DB Wealth Management Group, LLC Buys BTC iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Sells iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund, Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF

EFA, SPLV, FDN, JKH, XMLV, FTXR, MBB, VOO, QUAL, EMB, PGX, ACWX, EFAV, DIA, RSP, JKI, REGL, VBK, LDOS, VBR, QQQ, SDY, ICVT, VYM, XLC, PDP, FXR, JKE, FSK, VO, SKYY, VCSH, AAXJ, ACWI, SRE, SAIC, SFIG, FXH, SLQD, FXZ, ANTM, EEM, TSLA, XNTK, VGSH, PIE, DWAS, FXL, VB, XLY, IEMG, JKK, JKG, SPMD, FNX, DD, VTRS, FGD, DSI, SPMO, SPHD, SCHC, LDUR, JKF, SMMV, Sold Out: FXU, FPA, NVCR, UBER, IFV, ISTB, SCHE, ZION, MS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BTC iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Costco Wholesale Corp, sells iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund, Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF, FIRST TR ETF VI, iShares MBS ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, DB Wealth Management Group, LLC. As of 2021Q4, DB Wealth Management Group, LLC owns 362 stocks with a total value of $169 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 105,774 shares, 15.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.17% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 20,323 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.43% Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (PKW) - 69,826 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.19% BTC iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) - 180,138 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12238.22% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 20,424 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.28%

DB Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares Europe ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.32 and $55.08, with an estimated average price of $53.37. The stock is now traded at around $53.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,749 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DB Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.84 and $50.18, with an estimated average price of $48.2. The stock is now traded at around $47.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,892 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DB Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.25 and $116.14, with an estimated average price of $114.66. The stock is now traded at around $111.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 572 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DB Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $15.85 and $16.68, with an estimated average price of $16.36. The stock is now traded at around $16.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,352 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DB Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.62 and $50.68, with an estimated average price of $47.8. The stock is now traded at around $50.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 996 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DB Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $156.44 and $175.91, with an estimated average price of $165.97. The stock is now traded at around $159.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 225 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DB Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 12238.22%. The purchase prices were between $33.99 and $36.33, with an estimated average price of $35.32. The stock is now traded at around $35.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.74%. The holding were 180,138 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DB Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 314.18%. The purchase prices were between $44.85 and $45.53, with an estimated average price of $45.24. The stock is now traded at around $45.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 32,865 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DB Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 50.25%. The purchase prices were between $156.44 and $168.08, with an estimated average price of $163.37. The stock is now traded at around $167.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 12,967 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DB Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 27.48%. The purchase prices were between $107.97 and $119.54, with an estimated average price of $113.43. The stock is now traded at around $108.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 16,231 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DB Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 417.82%. The purchase prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33. The stock is now traded at around $528.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 523 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DB Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 289.63%. The purchase prices were between $270.63 and $309.52, with an estimated average price of $296.53. The stock is now traded at around $282.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,052 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DB Wealth Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund. The sale prices were between $29.55 and $32.69, with an estimated average price of $30.88.

DB Wealth Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in FIRST TR EXCH ALPH. The sale prices were between $29.79 and $32.21, with an estimated average price of $31.14.

DB Wealth Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04.

DB Wealth Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in NovoCure Ltd. The sale prices were between $75.08 and $121.99, with an estimated average price of $99.87.

DB Wealth Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5. The sale prices were between $22.13 and $23.71, with an estimated average price of $22.99.

DB Wealth Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Zions Bancorp NA. The sale prices were between $59.4 and $67.61, with an estimated average price of $63.89.