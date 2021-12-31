Charter Oak Capital Management, LLC Buys WisdomTree EnhancedContinuous Commodity Index Fund, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc, Sells iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF, PROSHARES TRUST, iShare

- New Purchases: GCC, RSP, ULST, VCEB, TECS, NOBL, MGV, JKK, RHS, HYXF, SCHD, SHYG, SPGP, URTH, RPT, VOOV, VRIG, XVV, FNDF, FDLO, GDX, GRNB, FCPI, FCG, IETC, IQLT, BITO, EBIZ, PFXF, QDF, RDIV, REZ, RYE, SCHG, SCHM, SPHQ, SPLV, TAN, VLUE, VONE, XLRE, WY, FPI, CHGG, AMH, MPLX, BUD, LAC, BACPL.PFD, TMUS, WYNN, STOR, SCI, SIVB, IP, DD, CAG, CSV, CACI, BIIB, GOLD, SDHY, ARKX, GRAB, QNRX, ONL, IONQ, RKLB, JOBY, BRPM, CPNG, PLD, ASO, NET, CHWY, DOW, NIO, ARLO, AMRX, INVH,
- Added Positions: IVV, IGSB, AGG, BSV, VEU, VXF, SLQD, IAGG, VEA, HYS, SUSB, CRM, SUSA, VSGX, IDXX, ESGV, ESML, SPXS, ACWI, BND, ISTB, IUSV, FLOT, IVE, NUBD, TIP, BRK.B, DGRW, GOVT, IHI, MINT, MUB, SJNK, VCSH, VUG, VV, VWO, EPR, XOM, NVAX, PSA, TSLA, APTS, ARKF, BGRN, DON, FTEC, HYMB, ITOT, PFF, QUAL, SDY, SUSL, VB, VBK, VOT, VPL, VPU, VTIP, VTV, AMD, ADI, BMY, VIAC, CVS, CCL, CAT, LUMN, KOF, CMCSA, DE, F, GOOGL, IBM, INO, LEG, MLM, MCD, MPW, MU, MSFT, NVDA, JWN, PPG, PEP, TS, TD, RTX, UNH, DIS, WEX, STAR, PPT, BME, VMW, KMI, STAG, SSSS, ZG, GMRE, ABBV, NCLH, ZTS, LADR, PYPL, KHC, VST, VICI, MRNA, DELL, CARR, OTIS, QS, COIN, HOOD, AOA, AOM, ARKW, DES, DGRO, DLN, DSI, DTD, EAGG, EFAV, FCOM, FENY, FIDU, FLRN, FMAT, FREL, FSTA, FUTY, HYD, IEFA, IPO, IWR, IYE, MBB, NANR, PAWZ, RDVY, RWO, SHV, SOXX, SUSC, VBR, VCIT, VDC, VIG, VNQ, VO, VOE, XLB, XLE, XLF, XMLV,
- Reduced Positions: BNDW, IXUS, IEMG, BNDX, BIV, ACWX, EMB, EXT, FDX, SHY, TOTL, VOO, T, CSCO, WELL, BLV, CWI, HYG, IVW, NEAR, SPXL, USMV, ALL, APH, AZN, BAC, BNS, BA, CNP, CVX, CL, GLW, DLR, EMN, ECL, EPD, NEE, GILD, HAL, HON, HRL, INTC, K, KSS, LOW, MET, MTD, VTRS, NATI, NKE, NOK, ES, NVS, OXY, ORCL, PENN, PRU, RY, SNY, SBUX, TTE, UL, VTR, VZ, WBA, XEL, YUM, ZBH, BX, HCA, PSX, FB, IRT, GOOG, FSK, BABA, TLRY, TLRY, APLE, PLNT, HPE, SQ, ADNT, REZI, ZM, KTB, CTVA, DKNG, OGN, KD, ACWV, AGGY, AOR, CWB, DEM, DTN, EEM, EEMV, EPP, ESGE, EWC, EWJ, FDIS, FHLC, GNR, IAI, ICLN, ICSH, IDV, IEF, IEUR, IGF, IJH, IJR, IUSB, IWM, IWV, IYF, IYW, NUDM, SPIB, SSO, TLH, VGT, VTEB, VTI, VWOB, VYM, XLI, XLU, XLV, XLY,
- Sold Out: IBDM, SQQQ, MASS, FLXN, FLGE, GEM, DMTK, CSTL, SNOW, KDNY, AFRM, OTLY, DGS, EET, FDWM, FSST, CVNA, HYLB, IGLB, JPST, PWB, SCHO, SCZ, STIP, UPRO, VGLT, YOLO, PMCB, CAJ, DKS, EOG, HSBC, THG, KR, PPL, PVH, SWK, VFC, WDC, EBAY, APRN, NIM, JDD, LYB, VER, CXP, CTT, NMG, OCGN, GKOS, APOP, AYX, BXP,
For the details of Charter Oak Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/charter+oak+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Charter Oak Capital Management, LLC
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 449,876 shares, 24.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.54%
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 686,797 shares, 9.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.95%
- Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 995,702 shares, 7.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.27%
- Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 529,791 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.18%
- Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF) - 200,558 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.24%
Charter Oak Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree EnhancedContinuous Commodity Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $19.76 and $21.78, with an estimated average price of $20.87. The stock is now traded at around $22.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 77,743 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
Charter Oak Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $150.44 and $163.01, with an estimated average price of $157.71. The stock is now traded at around $159.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,040 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST)
Charter Oak Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.25 and $40.39, with an estimated average price of $40.32. The stock is now traded at around $40.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares (TECS)
