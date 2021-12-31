Aufman Associates Inc Buys iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF, iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF, iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF, Sells Federated Hermes Inc

New Purchases: ESGD, ESML, USXF, OMI, CVX, LOW, PEP, SIVB,

ESGD, ESML, USXF, OMI, CVX, LOW, PEP, SIVB, Added Positions: VOO, VEA, GOOG, AA, INTC, UNH, TOTL, VXUS,

VOO, VEA, GOOG, AA, INTC, UNH, TOTL, VXUS, Reduced Positions: APLS, MSFT, FHI, IVV, MMM, XOM, IVW, VO, ABT, KO,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF, iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF, iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF, Owens & Minor Inc, Chevron Corp, sells Federated Hermes Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aufman Associates Inc. As of 2021Q4, Aufman Associates Inc owns 54 stocks with a total value of $135 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 141,384 shares, 23.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.47% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 66,203 shares, 21.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.31% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 452,816 shares, 17.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.58% Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX) - 115,522 shares, 9.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.8% Crown Castle International Corp (CCI) - 21,170 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio.

Aufman Associates Inc initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF. The purchase prices were between $75.56 and $81.16, with an estimated average price of $78.74. The stock is now traded at around $78.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 4,893 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aufman Associates Inc initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.2 and $42.72, with an estimated average price of $40.43. The stock is now traded at around $38.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 9,487 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aufman Associates Inc initiated holding in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.77 and $39.72, with an estimated average price of $38.37. The stock is now traded at around $36.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 6,910 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aufman Associates Inc initiated holding in Owens & Minor Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.41 and $45.81, with an estimated average price of $39.42. The stock is now traded at around $42.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 5,619 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aufman Associates Inc initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $137.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,912 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aufman Associates Inc initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $204 and $261.38, with an estimated average price of $238.68. The stock is now traded at around $233.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 852 shares as of 2021-12-31.