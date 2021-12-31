Retirement Group, LLC Buys iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Alibaba Group Holding, Vanguard Value ETF, Sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, Invesco Preferred ETF

New Purchases: PDI, BOND, VUSB, KRG, RYF, QLD, SSO, CB, AFL, APD, ABC, BRO, CCI, ECL, LOW, NKE, PPG, PNW, LIN, PHM, SHW, SBUX, TM, WPC, CCXI, REGI, GLOB, RIVN, COWZ, FIDU, NUMG, ACN, ATO, ADP, ACLS, BMO, BNS, BLK, CMS, CP, CHD, CLF, CLX, CL, CBSH, DISCA, EW, FDS, GD, GPN, LHX, ICE, SJM, JKHY, SPGI, MDT, MPWR, NEM, ES, REGN, RY, TROW, TER, TXN, TD, UMH, WEC, XEL, BF.A, RQI, RNP, IGR, BR, AWK, GTE, OCSL, CPRI, VSTM, WDAY, GMRE, AMC, IVT, WATT, FIVN, BST, SHAK, DEA, XHR, PEN, YEXT, SPCE, BSTZ, SITM, METX, QLGN, MP, AFRM, RBLX, PATH, ME, CNTX, CNTX, RKLB, FWRG, DWAC, CYN, KD, GFS, STRN, DBC, IYZ, KRBN, LIT, MORT, PTBD, RYH, SCHI,

Added Positions: BRK.B, XLG, SCHD, IWM, BABA, VTV, MDYV, SLYV, XOM, VRP, JEF, AGG, NOBL, AMZN, MSFT, AAPL, BAM, O, VDE, COP, SPY, UNH, GLD, VBR, IYLD, GOOGL, APTS, XMHQ, TSLA, GOOG, IJR, VLUE, CAT, VZ, DGRO, CMCSA, COST, FDX, NAK, PLUG, PSX, PYPL, DIV, NUSC, SCHG, SCHV, XLE, ABT, AMT, AMGN, CSCO, NEE, FCEL, HD, JNJ, KEY, MCD, MU, OKE, TGT, ETY, TMUS, BW, AA, BND, DIA, DSI, EFV, FDNI, FNDA, FPXI, INDS, IVLU, IWO, OGIG, SCHE, SDIV, SOXX, SPDV, VIGI, VNQ, VYM, WDIV, MMM, ACAD, ATVI, ADI, NLY, AN, BECN, BIIB, CBRE, CNC, ED, DUK, EMR, FICO, F, HON, KMB, MDLZ, HZO, NFLX, OHI, ASGN, SAVA, PEP, PRFT, PFE, PG, LUV, SYK, RGR, UNP, URI, RTX, VFC, VRTX, GWW, LULU, VMW, AVGO, FTNT, KMI, STAG, SPLK, NCLH, GLPI, STOR, QRVO, SQ, IR, SPOT, NIO, YETI, HGLB, OTIS, PLTR, COIN, ASTR, GXO, LCID, ONL, BIV, CN, DGRW, ESGN, IEFA, IEI, ISCF, IVW, IWN, IXP, IXUS, KBWY, MGV, QQQM, RWO, SLV, SMMD, SPEM, TIP, VCIT, VNQI, VXUS, XHB,

Reduced Positions: TLT, FPE, FTSL, IVV, CVX, GDX, PFFD, QQQ, SRLN, INTC, PGF, WMT, LMT, PFXF, IGSB, PFF, T, FMAT, AGGY, IGBH, SPSB, SLQD, GTO, FIBR, ETV, SCHB, SPYD, FLRN, PCEF, PGHY, VUG, VEA, PFM, BAC, GSY, SCHZ, LQDH, MTUM, NEAR, YYY, SCHO, SCHR, LAC, IOVA, SUSA, ESHY, USMV, ESCR, XSLV, PCG, RNLX, X, CWB, XLP, QUS, RDIV, SHYG, SIVR, SGOL, HYEM, CAPE, DEM, LQD, LGLV, EFAV, EMHY, IJH, SRET, HYG, VOO, VRIG, VTIP, VV, IGHG, PHYS, AMD, VTRS, USB, UPS, ET, BX, V, STWD, SCHX, FSK, AMLP, FLOT, FNDF, IEF, IVE, JPST, RZV,

Sold Out: PGX, PCI, VER, BNDX, RPAI, FNDX, AOM, BSX, ELAN, RSX, ICVT, BSCL, UP, PSFE, DM, FHTX, DKNG, EGLX, RLMD, ZTS, ZG, XPO, ORCL, KSU, ERIC, D, VALE, BKD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Alibaba Group Holding, Vanguard Value ETF, PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund, Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF, sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, Invesco Preferred ETF, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Retirement Group, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Retirement Group, LLC owns 750 stocks with a total value of $229 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 109,316 shares, 14.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.60% Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (XLG) - 59,254 shares, 9.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.27% SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV) - 156,508 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.85% SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV) - 130,849 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.86% Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 125,341 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.96%

Retirement Group, LLC initiated holding in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $24.75 and $27.21, with an estimated average price of $26.1. The stock is now traded at around $25.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 35,929 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Retirement Group, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.92 and $50.09, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,012 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Retirement Group, LLC initiated holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $108.26 and $109.78, with an estimated average price of $109.12. The stock is now traded at around $105.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Retirement Group, LLC initiated holding in Kite Realty Group Trust. The purchase prices were between $19.55 and $22.52, with an estimated average price of $21.41. The stock is now traded at around $21.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,236 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Retirement Group, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.05 and $66.3, with an estimated average price of $64.27. The stock is now traded at around $67.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Retirement Group, LLC initiated holding in ProShares Ultra QQQ. The purchase prices were between $70.69 and $92.38, with an estimated average price of $84.6. The stock is now traded at around $74.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Retirement Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 129.14%. The purchase prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48. The stock is now traded at around $206.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 11,253 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Retirement Group, LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 90.03%. The purchase prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1. The stock is now traded at around $126.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 20,694 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Retirement Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 27.07%. The purchase prices were between $135.59 and $147.24, with an estimated average price of $142.08. The stock is now traded at around $149.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 32,330 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Retirement Group, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 64.59%. The purchase prices were between $25.44 and $25.91, with an estimated average price of $25.72. The stock is now traded at around $25.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 71,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Retirement Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 196.25%. The purchase prices were between $113.01 and $114.88, with an estimated average price of $113.97. The stock is now traded at around $110.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 7,353 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Retirement Group, LLC added to a holding in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 70.90%. The purchase prices were between $88.93 and $98.18, with an estimated average price of $94.45. The stock is now traded at around $95.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 9,037 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Retirement Group, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Preferred ETF. The sale prices were between $14.49 and $14.99, with an estimated average price of $14.76.

Retirement Group, LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund. The sale prices were between $20.47 and $21.82, with an estimated average price of $21.13.

Retirement Group, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $46.36 and $52.16, with an estimated average price of $49.13.

Retirement Group, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $13.15 and $13.78, with an estimated average price of $13.6.

Retirement Group, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.82 and $55.76, with an estimated average price of $55.28.

Retirement Group, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF. The sale prices were between $54.17 and $58.73, with an estimated average price of $56.79.