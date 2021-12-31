Nicollet Investment Management, Inc. Buys Union Pacific Corp, F5 Inc, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Sells Southwest Airlines Co, Alibaba Group Holding, The Walt Disney Co

- New Purchases: FFIV, LLY, SPOT,
- Added Positions: UNP, SCHM,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, GOOG, MSFT, FB, AMZN, PYPL, V, FISV, TSLA, DKNG, LMT, SCHX, FIS, FUBO, PG, HD, JPM, NOW, JNJ, SPLK, IONS, GWW, SMG, UNH, AKAM, PANW, TJX, CB, SAP, KO, MRK, EQIX, SRCL, HFC, IWL, ALKS, CTRA, FAST, LHX, RDN, LULU, VMI, SWKS, UTHR, KNX,
- Sold Out: LUV, BABA, DIS,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 209,134 shares, 14.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.75%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 66,834 shares, 9.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.22%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,308 shares, 8.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.17%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 5,406 shares, 6.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.84%
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 12,139 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.04%
Nicollet Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in F5 Inc. The purchase prices were between $196.73 and $247.78, with an estimated average price of $222.66. The stock is now traded at around $205.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 4,275 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)
Nicollet Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $224.85 and $279.04, with an estimated average price of $254.3. The stock is now traded at around $243.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 750 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Spotify Technology SA (SPOT)
Nicollet Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Spotify Technology SA. The purchase prices were between $221.91 and $300.95, with an estimated average price of $250.29. The stock is now traded at around $175.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 865 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)
Nicollet Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 65.34%. The purchase prices were between $205.51 and $251.93, with an estimated average price of $237.68. The stock is now traded at around $246.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 22,085 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM)
Nicollet Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.08%. The purchase prices were between $75.67 and $83.02, with an estimated average price of $79.76. The stock is now traded at around $77.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 27,715 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)
Nicollet Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $39.36 and $55.06, with an estimated average price of $46.75.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Nicollet Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Nicollet Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161.
