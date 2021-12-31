Charter Oak Capital Management, LLC Buys WisdomTree EnhancedContinuous Commodity Index Fund, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc, Sells iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF, PROSHARES TRUST, iShare

New Purchases: GCC, RSP, ULST, VCEB, TECS, NOBL, MGV, JKK, RHS, HYXF, SCHD, SHYG, SPGP, URTH, RPT, VOOV, VRIG, XVV, FNDF, FDLO, GDX, GRNB, FCPI, FCG, IETC, IQLT, BITO, EBIZ, PFXF, QDF, RDIV, REZ, RYE, SCHG, SCHM, SPHQ, SPLV, TAN, VLUE, VONE, XLRE, WY, FPI, CHGG, AMH, MPLX, BUD, LAC, BACPL.PFD, TMUS, WYNN, STOR, SCI, SIVB, IP, DD, CAG, CSV, CACI, BIIB, GOLD, SDHY, ARKX, GRAB, QNRX, ONL, IONQ, RKLB, JOBY, BRPM, CPNG, PLD, ASO, NET, CHWY, DOW, NIO, ARLO, AMRX, INVH,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys WisdomTree EnhancedContinuous Commodity Index Fund, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc, Salesforce.com Inc, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, sells iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF, PROSHARES TRUST, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, FedEx Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Charter Oak Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Charter Oak Capital Management, LLC owns 917 stocks with a total value of $860 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 449,876 shares, 24.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.54% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 686,797 shares, 9.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.95% Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 995,702 shares, 7.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.27% Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 529,791 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.18% Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF) - 200,558 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.24%

Charter Oak Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree EnhancedContinuous Commodity Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $19.76 and $21.78, with an estimated average price of $20.87. The stock is now traded at around $22.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 77,743 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Charter Oak Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $150.44 and $163.01, with an estimated average price of $157.71. The stock is now traded at around $159.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,040 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Charter Oak Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.25 and $40.39, with an estimated average price of $40.32. The stock is now traded at around $40.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Charter Oak Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares. The purchase prices were between $26.72 and $48.8, with an estimated average price of $34.92. The stock is now traded at around $31.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Charter Oak Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $72.68 and $74.42, with an estimated average price of $73.53. The stock is now traded at around $70.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,834 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Charter Oak Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in RPT Realty. The purchase prices were between $12.33 and $14.58, with an estimated average price of $13.46. The stock is now traded at around $12.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,585 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Charter Oak Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 21.20%. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $50.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 82,837 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Charter Oak Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc by 689.62%. The purchase prices were between $96.89 and $98.85, with an estimated average price of $97.98. The stock is now traded at around $97.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,604 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Charter Oak Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 957.45%. The purchase prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77. The stock is now traded at around $222.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,485 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Charter Oak Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 335.06%. The purchase prices were between $16.14 and $23.23, with an estimated average price of $18.69. The stock is now traded at around $17.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 33,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Charter Oak Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 32.42%. The purchase prices were between $38.2 and $42.72, with an estimated average price of $40.43. The stock is now traded at around $38.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 42,038 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Charter Oak Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 26.18%. The purchase prices were between $70.77 and $76.45, with an estimated average price of $73.91. The stock is now traded at around $76.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 22,704 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Charter Oak Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $24.7 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.72.

Charter Oak Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $28.45 and $45, with an estimated average price of $33.77.

Charter Oak Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in 908 Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $23.17 and $38.77, with an estimated average price of $29.2.

Charter Oak Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Credit Suisse AG Nassau Branch ZC SP ETN REDEEM 13. The sale prices were between $684.01 and $882.88, with an estimated average price of $811.58.

Charter Oak Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $5.65 and $9.44, with an estimated average price of $8.78.

Charter Oak Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Blue Apron Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $6.29 and $12.18, with an estimated average price of $8.69.