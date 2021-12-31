Nicollet Investment Management, Inc. Buys Union Pacific Corp, F5 Inc, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Sells Southwest Airlines Co, Alibaba Group Holding, The Walt Disney Co

New Purchases: FFIV, LLY, SPOT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Union Pacific Corp, F5 Inc, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Eli Lilly and Co, Spotify Technology SA, sells Southwest Airlines Co, Alibaba Group Holding, The Walt Disney Co, DraftKings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nicollet Investment Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Nicollet Investment Management, Inc. owns 65 stocks with a total value of $249 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 209,134 shares, 14.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.75% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 66,834 shares, 9.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.22% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,308 shares, 8.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.17% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 5,406 shares, 6.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.84% Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 12,139 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.04%

Nicollet Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in F5 Inc. The purchase prices were between $196.73 and $247.78, with an estimated average price of $222.66. The stock is now traded at around $205.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 4,275 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nicollet Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $224.85 and $279.04, with an estimated average price of $254.3. The stock is now traded at around $243.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 750 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nicollet Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Spotify Technology SA. The purchase prices were between $221.91 and $300.95, with an estimated average price of $250.29. The stock is now traded at around $175.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 865 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nicollet Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 65.34%. The purchase prices were between $205.51 and $251.93, with an estimated average price of $237.68. The stock is now traded at around $246.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 22,085 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nicollet Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.08%. The purchase prices were between $75.67 and $83.02, with an estimated average price of $79.76. The stock is now traded at around $77.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 27,715 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nicollet Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $39.36 and $55.06, with an estimated average price of $46.75.

Nicollet Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.

Nicollet Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161.