Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Retirement Group, LLC Buys iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Alibaba Group Holding, Vanguard Value ETF, Sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, Invesco Preferred ETF

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Retirement Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Alibaba Group Holding, Vanguard Value ETF, PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund, Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF, sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, Invesco Preferred ETF, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Retirement Group, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Retirement Group, LLC owns 750 stocks with a total value of $229 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Retirement Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/retirement+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Retirement Group, LLC
  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 109,316 shares, 14.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.60%
  2. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (XLG) - 59,254 shares, 9.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.27%
  3. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV) - 156,508 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.85%
  4. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV) - 130,849 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.86%
  5. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 125,341 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.96%
New Purchase: PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI)

Retirement Group, LLC initiated holding in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $24.75 and $27.21, with an estimated average price of $26.1. The stock is now traded at around $25.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 35,929 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB)

Retirement Group, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.92 and $50.09, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,012 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND)

Retirement Group, LLC initiated holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $108.26 and $109.78, with an estimated average price of $109.12. The stock is now traded at around $105.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG)

Retirement Group, LLC initiated holding in Kite Realty Group Trust. The purchase prices were between $19.55 and $22.52, with an estimated average price of $21.41. The stock is now traded at around $21.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,236 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RYF)

Retirement Group, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.05 and $66.3, with an estimated average price of $64.27. The stock is now traded at around $67.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: ProShares Ultra QQQ (QLD)

Retirement Group, LLC initiated holding in ProShares Ultra QQQ. The purchase prices were between $70.69 and $92.38, with an estimated average price of $84.6. The stock is now traded at around $74.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Retirement Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 129.14%. The purchase prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48. The stock is now traded at around $206.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 11,253 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Retirement Group, LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 90.03%. The purchase prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1. The stock is now traded at around $126.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 20,694 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Retirement Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 27.07%. The purchase prices were between $135.59 and $147.24, with an estimated average price of $142.08. The stock is now traded at around $149.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 32,330 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP)

Retirement Group, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 64.59%. The purchase prices were between $25.44 and $25.91, with an estimated average price of $25.72. The stock is now traded at around $25.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 71,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Retirement Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 196.25%. The purchase prices were between $113.01 and $114.88, with an estimated average price of $113.97. The stock is now traded at around $110.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 7,353 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL)

Retirement Group, LLC added to a holding in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 70.90%. The purchase prices were between $88.93 and $98.18, with an estimated average price of $94.45. The stock is now traded at around $95.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 9,037 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Invesco Preferred ETF (PGX)

Retirement Group, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Preferred ETF. The sale prices were between $14.49 and $14.99, with an estimated average price of $14.76.

Sold Out: PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund (PCI)

Retirement Group, LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund. The sale prices were between $20.47 and $21.82, with an estimated average price of $21.13.

Sold Out: (VER)

Retirement Group, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $46.36 and $52.16, with an estimated average price of $49.13.

Sold Out: (RPAI)

Retirement Group, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $13.15 and $13.78, with an estimated average price of $13.6.

Sold Out: Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX)

Retirement Group, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.82 and $55.76, with an estimated average price of $55.28.

Sold Out: Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX)

Retirement Group, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF. The sale prices were between $54.17 and $58.73, with an estimated average price of $56.79.



Here is the complete portfolio of Retirement Group, LLC. Also check out:

1. Retirement Group, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Retirement Group, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Retirement Group, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Retirement Group, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus