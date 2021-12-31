Great Point Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc, Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF, Blackstone Inc, Sells iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF, Chimera Investment Corp

- New Purchases: BX, ONON, SGRY, INTC, IQV, AVDE, CG, VRTV, TSLA, CVS,
- Added Positions: BFAM, AVUS, AVUV, EZM, SHY, AVEM, AVDV, DGS, G,
- Reduced Positions: HTRB, SPSB, QUS, VTI, DLS, ITOT, SPEM, AAPL, SDY, MSFT, PEP, PG, VEA, EEM, VGSH,
- Sold Out: AOR, CIM,
For the details of Great Point Wealth Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/great+point+wealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Great Point Wealth Advisors, LLC
- Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) - 941,247 shares, 10.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.70%
- Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) - 354,946 shares, 8.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.38%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 114,418 shares, 8.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.25%
- iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 285,234 shares, 7.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.65%
- Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM) - 185,988 shares, 7.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 229.58%
Great Point Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in On Holding AG. The purchase prices were between $29.09 and $51.45, with an estimated average price of $36.96. The stock is now traded at around $30.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 14,125 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Blackstone Inc (BX)
Great Point Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Blackstone Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.95 and $148.88, with an estimated average price of $133.86. The stock is now traded at around $134.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Surgery Partners Inc (SGRY)
Great Point Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Surgery Partners Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.9 and $54.36, with an estimated average price of $46.5. The stock is now traded at around $49.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 7,261 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV)
Great Point Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $238.37 and $282.61, with an estimated average price of $260.16. The stock is now traded at around $255.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,304 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Intel Corp (INTC)
Great Point Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07. The stock is now traded at around $49.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,210 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE)
Great Point Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Avantis International Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.26 and $64.84, with an estimated average price of $62.84. The stock is now traded at around $63.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,550 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM)
Great Point Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc by 229.58%. The purchase prices were between $114.69 and $169.73, with an estimated average price of $138.36. The stock is now traded at around $137.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5%. The holding were 185,988 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV)
Great Point Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 29.40%. The purchase prices were between $75.12 and $83.35, with an estimated average price of $79.26. The stock is now traded at around $79.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 66,970 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Genpact Ltd (G)
Great Point Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Genpact Ltd by 51.20%. The purchase prices were between $47.64 and $53.66, with an estimated average price of $50.4. The stock is now traded at around $49.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 10,941 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (AOR)
Great Point Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF. The sale prices were between $54.82 and $57.36, with an estimated average price of $56.38.Sold Out: Chimera Investment Corp (CIM)
Great Point Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Chimera Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $14.49 and $16.8, with an estimated average price of $15.78.
Here is the complete portfolio of Great Point Wealth Advisors, LLC. Also check out:
1. Great Point Wealth Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Great Point Wealth Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Great Point Wealth Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Great Point Wealth Advisors, LLC keeps buying