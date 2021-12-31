Truadvice, LLC Buys FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, First Trust Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - Nov, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March, Formula Folios Tactical Income ETF

New Purchases: BUFR, SCHZ, WTMF, BIL, TIPX, JNK, VPL, BNDX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, First Trust Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - Nov, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March, Formula Folios Tactical Income ETF, AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF, Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Truadvice, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Truadvice, LLC owns 100 stocks with a total value of $103 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 13,856 shares, 6.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.31% iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 57,757 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.37% RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF (RFCI) - 226,084 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.33% Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate (SRVR) - 226,434 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.16% RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF (RFDA) - 101,876 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.06%

Truadvice, LLC initiated holding in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs. The purchase prices were between $22.9 and $24.08, with an estimated average price of $23.63. The stock is now traded at around $23.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.32%. The holding were 145,753 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Truadvice, LLC initiated holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.34 and $54.23, with an estimated average price of $53.79. The stock is now traded at around $52.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 17,019 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Truadvice, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund. The purchase prices were between $34.62 and $36.89, with an estimated average price of $35.82. The stock is now traded at around $34.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 14,703 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Truadvice, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.42 and $91.45, with an estimated average price of $91.44. The stock is now traded at around $91.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 4,215 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Truadvice, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.84 and $21.19, with an estimated average price of $20.97. The stock is now traded at around $20.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 17,214 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Truadvice, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $105.51 and $108.44, with an estimated average price of $107.22. The stock is now traded at around $104.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 2,874 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Truadvice, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 36.31%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $459.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 13,856 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Truadvice, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - Nov by 281.79%. The purchase prices were between $37.54 and $39.03, with an estimated average price of $38.42. The stock is now traded at around $38.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 36,171 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Truadvice, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 87.02%. The purchase prices were between $26.17 and $26.69, with an estimated average price of $26.41. The stock is now traded at around $25.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 73,557 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Truadvice, LLC added to a holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July by 320.01%. The purchase prices were between $29.61 and $30.83, with an estimated average price of $30.4. The stock is now traded at around $30.618200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 36,411 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Truadvice, LLC added to a holding in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate by 20.16%. The purchase prices were between $38.19 and $43.28, with an estimated average price of $40.67. The stock is now traded at around $37.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 226,434 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Truadvice, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 63.27%. The purchase prices were between $52.39 and $53.23, with an estimated average price of $52.82. The stock is now traded at around $51.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 30,272 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Truadvice, LLC sold out a holding in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March. The sale prices were between $31.77 and $33.19, with an estimated average price of $32.69.

Truadvice, LLC sold out a holding in Formula Folios Tactical Income ETF. The sale prices were between $23.58 and $23.99, with an estimated average price of $23.79.

Truadvice, LLC sold out a holding in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF. The sale prices were between $26.23 and $26.62, with an estimated average price of $26.5.

Truadvice, LLC sold out a holding in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF. The sale prices were between $32.61 and $34.8, with an estimated average price of $34.03.

Truadvice, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $83.93 and $85.34, with an estimated average price of $84.65.

Truadvice, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF. The sale prices were between $30.7 and $31.57, with an estimated average price of $31.11.