Charter Oak Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares. The purchase prices were between $26.72 and $48.8, with an estimated average price of $34.92. The stock is now traded at around $31.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (VCEB)
Charter Oak Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $72.68 and $74.42, with an estimated average price of $73.53. The stock is now traded at around $70.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,834 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: RPT Realty (RPT)
Charter Oak Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in RPT Realty. The purchase prices were between $12.33 and $14.58, with an estimated average price of $13.46. The stock is now traded at around $12.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,585 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
Charter Oak Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 21.20%. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $50.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 82,837 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc (HYS)
Charter Oak Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc by 689.62%. The purchase prices were between $96.89 and $98.85, with an estimated average price of $97.98. The stock is now traded at around $97.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,604 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Charter Oak Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 957.45%. The purchase prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77. The stock is now traded at around $222.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,485 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (SPXS)
Charter Oak Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 335.06%. The purchase prices were between $16.14 and $23.23, with an estimated average price of $18.69. The stock is now traded at around $17.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 33,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML)
Charter Oak Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 32.42%. The purchase prices were between $38.2 and $42.72, with an estimated average price of $40.43. The stock is now traded at around $38.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 42,038 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ISHARES TRUST (IUSV)
Charter Oak Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 26.18%. The purchase prices were between $70.77 and $76.45, with an estimated average price of $73.91. The stock is now traded at around $76.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 22,704 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (IBDM)
Charter Oak Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $24.7 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.72.Sold Out: PROSHARES TRUST (SQQQ)
Charter Oak Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $28.45 and $45, with an estimated average price of $33.77.Sold Out: 908 Devices Inc (MASS)
Charter Oak Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in 908 Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $23.17 and $38.77, with an estimated average price of $29.2.Sold Out: Credit Suisse AG Nassau Branch ZC SP ETN REDEEM 13 (FLGE)
Charter Oak Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Credit Suisse AG Nassau Branch ZC SP ETN REDEEM 13. The sale prices were between $684.01 and $882.88, with an estimated average price of $811.58.Sold Out: (FLXN)
Charter Oak Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $5.65 and $9.44, with an estimated average price of $8.78.Sold Out: Blue Apron Holdings Inc (APRN)
Charter Oak Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Blue Apron Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $6.29 and $12.18, with an estimated average price of $8.69.
Here is the complete portfolio of Charter Oak Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. Charter Oak Capital Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Charter Oak Capital Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Charter Oak Capital Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Charter Oak Capital Management, LLC keeps buying
Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):
- List of 52-Week Lows, 52-Week Highs
- List of 3-Year Lows, 3-Year Highs
- List of 5-Year Lows, 5-Year Highs