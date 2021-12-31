Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Aufman Associates Inc Buys iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF, iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF, iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF, Sells Federated Hermes Inc

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Aufman Associates Inc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF, iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF, iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF, Owens & Minor Inc, Chevron Corp, sells Federated Hermes Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aufman Associates Inc. As of 2021Q4, Aufman Associates Inc owns 54 stocks with a total value of $135 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Aufman Associates Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/aufman+associates+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Aufman Associates Inc
  1. Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 141,384 shares, 23.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.47%
  2. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 66,203 shares, 21.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.31%
  3. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 452,816 shares, 17.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.58%
  4. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX) - 115,522 shares, 9.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.8%
  5. Crown Castle International Corp (CCI) - 21,170 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF (ESGD)

Aufman Associates Inc initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF. The purchase prices were between $75.56 and $81.16, with an estimated average price of $78.74. The stock is now traded at around $78.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 4,893 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML)

Aufman Associates Inc initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.2 and $42.72, with an estimated average price of $40.43. The stock is now traded at around $38.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 9,487 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF)

Aufman Associates Inc initiated holding in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.77 and $39.72, with an estimated average price of $38.37. The stock is now traded at around $36.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 6,910 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Owens & Minor Inc (OMI)

Aufman Associates Inc initiated holding in Owens & Minor Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.41 and $45.81, with an estimated average price of $39.42. The stock is now traded at around $42.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 5,619 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Aufman Associates Inc initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $137.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,912 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)

Aufman Associates Inc initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $204 and $261.38, with an estimated average price of $238.68. The stock is now traded at around $233.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 852 shares as of 2021-12-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Aufman Associates Inc. Also check out:

1. Aufman Associates Inc's Undervalued Stocks
2. Aufman Associates Inc's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Aufman Associates Inc's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Aufman Associates Inc keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus