.88 and $40.38, with an estimated average price of $34.54. The stock is now traded at around $35.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 15,122 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sittner & Nelson, Llc added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 20.05%. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $51.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 40,970 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sittner & Nelson, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 45.05%. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $420.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,610 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sittner & Nelson, Llc added to a holding in Davis Select Financial ETF by 36.09%. The purchase prices were between $29.1 and $32.1, with an estimated average price of $30.82. The stock is now traded at around $33.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 22,625 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sittner & Nelson, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 214.23%. The purchase prices were between $61.08 and $65.1, with an estimated average price of $63.41. The stock is now traded at around $63.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,415 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sittner & Nelson, Llc added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 192.07%. The purchase prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $143.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,916 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sittner & Nelson, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $150.25 and $156.18, with an estimated average price of $154.26.

Sittner & Nelson, Llc sold out a holding in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $23.24 and $45.06, with an estimated average price of $35.13.

Sittner & Nelson, Llc sold out a holding in Tyson Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $78.08 and $87.16, with an estimated average price of $82.36.

Sittner & Nelson, Llc sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $34.56 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $60.04.

Sittner & Nelson, Llc sold out a holding in Vodafone Group PLC. The sale prices were between $14.62 and $16.1, with an estimated average price of $15.26.

Sittner & Nelson, Llc sold out a holding in Virtus Real Asset Income ETF. The sale prices were between $25.59 and $27.43, with an estimated average price of $26.71.