Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. Buys Cisco Systems Inc, Regal Rexnord Corp, Merck Inc, Sells Qorvo Inc, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Texas Instruments Inc

TASK, GLOB, ON, LNG, CROX, SIVB, MRVL, CNP, EPAM, TRU, PWR, COIN, SWAV, ICHR, BACPL.PFD, INVH, RADI, ATVI, DSI, DKS, BC, DGRO, IEI, IRM, TPYP, QUAL, RYE, EZM, SCHX, VGT, CAPE, MRVI, QCOM, OKE, KLIC, CVX, VHT, NBEV, BCS, Added Positions: CSCO, RRX, MRK, ADI, FIS, PFE, TEL, IQV, DIS, FISV, AAPL, SYNH, LOW, DAR, VOO, CRM, ZWS, MSFT, KLAC, PRFT, EQAL, CMBM, VZ, SRC, FANG, PRI, ABCB, LEA, GTES, WHD, GVI, ITOT, IVW, IWD, IWY, RSP, SPY, PM, COST, GIS, THG, KR, MCD, AVGO, STZ, IWV, INGR, KRE, MBB, PFF, QQQ, REGL, DTE, SGOV, SHYG, BMRC, VO, ADC, VTV, XLE, XLG, IGIB, SLB, HPE, DNLI, SMFG, HOMB, VRT, JACK, AGZ, USB, IGSB, IBM, COWN, HYG, IBKR, IUSB, IVV,

QRVO, ZBH, TXN, FB, UBER, MCHP, CDNS, BLMN, DFS, DXC, V, ALLY, CZR, DOV, KMB, LRCX, BAC, DE, HD, NUE, ABBV, CVS, JPM, MS, PH, HZNP, AVTR, PLD, ABT, BK, NEE, GWW, ALGN, CMCSA, NSC, PXD, ZBRA, FBHS, CDW, DHI, DECK, GOOGL, OSK, BBY, COP, NVDA, SNAP, AVY, CI, F, IPG, MDLZ, ES, TGT, PYPL, ABNB, ADBE, AMD, AXP, HON, TMO, UNH, WMT, KDP, GM, BPMC, T, AMZN, INTC, JNJ, OMCL, TSCO, MA, AUPH, HASI, GLPI, AXSM, IWM, IWS, ACN, MO, AFG, BRK.B, BLK, BSX, CAT, KO, CTSH, DD, EOG, ECL, OVV, EXR, XOM, GPI, HUBG, PNC, PKG, PRGO, AVNT, PG, SMTC, UCTT, RTX, WFC, WTW, CDXS, MPC, ZTS, QURE, BOOT, AXTA, SUM, ATKR, VICI, NVST, IJJ, IWF, APD, CPK, CNMD, CYTK, DHR, FMC, FCX, ISBC, JEF, SPGI, MDT, NDAQ, RGEN, ROP, SGEN, SWX, SYK, TSM, WTFC, CSQ, TTGT, MSCI, TVTX, LPLA, STAG, ESI, WMS, CFG, RPD, ELF, SAIL, ACWI, AMLP, EEM, GNR, IWP, IWR, Sold Out: DRI, COF, MU, EHC, WEC, COMM, BAND, H, CTRA, TMUS, CMS, EXEL, LW, XLRN, ROCK, SPR, NLY, CRWD, RTM, UTG, UCBI, ALT, RHP, EW, CMP, KD,

Brookfield, WI, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Cisco Systems Inc, Regal Rexnord Corp, Merck Inc, TaskUs Inc, Globant SA, sells Qorvo Inc, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Texas Instruments Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, Uber Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dana Investment Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. owns 329 stocks with a total value of $2.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Dana Investment Advisors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/dana+investment+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 516,555 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.08% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 250,299 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.02% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 24,342 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.9% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 13,081 shares, 1.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.17% Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) - 470,441 shares, 1.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.37%

Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in TaskUs Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.81 and $72.92, with an estimated average price of $54.19. The stock is now traded at around $34.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 160,148 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Globant SA. The purchase prices were between $252.3 and $354.44, with an estimated average price of $295.9. The stock is now traded at around $266.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 25,342 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in ON Semiconductor Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.9 and $69.78, with an estimated average price of $57.07. The stock is now traded at around $67.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 92,771 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Cheniere Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.8 and $111.51, with an estimated average price of $104.47. The stock is now traded at around $115.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 54,806 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Crocs Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.53 and $180.57, with an estimated average price of $154.04. The stock is now traded at around $108.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 33,465 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in SVB Financial Group. The purchase prices were between $637.64 and $755.03, with an estimated average price of $705.17. The stock is now traded at around $639.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 6,267 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 500.91%. The purchase prices were between $53.25 and $63.96, with an estimated average price of $57.22. The stock is now traded at around $56.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 434,907 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Regal Rexnord Corp by 658.24%. The purchase prices were between $130.52 and $171.58, with an estimated average price of $158.74. The stock is now traded at around $165.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 94,386 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 354.39%. The purchase prices were between $72.28 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $79.6. The stock is now traded at around $76.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 193,456 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 441.30%. The purchase prices were between $164.02 and $188.8, with an estimated average price of $177.37. The stock is now traded at around $168.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 53,399 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 53.30%. The purchase prices were between $102.36 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $112.73. The stock is now traded at around $114.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 158,083 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 144.32%. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $51.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 170,045 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Darden Restaurants Inc. The sale prices were between $136.66 and $157.34, with an estimated average price of $147.72.

Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $138.35 and $173.25, with an estimated average price of $154.18.

Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57.

Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Encompass Health Corp. The sale prices were between $56.6 and $73.44, with an estimated average price of $64.67.

Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in WEC Energy Group Inc. The sale prices were between $86.93 and $98.36, with an estimated average price of $91.51.

Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in CommScope Holding Co Inc. The sale prices were between $9.42 and $13.23, with an estimated average price of $10.91.