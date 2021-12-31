Curi Wealth Management, LLC Buys Applied Materials Inc, JPMorgan Chase, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Sells SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ET

- New Purchases: AMAT, IQV, MA, MCHP, ABT, MDLZ, TMO, ADBE, NOC, XBI, MRK, KEYS, BAC, OGN, VWO, XOM, EMXC, AVY, BLK, DEO, LH, WHR, ACN, AMD, AMGN, ADI, CME, CSX, DFAS, EMR, IRT, EEM, IWX, AMJ, MKTX, MMC, MRVL, NSC, OSTK, ABBV, AVGO, CNI, CVS, DFAT, GD, GIS, RSP, SPLV, DJP, FLOT, LQD, IWF, JNJ, PTLC, PM, QCOM, ROKU, SCHG, SCHV, SKY, GLD, TSLA, VFC, ZBH, GLTR, ATVI, APD, MO, AON, ATO, BA, BMY, COF, CERN, CHTR, CVX, CB, C, COST, DVN, ETN, EPAM, FE, GS, HON, PGX, IYR, IAU, SUSA, IWD, K, KMI, FWONK, LLY, MCD, MDU, NFLX, NVDA, OHI, OMC, ORCL, PANW, PYPL, PFE, PSX, CORP, PNC, O, RBA, CRM, SBAC, MDYG, MDYV, SPY, XPH, XLK, SYK, SYY, TFX, TXN, TFC, MTN, VCSH, VZ, WPC, DGRW, MMM, T, AFL, A, AKAM, ALK, ALB, ALBO, ARE, BABA, ALGN, LNT, ALL, AYX, AMRN, AMCR, AAL, AXP, AFG, AMP, AME, APH, AU, ANTM, APO, ATR, APTV, ADM, ARNC, ARES, ARGO, ARKQ, ARKF, ARKG, ARKK, ARKW, APAM, ADSK, ADP, RILY, BKR, BLL, BK, BAX, WRB, BBY, BIIB, BX, SQ, BAH, BWA, BXP, BSX, BP, BFAM, BRSP, BR, BIPC, BF.B, BG, CACI, CDNS, CZR, CPB, CPRI, CAH, KMX, CRS, CARR, CTLT, CAT, CBRE, CE, CNC, CFVI, CHRW, SCHW, GTLS, CPK, CHH, CI, CINF, CTAS, CTXS, CLX, CMS, KO, CTSH, COIN, CL, COLM, CMA, XLC, CGEN, CAG, ED, STZ, CPRT, GLW, CTVA, COUP, CCI, CUBE, CMI, CW, CONE, DHI, DVA, DE, DAL, XRAY, DXCM, FANG, DKS, DMRC, DLR, DFS, DISH, D, DPZ, DOW, DTM, DTE, DD, DXC, EXP, EGP, EMN, EBAY, EA, ENB, ENPH, EOG, EQT, EQIX, EL, EXAS, EXC, EXPE, EXPO, EXR, FICO, FAST, FDX, FIS, FITB, FDN, QTEC, FISV, FIVN, F, FTNT, FTV, FOXA, FOX, BEN, FCX, GPS, GRMN, GNRC, GE, GM, GPC, GILD, GPN, GWRE, HAL, HBI, HIG, HVT, HCA, PEAK, HES, HPE, HLT, HFC, HOLX, HMHC, HWM, HPQ, HUBS, HUM, HBAN, HYPR, IDXX, ILMN, INCY, XLI, IR, NSP, INSP, INTC, ICE, IFF, IP, INTU, ISRG, PDP, PCY, PHB, CUT, IVZ, BKLN, GSY, VRP, ISBC, QAI, IRM, IUSG, IUSV, SDG, QUAL, IWM, ICLN, J, JNPR, KAI, KDP, KEY, KMB, KIM, KKR, KSS, KHC, KD, LHX, LRCX, LAWS, LEG, LEN, LNC, LIN, LMT, LITE, LYB, MRO, MPC, MAR, MLM, MAS, MTCH, XLB, MKC, MCK, MDT, MET, MU, MRNA, TAP, MPWR, MNST, MCO, MOS, MSI, MSM, MSCI, NDAQ, NEOG, NEO, NEM, NWSA, NWS, NLSN, NKE, NTRS, NCLH, NUE, NXPI, OXY, OMCL, OKE, ORLY, ONL, OTIS, PPL, PCAR, PKG, PLTR, PAYX, PEGA, PNR, PKI, HYS, PXD, POOL, PCH, PPG, PLD, PRU, PEG, PSA, PHM, PVH, QRVO, PWR, RRC, RJF, ROLL, XLRE, REGN, RF, RGEN, RMD, RBLX, ROK, ROP, ROST, RCL, SPGI, SAFE, SLB, SCHO, SCHD, SBCF, STX, SRE, NOW, SHW, SHOP, SPG, SWKS, SLG, AOS, SNOW, SONY, SO, LUV, SWN, IBND, XLY, XLP, EMTL, XLE, XLF, XLV, KRE, SPTL, SPYG, SPIP, SPYV, SLYV, SLYG, XLU, SPLK, STAG, SWK, STT, SURG, SLVM, SYF, SNPS, TROW, TSM, TEL, TDY, TXT, TTD, TMUS, TM, TT, TDG, TRV, TCBK, TWTR, UCTT, UAA, UA, UAL, UPS, URI, USB, MOO, VEA, VV, VO, VTWO, VTIP, VB, VTI, VTR, VRSN, VRSK, VRTX, VIAC, VTRS, VC, VMC, WAB, WMT, WM, WAT, WEC, WFC, WELL, WST, WDC, WU, WY, WMB, WTW, WTFC, DTH, XEL, XLNX, XYL, YUM, ZION, ZTS, ZM,
- Added Positions: JPM, UNH, GOOG, MSFT, HD, V, AMZN, DHR, DIS, IVV, IEFA, SCHX, IJH, IEMG, SCHM, SCHF, IJR, SCHA, SLQD, FB, BDX, QLTA, MNA, NETL, SHYG, TOTL, GBDC, PAVE, RYT, PBP, AAPL, SCHC, IGF, SCHH, FREL, PSK, IYW, SCZ, AGG, SCHZ, PG, MS, CSCO, JPST, PFF,
- Reduced Positions: SHM, EEMA, CMCSA, IBM, EMB, GMF, LOW, RTX,
For the details of Curi Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/curi+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Curi Wealth Management, LLC
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 416,134 shares, 8.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.74%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 75,201 shares, 6.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.41%
- Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 148,094 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. New Position
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 129,421 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6884.40%
- UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 40,688 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3218.76%
Curi Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.2 and $162.72, with an estimated average price of $145.33. The stock is now traded at around $144.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.02%. The holding were 148,094 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV)
Curi Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $238.37 and $282.61, with an estimated average price of $260.16. The stock is now traded at around $255.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.2%. The holding were 65,645 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Curi Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $381.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.85%. The holding were 45,943 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP)
Curi Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Microchip Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.25 and $89.35, with an estimated average price of $81.11. The stock is now traded at around $78.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 160,994 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)
Curi Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Abbott Laboratories. The purchase prices were between $115.53 and $141.46, with an estimated average price of $128.29. The stock is now traded at around $130.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 96,047 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)
Curi Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Mondelez International Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.07 and $66.37, with an estimated average price of $61.81. The stock is now traded at around $67.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 203,971 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Curi Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 6884.40%. The purchase prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11. The stock is now traded at around $156.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.49%. The holding were 129,421 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Curi Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 3218.76%. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $498.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.42%. The holding were 40,688 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Curi Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 4054.94%. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2829.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.28%. The holding were 6,731 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Curi Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 919.06%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $311.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.15%. The holding were 60,196 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Curi Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 3741.66%. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $364.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 33,384 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Visa Inc (V)
Curi Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 1785.45%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $230.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 61,673 shares as of 2021-12-31.
