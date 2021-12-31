MMCAP International Inc. SPC Buys Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp, Quantum Fintech Acquisition Corp, Endurance Acquisition Corp, Sells , DTRT Health Acquisition Corp, Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp, Quantum Fintech Acquisition Corp, Endurance Acquisition Corp, Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp, Marblegate Acquisition Corp, sells , DTRT Health Acquisition Corp, Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp, Endurance Acquisition Corp, Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp IV during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, MMCAP International Inc. SPC. As of 2021Q4, MMCAP International Inc. SPC owns 434 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MMCAP International Inc. SPC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mmcap+international+inc.+spc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Denison Mines Corp (DNN) - 24,172,252 shares, 2.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.74% Churchill Capital Corp VII (CVII) - 3,200,000 shares, 1.95% of the total portfolio. Quantum Fintech Acquisition Corp (QFTA) - 2,500,000 shares, 1.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 150.00% International Media Acquisition Corp (IMAQ) - 2,400,000 shares, 1.46% of the total portfolio. FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp (FTAA) - 2,349,443 shares, 1.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.63%

MMCAP International Inc. SPC initiated holding in Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.06 and $10.21, with an estimated average price of $10.14. The stock is now traded at around $10.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 1,499,990 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MMCAP International Inc. SPC initiated holding in Endurance Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.69 and $9.85, with an estimated average price of $9.77. The stock is now traded at around $9.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 1,480,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MMCAP International Inc. SPC initiated holding in Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.75 and $9.83, with an estimated average price of $9.79. The stock is now traded at around $9.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 1,470,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MMCAP International Inc. SPC initiated holding in Marblegate Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.77 and $9.83, with an estimated average price of $9.79. The stock is now traded at around $9.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 1,470,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MMCAP International Inc. SPC initiated holding in M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.75 and $10.03, with an estimated average price of $9.8. The stock is now traded at around $9.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 1,399,998 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MMCAP International Inc. SPC initiated holding in CF Acquisition Corp VII. The purchase prices were between $10 and $10.15, with an estimated average price of $10.04. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 1,337,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MMCAP International Inc. SPC added to a holding in Quantum Fintech Acquisition Corp by 150.00%. The purchase prices were between $9.78 and $9.96, with an estimated average price of $9.86. The stock is now traded at around $9.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 2,500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MMCAP International Inc. SPC added to a holding in AEA-Bridges Impact Corp by 195.18%. The purchase prices were between $9.76 and $10.2, with an estimated average price of $9.86. The stock is now traded at around $9.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 938,932 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MMCAP International Inc. SPC added to a holding in Austerlitz Acquisition Corp II by 41.67%. The purchase prices were between $9.71 and $9.85, with an estimated average price of $9.78. The stock is now traded at around $9.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 1,700,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MMCAP International Inc. SPC added to a holding in CleanTech Acquisition Corp by 254.83%. The purchase prices were between $9.91 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $9.95. The stock is now traded at around $9.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,322,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MMCAP International Inc. SPC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $33.99 and $35.6, with an estimated average price of $34.92.

MMCAP International Inc. SPC sold out a holding in DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.08 and $10.25, with an estimated average price of $10.16.

MMCAP International Inc. SPC sold out a holding in Endurance Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.88 and $10.15, with an estimated average price of $9.99.

MMCAP International Inc. SPC sold out a holding in Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.92 and $10.09, with an estimated average price of $10.

MMCAP International Inc. SPC sold out a holding in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp IV. The sale prices were between $10.04 and $10.57, with an estimated average price of $10.33.

MMCAP International Inc. SPC sold out a holding in Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.18 and $10.63, with an estimated average price of $10.37.