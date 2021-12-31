Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors Llc Buys Coca-Cola Co, The Home Depot Inc, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF, AT&T Inc

- New Purchases: SCHD, AVGO, CRM, NVDA, NXPI, EL, CHTR, FITB, ALL, SPY, BAM, ADBE, SBUX, EQIX, F, SMH, IQV, IEO, QLTA, XLB, TDG, INTU, ICE, MA, SYF, XLF, RCD, IJR, PYPL, DHR, EMR, IWP, PSCT, OIH, TJX, VAW, KRE, INFL, QQQ, XRT, VIS, NFLX, LHX, GM, COST, WRK, XLE, ROP, BDX, GIS, PAYX, ADSK, VONV, ISRG, RF, CE, CSGP, KLAC, KKR,
- Added Positions: KO, HD, AAPL, GOOGL, TFC, AMZN, JNJ, V, WMT, CSCO, UNH, VZ, MSI, AMT, MRK, UNP, CAT, JPM, XOM, PFE, AMGN, ETN, CMCSA, PG, CVS, MDT, CME, HON, SO, PEP, LLY,
- Reduced Positions: RTX, EEM, IVV, ORCL, FB, MSFT, TGT, MPC, QCOM, CB, PGF, MO, APD, IGLB, LMT, BKT, LQD, DLR, HAL, BRK.B, USIG, GOOG, AGG, ABBV, PAI, UPS, MCD, CVX, ADP, BMY,
- Sold Out: JPST, IWR, T, INTC, DHI, EIX, IPG, QRVO, PM, HCA, HOLX, BK, NRG, NVR, KSU, GPC, KMX, DISCA, AAP, CCL, TPR, UAL, EXPE, BAC, BA, TD, IBM, KMB, K, IP, GD, GE, AXP, NOC,
For the details of MEADOW CREEK WEALTH ADVISORS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/meadow+creek+wealth+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of MEADOW CREEK WEALTH ADVISORS LLC
- Coca-Cola Co (KO) - 445,232 shares, 24.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.11%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 14,492 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.52%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 24,823 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.05%
- The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 9,465 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 93.95%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 5,383 shares, 2.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.78%
Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors Llc initiated holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.34 and $80.86, with an estimated average price of $77.53. The stock is now traded at around $79.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 16,197 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)
Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors Llc initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $611.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 1,701 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors Llc initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77. The stock is now traded at around $222.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 3,918 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors Llc initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $267.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 3,323 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)
Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors Llc initiated holding in NXP Semiconductors NV. The purchase prices were between $183.1 and $238.9, with an estimated average price of $213.32. The stock is now traded at around $209.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 3,096 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)
Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors Llc initiated holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $304.25 and $370.2, with an estimated average price of $340.4. The stock is now traded at around $320.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 1,877 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Coca-Cola Co (KO)
Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors Llc added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 22.11%. The purchase prices were between $52.3 and $59.21, with an estimated average price of $55.76. The stock is now traded at around $61.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.5%. The holding were 445,232 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors Llc added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 93.95%. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $364.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 9,465 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors Llc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 30.05%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $176.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 24,823 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors Llc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 204.24%. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2831.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 502 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)
Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors Llc added to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 264.79%. The purchase prices were between $55.67 and $65.14, with an estimated average price of $61.08. The stock is now traded at around $65.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 17,601 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 51.87%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3223.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 568 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors Llc sold out a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The sale prices were between $50.45 and $50.59, with an estimated average price of $50.51.Sold Out: iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR)
Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors Llc sold out a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $78.16 and $85.01, with an estimated average price of $81.93.Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)
Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors Llc sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.Sold Out: Intel Corp (INTC)
Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07.Sold Out: D.R. Horton Inc (DHI)
Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors Llc sold out a holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The sale prices were between $82.96 and $109.65, with an estimated average price of $96.7.Sold Out: Edison International (EIX)
Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Edison International. The sale prices were between $55.53 and $68.44, with an estimated average price of $63.64.Reduced: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors Llc reduced to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 87.04%. The sale prices were between $79.05 and $91.86, with an estimated average price of $87.1. The stock is now traded at around $96.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.31%. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors Llc still held 6,083 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors Llc reduced to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 72.21%. The sale prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $49.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.15%. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors Llc still held 7,050 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors Llc reduced to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 30.78%. The sale prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $459.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.08%. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors Llc still held 5,383 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Oracle Corp (ORCL)
Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors Llc reduced to a holding in Oracle Corp by 83.03%. The sale prices were between $87.21 and $103.65, with an estimated average price of $93.89. The stock is now traded at around $83.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.81%. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors Llc still held 13,209 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors Llc reduced to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 54.02%. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $232.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.51%. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors Llc still held 1,526 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors Llc reduced to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 24.52%. The sale prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $311.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.5%. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors Llc still held 14,492 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of MEADOW CREEK WEALTH ADVISORS LLC. Also check out:
1. MEADOW CREEK WEALTH ADVISORS LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. MEADOW CREEK WEALTH ADVISORS LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. MEADOW CREEK WEALTH ADVISORS LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MEADOW CREEK WEALTH ADVISORS LLC keeps buying
- High Yield Dividend Stocks in Gurus' Portfolio
- Top dividend stocks of Warren Buffett
- Top dividend stocks of George Soros