Great Point Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc, Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF, Blackstone Inc, Sells iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF, Chimera Investment Corp

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc, Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF, Blackstone Inc, On Holding AG, Surgery Partners Inc, sells iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF, Chimera Investment Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Great Point Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Great Point Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 58 stocks with a total value of $326 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) - 941,247 shares, 10.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.70% Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) - 354,946 shares, 8.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.38% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 114,418 shares, 8.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.25% iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 285,234 shares, 7.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.65% Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM) - 185,988 shares, 7.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 229.58%

Great Point Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in On Holding AG. The purchase prices were between $29.09 and $51.45, with an estimated average price of $36.96. The stock is now traded at around $30.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 14,125 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Great Point Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Blackstone Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.95 and $148.88, with an estimated average price of $133.86. The stock is now traded at around $134.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Great Point Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Surgery Partners Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.9 and $54.36, with an estimated average price of $46.5. The stock is now traded at around $49.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 7,261 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Great Point Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $238.37 and $282.61, with an estimated average price of $260.16. The stock is now traded at around $255.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,304 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Great Point Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07. The stock is now traded at around $49.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,210 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Great Point Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Avantis International Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.26 and $64.84, with an estimated average price of $62.84. The stock is now traded at around $63.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,550 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Great Point Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc by 229.58%. The purchase prices were between $114.69 and $169.73, with an estimated average price of $138.36. The stock is now traded at around $137.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5%. The holding were 185,988 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Great Point Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 29.40%. The purchase prices were between $75.12 and $83.35, with an estimated average price of $79.26. The stock is now traded at around $79.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 66,970 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Great Point Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Genpact Ltd by 51.20%. The purchase prices were between $47.64 and $53.66, with an estimated average price of $50.4. The stock is now traded at around $49.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 10,941 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Great Point Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF. The sale prices were between $54.82 and $57.36, with an estimated average price of $56.38.

Great Point Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Chimera Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $14.49 and $16.8, with an estimated average price of $15.78.