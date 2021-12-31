Context Capital Management, LLC Buys Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp, BurTech Acquisition Corp, Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp, Sells Digital World Acquisition Corp, RBC Bearings Inc, CM Life Sciences III Inc

La Jolla, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp, BurTech Acquisition Corp, Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp, FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp, Legato Merger Corp II, sells Digital World Acquisition Corp, RBC Bearings Inc, CM Life Sciences III Inc, Tailwind International Acquisition Corp, Austerlitz Acquisition Corp I during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Context Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Context Capital Management, LLC owns 499 stocks with a total value of $775 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Context Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/context+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp (IRRX.U) - 1,335,638 shares, 1.73% of the total portfolio. New Position BurTech Acquisition Corp (BRKHU) - 1,050,000 shares, 1.36% of the total portfolio. New Position Bridgetown Holdings Ltd (BTWN) - 859,425 shares, 1.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.34% Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp (ICNC.U) - 815,000 shares, 1.06% of the total portfolio. New Position CF Acquisition Corp IV (CFIV) - 827,561 shares, 1.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.09%

Context Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.95 and $10.09, with an estimated average price of $10.04. The stock is now traded at around $10.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 1,335,638 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Context Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in BurTech Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.98 and $10.01, with an estimated average price of $9.99. The stock is now traded at around $10.014800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 1,050,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Context Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.06 and $10.28, with an estimated average price of $10.13. The stock is now traded at around $10.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 815,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Context Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10 and $10.12, with an estimated average price of $10.07. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 800,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Context Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Legato Merger Corp II. The purchase prices were between $10 and $10.11, with an estimated average price of $10.05. The stock is now traded at around $10.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 750,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Context Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Juniper II Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.08 and $10.28, with an estimated average price of $10.15. The stock is now traded at around $10.098500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 699,989 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Context Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in G Squared Ascend I Inc by 3260.90%. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $9.94, with an estimated average price of $9.89. The stock is now traded at around $9.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 417,021 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Context Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Pine Island Acquisition Corp by 227.02%. The purchase prices were between $9.75 and $10.89, with an estimated average price of $9.96. The stock is now traded at around $9.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 403,338 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Context Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in L&F Acquisition Corp by 292.86%. The purchase prices were between $9.99 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $10.03. The stock is now traded at around $10.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 354,011 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Context Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc by 80.00%. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $9.97, with an estimated average price of $9.92. The stock is now traded at around $9.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 90,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Context Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $9.97, with an estimated average price of $9.95. The stock is now traded at around $9.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Context Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Digital World Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.1 and $108.84, with an estimated average price of $53.65.

Context Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in RBC Bearings Inc. The sale prices were between $190.82 and $241.35, with an estimated average price of $214.6.

Context Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in CM Life Sciences III Inc. The sale prices were between $8.87 and $10.47, with an estimated average price of $10.28.

Context Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.85 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.93.

Context Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in GigCapital4 Inc. The sale prices were between $9.68 and $10.03, with an estimated average price of $9.93.

Context Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Austerlitz Acquisition Corp I. The sale prices were between $9.83 and $10.59, with an estimated average price of $10.24.