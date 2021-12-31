Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors Llc Buys Coca-Cola Co, The Home Depot Inc, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF, AT&T Inc

New Purchases: SCHD, AVGO, CRM, NVDA, NXPI, EL, CHTR, FITB, ALL, SPY, BAM, ADBE, SBUX, EQIX, F, SMH, IQV, IEO, QLTA, XLB, TDG, INTU, ICE, MA, SYF, XLF, RCD, IJR, PYPL, DHR, EMR, IWP, PSCT, OIH, TJX, VAW, KRE, INFL, QQQ, XRT, VIS, NFLX, LHX, GM, COST, WRK, XLE, ROP, BDX, GIS, PAYX, ADSK, VONV, ISRG, RF, CE, CSGP, KLAC, KKR,

Added Positions: KO, HD, AAPL, GOOGL, TFC, AMZN, JNJ, V, WMT, CSCO, UNH, VZ, MSI, AMT, MRK, UNP, CAT, JPM, XOM, PFE, AMGN, ETN, CMCSA, PG, CVS, MDT, CME, HON, SO, PEP, LLY,

Reduced Positions: RTX, EEM, IVV, ORCL, FB, MSFT, TGT, MPC, QCOM, CB, PGF, MO, APD, IGLB, LMT, BKT, LQD, DLR, HAL, BRK.B, USIG, GOOG, AGG, ABBV, PAI, UPS, MCD, CVX, ADP, BMY,

Sold Out: JPST, IWR, T, INTC, DHI, EIX, IPG, QRVO, PM, HCA, HOLX, BK, NRG, NVR, KSU, GPC, KMX, DISCA, AAP, CCL, TPR, UAL, EXPE, BAC, BA, TD, IBM, KMB, K, IP, GD, GE, AXP, NOC,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Coca-Cola Co, The Home Depot Inc, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Broadcom Inc, Apple Inc, sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF, AT&T Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Intel Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors Llc. As of 2021Q4, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors Llc owns 121 stocks with a total value of $106 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Coca-Cola Co (KO) - 445,232 shares, 24.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.11% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 14,492 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.52% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 24,823 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.05% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 9,465 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 93.95% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 5,383 shares, 2.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.78%

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors Llc initiated holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.34 and $80.86, with an estimated average price of $77.53. The stock is now traded at around $79.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 16,197 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors Llc initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $611.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 1,701 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors Llc initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77. The stock is now traded at around $222.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 3,918 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors Llc initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $267.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 3,323 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors Llc initiated holding in NXP Semiconductors NV. The purchase prices were between $183.1 and $238.9, with an estimated average price of $213.32. The stock is now traded at around $209.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 3,096 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors Llc initiated holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $304.25 and $370.2, with an estimated average price of $340.4. The stock is now traded at around $320.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 1,877 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors Llc added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 22.11%. The purchase prices were between $52.3 and $59.21, with an estimated average price of $55.76. The stock is now traded at around $61.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.5%. The holding were 445,232 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors Llc added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 93.95%. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $364.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 9,465 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors Llc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 30.05%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $176.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 24,823 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors Llc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 204.24%. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2831.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 502 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors Llc added to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 264.79%. The purchase prices were between $55.67 and $65.14, with an estimated average price of $61.08. The stock is now traded at around $65.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 17,601 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 51.87%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3223.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 568 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors Llc sold out a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The sale prices were between $50.45 and $50.59, with an estimated average price of $50.51.

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors Llc sold out a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $78.16 and $85.01, with an estimated average price of $81.93.

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors Llc sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07.

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors Llc sold out a holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The sale prices were between $82.96 and $109.65, with an estimated average price of $96.7.

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Edison International. The sale prices were between $55.53 and $68.44, with an estimated average price of $63.64.

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors Llc reduced to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 87.04%. The sale prices were between $79.05 and $91.86, with an estimated average price of $87.1. The stock is now traded at around $96.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.31%. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors Llc still held 6,083 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors Llc reduced to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 72.21%. The sale prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $49.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.15%. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors Llc still held 7,050 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors Llc reduced to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 30.78%. The sale prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $459.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.08%. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors Llc still held 5,383 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors Llc reduced to a holding in Oracle Corp by 83.03%. The sale prices were between $87.21 and $103.65, with an estimated average price of $93.89. The stock is now traded at around $83.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.81%. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors Llc still held 13,209 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors Llc reduced to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 54.02%. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $232.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.51%. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors Llc still held 1,526 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors Llc reduced to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 24.52%. The sale prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $311.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.5%. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors Llc still held 14,492 shares as of 2021-12-31.