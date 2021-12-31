B, B, H, & B Inc. Buys Southern Co, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, Sells BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, Global Payments Inc, International Business Machines Corp

New Purchases: SO, IVE,

SO, IVE, Added Positions: IVV, IXN, IVW, ACWI, SHYG, PDBC, USMV, ITOT, IUSV, NEAR, IJH, IJR, IEV, DIA, VXUS,

IVV, IXN, IVW, ACWI, SHYG, PDBC, USMV, ITOT, IUSV, NEAR, IJH, IJR, IEV, DIA, VXUS, Reduced Positions: FLOT, C, SFBS, AMZN, AAPL, GS,

FLOT, C, SFBS, AMZN, AAPL, GS, Sold Out: GPN, IBM, KD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Southern Co, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, sells BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, Global Payments Inc, International Business Machines Corp, Kyndryl Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, B, B, H, & B Inc.. As of 2021Q4, B, B, H, & B Inc. owns 33 stocks with a total value of $120 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of B, B, H, & B INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/b%2C+b%2C+h%2C+%26+b+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 47,743 shares, 18.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.83% iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI) - 102,826 shares, 9.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.66% BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) - 176,170 shares, 7.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.33% iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 96,219 shares, 6.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.36% iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E (SLQD) - 141,987 shares, 6.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.07%

B, B, H, & B Inc. initiated holding in Southern Co. The purchase prices were between $61.1 and $68.58, with an estimated average price of $63.82. The stock is now traded at around $68.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 9,252 shares as of 2021-12-31.

B, B, H, & B Inc. initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $145.08 and $156.8, with an estimated average price of $151.56. The stock is now traded at around $157.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 2,655 shares as of 2021-12-31.

B, B, H, & B Inc. sold out a holding in Global Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $117.86 and $161.31, with an estimated average price of $137.3.

B, B, H, & B Inc. sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15.

B, B, H, & B Inc. sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.