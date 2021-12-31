Marathon Capital Management Buys Copa Holdings SA, Xerox Holdings Corp, DocGo Inc, Sells Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, TPI Composites Inc

New Purchases: CPA, XRX, DCGO, ONDS, BCX, HBMD, CP, DT, VIG, DM,

Hunt Valley, MD, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Copa Holdings SA, Xerox Holdings Corp, DocGo Inc, Ondas Holdings Inc, BlackRock Resourcesmmodities Strategy Trust, sells Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, TPI Composites Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, Amazon.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Marathon Capital Management. As of 2021Q4, Marathon Capital Management owns 166 stocks with a total value of $427 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) - 873,675 shares, 40.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01% Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) - 56,495 shares, 2.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.37% Identiv Inc (INVE) - 278,025 shares, 1.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.56% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 40,253 shares, 1.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.17% Avid Technology Inc (AVID) - 210,300 shares, 1.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.17%

Marathon Capital Management initiated holding in Copa Holdings SA. The purchase prices were between $69.25 and $87.7, with an estimated average price of $78.31. The stock is now traded at around $88.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 48,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Marathon Capital Management initiated holding in Xerox Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.79 and $23.35, with an estimated average price of $20.34. The stock is now traded at around $21.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 164,225 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Marathon Capital Management initiated holding in DocGo Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.64 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $8.74. The stock is now traded at around $7.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 156,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Marathon Capital Management initiated holding in Ondas Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.4 and $11.18, with an estimated average price of $8.52. The stock is now traded at around $5.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 179,375 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Marathon Capital Management initiated holding in BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust. The purchase prices were between $8.68 and $9.69, with an estimated average price of $9.33. The stock is now traded at around $10.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 61,559 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Marathon Capital Management initiated holding in Howard Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.39 and $22.62, with an estimated average price of $21.42. The stock is now traded at around $23.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 14,691 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Marathon Capital Management added to a holding in Open Lending Corp by 26.54%. The purchase prices were between $21.2 and $35.18, with an estimated average price of $28.11. The stock is now traded at around $19.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 94,680 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Marathon Capital Management added to a holding in Blue Bird Corp by 24.71%. The purchase prices were between $14.74 and $25.31, with an estimated average price of $19.8. The stock is now traded at around $15.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 124,136 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Marathon Capital Management added to a holding in Aqua Metals Inc by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $1.22 and $2.28, with an estimated average price of $1.75. The stock is now traded at around $1.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Marathon Capital Management sold out a holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02.

Marathon Capital Management sold out a holding in Intuit Inc. The sale prices were between $525.35 and $694.66, with an estimated average price of $619.73.

Marathon Capital Management sold out a holding in Covanta Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $20.09 and $20.26, with an estimated average price of $20.19.

Marathon Capital Management sold out a holding in Zscaler Inc. The sale prices were between $251.86 and $368.78, with an estimated average price of $316.24.

Marathon Capital Management sold out a holding in Enviva Inc. The sale prices were between $53.96 and $72.95, with an estimated average price of $67.22.

Marathon Capital Management sold out a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The sale prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33.