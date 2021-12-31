RiverGlades Family Offices LLC Buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP REDEEM 12/06/2036 USD 50 -, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, VMware Inc, Northern Dynasty Mineral

New Purchases: VCSH, AMD, AA,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP REDEEM 12/06/2036 USD 50 -, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Alcoa Corp, sells iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, VMware Inc, Northern Dynasty Minerals, Zomedica Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, RiverGlades Family Offices LLC. As of 2021Q4, RiverGlades Family Offices LLC owns 80 stocks with a total value of $138 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 57,450 shares, 19.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.63% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 35,453 shares, 7.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.40% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 174,404 shares, 6.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.32% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 158,825 shares, 5.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.12% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 50,867 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.83%

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.85 and $81.79, with an estimated average price of $81.25. The stock is now traded at around $79.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 9,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45. The stock is now traded at around $132.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC initiated holding in Alcoa Corp. The purchase prices were between $43.78 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $50.25. The stock is now traded at around $71.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC added to a holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP REDEEM 12/06/2036 USD 50 - by 27.07%. The purchase prices were between $27.21 and $30.93, with an estimated average price of $29.32. The stock is now traded at around $32.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 70,405 shares as of 2021-12-31.

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 42.21%. The purchase prices were between $84.59 and $86.94, with an estimated average price of $85.92. The stock is now traded at around $84.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 10,344 shares as of 2021-12-31.

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 21.94%. The purchase prices were between $28.68 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $34.3. The stock is now traded at around $35.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 11,950 shares as of 2021-12-31.

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC added to a holding in Alamos Gold Inc by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $6.82 and $8.71, with an estimated average price of $7.73. The stock is now traded at around $7.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 16,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC sold out a holding in VMware Inc. The sale prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75.

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC sold out a holding in Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. The sale prices were between $0.33 and $0.45, with an estimated average price of $0.4.

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC sold out a holding in Zomedica Corp. The sale prices were between $0.31 and $0.58, with an estimated average price of $0.45.