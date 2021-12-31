Marathon Capital Management Buys Copa Holdings SA, Xerox Holdings Corp, DocGo Inc, Sells Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, TPI Composites Inc

- New Purchases: CPA, XRX, DCGO, ONDS, BCX, HBMD, CP, DT, VIG, DM,
- Added Positions: LPRO, BLBD, BRK.B, ALSN, PLAB, MDC, INVE, WTW, PNC, PGNY, EVLV, BMO, KEYS, AQMS,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, MSFT, TPIC, AMZN, DFS, GOOGL, GOOG, CVS, NVDA, V, MPC, PYPL, NOK, AEG, USB, LOW, ENPH, DHR, QCOM, MRK, ILMN, ABB, GOLD, LLY, CSX, CVX, CMCSA, PFE, CYRX, BK, QMCO, HON, JPM, JNJ, SYK, AVID, XOM, DOC, AMGN, ABT, ORCL, DIS, MU, IBB, CTVA, MGY, CSCO, LMT, WY, ZYME, TCX, TRGP, COF, SLB, COP, NEE, FHN, TPC, PEP, LSCC, TMFC, WPRT, PM, TMO, STXS, NSC, MLM, HD, FRO, DUK, CECE, BNS, BP, ALL, ALK,
- Sold Out: FB, INTU, CVA, ZS, EVA, TTD, A, COST, EPAM, ASML, POOL, BAC, SPGI, ROLL, TSM, HALO, ZTS, IQV, ANSS, NOW, PANW, ZBRA, UNH, CTLT, BPMC, VRRM, OMCL, MPWR, AMN, MTD, CRH, COO, EMR, GPN, LHX, HXL, QLYS, MMM, ATVI, MYOV, ADBE, DOX, AZPN, BLK, NKE, SPNS, INFY, ICFI, JKHY, OGN, JD, TEVA, YETI, TDOC, SHOP, WFC, ADI, AMAT, HAL, XONE, MA, CRM, ORI, MKSI, NXPI, KD, MRO, TIPT, ENIC, GNLN,
- T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) - 873,675 shares, 40.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01%
- Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) - 56,495 shares, 2.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.37%
- Identiv Inc (INVE) - 278,025 shares, 1.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.56%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 40,253 shares, 1.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.17%
- Avid Technology Inc (AVID) - 210,300 shares, 1.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.17%
Marathon Capital Management initiated holding in Copa Holdings SA. The purchase prices were between $69.25 and $87.7, with an estimated average price of $78.31. The stock is now traded at around $88.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 48,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Xerox Holdings Corp (XRX)
Marathon Capital Management initiated holding in Xerox Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.79 and $23.35, with an estimated average price of $20.34. The stock is now traded at around $21.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 164,225 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: DocGo Inc (DCGO)
Marathon Capital Management initiated holding in DocGo Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.64 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $8.74. The stock is now traded at around $7.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 156,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Ondas Holdings Inc (ONDS)
Marathon Capital Management initiated holding in Ondas Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.4 and $11.18, with an estimated average price of $8.52. The stock is now traded at around $5.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 179,375 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (BCX)
Marathon Capital Management initiated holding in BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust. The purchase prices were between $8.68 and $9.69, with an estimated average price of $9.33. The stock is now traded at around $10.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 61,559 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Howard Bancorp Inc (HBMD)
Marathon Capital Management initiated holding in Howard Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.39 and $22.62, with an estimated average price of $21.42. The stock is now traded at around $23.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 14,691 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Open Lending Corp (LPRO)
Marathon Capital Management added to a holding in Open Lending Corp by 26.54%. The purchase prices were between $21.2 and $35.18, with an estimated average price of $28.11. The stock is now traded at around $19.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 94,680 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Blue Bird Corp (BLBD)
Marathon Capital Management added to a holding in Blue Bird Corp by 24.71%. The purchase prices were between $14.74 and $25.31, with an estimated average price of $19.8. The stock is now traded at around $15.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 124,136 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Aqua Metals Inc (AQMS)
Marathon Capital Management added to a holding in Aqua Metals Inc by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $1.22 and $2.28, with an estimated average price of $1.75. The stock is now traded at around $1.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
Marathon Capital Management sold out a holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02.Sold Out: Intuit Inc (INTU)
Marathon Capital Management sold out a holding in Intuit Inc. The sale prices were between $525.35 and $694.66, with an estimated average price of $619.73.Sold Out: Covanta Holding Corp (CVA)
Marathon Capital Management sold out a holding in Covanta Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $20.09 and $20.26, with an estimated average price of $20.19.Sold Out: Zscaler Inc (ZS)
Marathon Capital Management sold out a holding in Zscaler Inc. The sale prices were between $251.86 and $368.78, with an estimated average price of $316.24.Sold Out: Enviva Inc (EVA)
Marathon Capital Management sold out a holding in Enviva Inc. The sale prices were between $53.96 and $72.95, with an estimated average price of $67.22.Sold Out: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Marathon Capital Management sold out a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The sale prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33.
