MMCAP International Inc. SPC Buys Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp, Quantum Fintech Acquisition Corp, Endurance Acquisition Corp, Sells , DTRT Health Acquisition Corp, Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp

- New Purchases: RNERU, EDNC, SIER, GATE, MBSC, CFFSU, LGSTU, IQMDU, DTRT, OXAC, IXAQ, AHPA, WINV, ENTF, MEOA, IOACU, DCRD, BCSAU, BRKHU, CCAI, NCAC, REVE, BIOSU, ROSE, WTMAU, SZZLU, APN.U, CNGLU, TGVC, ICNC, CRDL, ARCKU, GLLIU, GDNRU, MTRYU, AXH.U, DHACU, GGAAU, AVACU, PBAXU, ENTFU, AVHIU, NCACU, TOACU, AVAC, ONYX, WQGA, VCXA, AACI, MCAAU, PAFO, VMGAU, MCAG, MUX, FEXDU, AEHA, DSAQ, NFNT.U, GOGN, ESAC, AOGOU, GMFIU, THAC, BFAC.U, LSPRU, SANB, IFIN.U, ARTE, EVE.U, EMLDU, AEAE, TLGYU, HTAQ.U, ENCPU, ZINGU, VHNAU, MNTN.U, WEL.U, APCA.U, BENE, LIBYU, VSACU, FRLAU, SMAP, IGTAU, ADRT.U, PBAX, JMAC, LION, LION, SUAC.U, KACLU, FIACU, SHCAU, DPCSU, CBRGU, LFACU, LFACU, DAOOU, MTRY, HHGC, PCCTU, USCTU, AFACU, AVHI, AVHI, ALORU, ACAQ, SPIR, FTCV, GTACU, AXH, ATAI, RCFA.U, BMAQ, ARIZ,
- Added Positions: QFTA, IMPX, ASZ, CLAQ,
- Reduced Positions: GLBL, GLBL, SPAQ, SPAQ, CCV, VGII, GOAC, ARTEU, DNN, DUNE, ADER, URG, EQD, SRSA, PTIC, TCAC, ACII, ATVC, PRPB, CCVI, GAPA, PPGH, HCCC, MBAC, PNTM, OPA, ATAQU, BOAS, VPCBU, LEGA,
- Sold Out: SCR, DTRTU, EDNCU, SIERU, DCRDU, OXACU, AHPAU, AHPAU, DCRN, MEOAU, DCRC, TACA, NGCA, CCAIU, ACEV, YAC, REVEU, RTPY, CFVI, HUT, ARBK, AACIU, THMA, WQGA.U, VCXAU, SVOK, MRAC, RBAC, CRHC, KURI, TINV, ADF, AEHAU, DSAQ.U, CAS, ALTU, APSG, GGPI, MCAD, VOSO, TPGS, ENFA, FMAC, XPDI, BRPM, FORE, NXU, MACQ, TMTS, ATHN, TMKR, SCVX, NVSA, SVFA, NGAB, OCAX, GGMC, DMYQ, NSTC, NSTD, RCLF, PRPC, ATMR, CPUH, HCIC, HCAQ, MNMD, SWBK, INVZ, VPCC.U, PAQC, MIT, KRNL, DLCA, ITQ, WPCA, PACX, AMPI, KAHC.U, LGAC, VELOU, ANAC.U, ACQRU, SCOB, HYACU, HYACU, NXE, PFDRU, FSII, SLAMU, HUGS.U, SBEAU, GTPBU, APGB, DGNU, VGZ,
For the details of MMCAP International Inc. SPC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mmcap+international+inc.+spc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of MMCAP International Inc. SPC
- Denison Mines Corp (DNN) - 24,172,252 shares, 2.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.74%
- Churchill Capital Corp VII (CVII) - 3,200,000 shares, 1.95% of the total portfolio.
- Quantum Fintech Acquisition Corp (QFTA) - 2,500,000 shares, 1.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 150.00%
- International Media Acquisition Corp (IMAQ) - 2,400,000 shares, 1.46% of the total portfolio.
- FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp (FTAA) - 2,349,443 shares, 1.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.63%
MMCAP International Inc. SPC initiated holding in Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.06 and $10.21, with an estimated average price of $10.14. The stock is now traded at around $10.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 1,499,990 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Endurance Acquisition Corp (EDNC)
MMCAP International Inc. SPC initiated holding in Endurance Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.69 and $9.85, with an estimated average price of $9.77. The stock is now traded at around $9.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 1,480,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp (SIER)
MMCAP International Inc. SPC initiated holding in Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.75 and $9.83, with an estimated average price of $9.79. The stock is now traded at around $9.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 1,470,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Marblegate Acquisition Corp (GATE)
MMCAP International Inc. SPC initiated holding in Marblegate Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.77 and $9.83, with an estimated average price of $9.79. The stock is now traded at around $9.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 1,470,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp (MBSC)
MMCAP International Inc. SPC initiated holding in M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.75 and $10.03, with an estimated average price of $9.8. The stock is now traded at around $9.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 1,399,998 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: CF Acquisition Corp VII (CFFSU)
MMCAP International Inc. SPC initiated holding in CF Acquisition Corp VII. The purchase prices were between $10 and $10.15, with an estimated average price of $10.04. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 1,337,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Quantum Fintech Acquisition Corp (QFTA)
MMCAP International Inc. SPC added to a holding in Quantum Fintech Acquisition Corp by 150.00%. The purchase prices were between $9.78 and $9.96, with an estimated average price of $9.86. The stock is now traded at around $9.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 2,500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: AEA-Bridges Impact Corp (IMPX)
MMCAP International Inc. SPC added to a holding in AEA-Bridges Impact Corp by 195.18%. The purchase prices were between $9.76 and $10.2, with an estimated average price of $9.86. The stock is now traded at around $9.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 938,932 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Austerlitz Acquisition Corp II (ASZ)
MMCAP International Inc. SPC added to a holding in Austerlitz Acquisition Corp II by 41.67%. The purchase prices were between $9.71 and $9.85, with an estimated average price of $9.78. The stock is now traded at around $9.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 1,700,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: CleanTech Acquisition Corp (CLAQ)
MMCAP International Inc. SPC added to a holding in CleanTech Acquisition Corp by 254.83%. The purchase prices were between $9.91 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $9.95. The stock is now traded at around $9.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,322,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (SCR)
MMCAP International Inc. SPC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $33.99 and $35.6, with an estimated average price of $34.92.Sold Out: DTRT Health Acquisition Corp (DTRTU)
MMCAP International Inc. SPC sold out a holding in DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.08 and $10.25, with an estimated average price of $10.16.Sold Out: Endurance Acquisition Corp (EDNCU)
MMCAP International Inc. SPC sold out a holding in Endurance Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.88 and $10.15, with an estimated average price of $9.99.Sold Out: Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp (SIERU)
MMCAP International Inc. SPC sold out a holding in Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.92 and $10.09, with an estimated average price of $10.Sold Out: Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp IV (DCRDU)
MMCAP International Inc. SPC sold out a holding in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp IV. The sale prices were between $10.04 and $10.57, with an estimated average price of $10.33.Sold Out: Oxbridge Acquisition Corp (OXACU)
MMCAP International Inc. SPC sold out a holding in Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.18 and $10.63, with an estimated average price of $10.37.
Here is the complete portfolio of MMCAP International Inc. SPC. Also check out:
1. MMCAP International Inc. SPC's Undervalued Stocks
2. MMCAP International Inc. SPC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. MMCAP International Inc. SPC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MMCAP International Inc. SPC keeps buying