Aufman Associates Inc Buys iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF, iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF, iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF, Sells Federated Hermes Inc

- Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 141,384 shares, 23.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.47%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 66,203 shares, 21.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.31%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 452,816 shares, 17.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.58%
- Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX) - 115,522 shares, 9.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.8%
- Crown Castle International Corp (CCI) - 21,170 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio.
Aufman Associates Inc initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF. The purchase prices were between $75.56 and $81.16, with an estimated average price of $78.74. The stock is now traded at around $78.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 4,893 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML)
Aufman Associates Inc initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.2 and $42.72, with an estimated average price of $40.43. The stock is now traded at around $38.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 9,487 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF)
Aufman Associates Inc initiated holding in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.77 and $39.72, with an estimated average price of $38.37. The stock is now traded at around $36.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 6,910 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Owens & Minor Inc (OMI)
Aufman Associates Inc initiated holding in Owens & Minor Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.41 and $45.81, with an estimated average price of $39.42. The stock is now traded at around $42.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 5,619 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Aufman Associates Inc initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $137.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,912 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)
Aufman Associates Inc initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $204 and $261.38, with an estimated average price of $238.68. The stock is now traded at around $233.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 852 shares as of 2021-12-31.
