Oxbow Advisors, LLC Buys iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Charter Communications Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Brigham Minerals Inc, Broadcom Inc

- New Purchases: TLT, GTY, JXN, ADT, ARKK, FXI, RBLX, SBLK, CLR, IBB, URI, MU, XBI, AEHR, PTLC, XPEV, PTNQ, COIN, WFC, NS, KO, CADE, CADE,
- Added Positions: CHTR, PYPL, UL, DOC, NEM, ADBE, TPL, WU, V, NOW, MPW, FB, AMT, GOOG, QQQ, AMZN, AAPL, BKNG, CPN.PFD, BACPL.PFD, SNAP, JPST, ROKU, MELI, CRM, PATH, MA, WFCPL.PFD, MCO, GSY, MPLX, HD, BDXB.PFD, UPST, DSTL, FAM, AVGO, DVY, FUBO, CRWD, JPMPC.PFD, MGNI, BX, AXP, CLF, CMCSA, COST, INTU, MMP, MCD, MDT, NFLX, SCCO, BLW, AVK, GFI, VOO, SPY, PRIEF, AMGN, ABT, FBT, DHR, FCX, RDS.A, IHD, FFC, BACPB.PFD, ET, WMT, MSI, NGD, OKE,
- Reduced Positions: BRK.B, MNRL, AVGOP.PFD, CVX, VLO, GLD, GOLD, SDIV, HBI, WMB, AEM, FNV, OHI, XLE, SE, PAA, BSJM, AMD, MRVL, ADDYY, NEEPQ, CTR, XOM, WPM, COP, DIS, NVDA, VZ, DFP, ESRT, NEA, LRCX, NZF, NAD, MO, SBUX, KMI, NTR, ORLY, IDEXY, BAC, BDX, BR, BSL, MSGS, MMM, MSGE, FPE, PCEF, T, HON, UBA, PEP, RYN, HOG, TJX, NVS, LMT, RTX, VTR, ANTM, GLW, AOD, JPM, VCIT, PGX, VNQ, IWF, VOE, VTEB, GSPD.PFD, GOOGL, SWN, ADI, KEYPJ.PFD, TSCAP.PFD, TXN, NTG, NCV, CHY, NVG, EFR,
- Sold Out: HTA, RGLD, DIAX, XOP, JQC, ARKG, FISV, PAAS, GWW, TWLO, AGG, BTG, PD, ZM, PINS, Z, DVN, LSPD, TSC, BABA, MTLS, ATOM, ESTC, BYM, MHD, MUI, SDGR, MLM, BSJL, NPV, PEYUF, SKLZ, KD, PFO,
For the details of Oxbow Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/oxbow+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Oxbow Advisors, LLC
- iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 422,499 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 205,181 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.85%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 101,134 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.17%
- iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 939,135 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.83%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 10,270 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.02%
Oxbow Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $140.81 and $153.96, with an estimated average price of $146.9. The stock is now traded at around $138.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.14%. The holding were 422,499 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Getty Realty Corp (GTY)
Oxbow Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Getty Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.79 and $33.02, with an estimated average price of $31.66. The stock is now traded at around $28.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 164,648 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Jackson Financial Inc (JXN)
Oxbow Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Jackson Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.38 and $41.83, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $42.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 99,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ADT Inc (ADT)
Oxbow Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ADT Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.96 and $10.09, with an estimated average price of $8.54. The stock is now traded at around $7.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 376,060 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)
Oxbow Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.12 and $124.1, with an estimated average price of $108.29. The stock is now traded at around $76.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 16,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Star Bulk Carriers Corp (SBLK)
Oxbow Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.19 and $24.73, with an estimated average price of $20.97. The stock is now traded at around $26.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 28,464 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)
Oxbow Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Charter Communications Inc by 128.50%. The purchase prices were between $605.55 and $747.79, with an estimated average price of $679.38. The stock is now traded at around $614.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 21,472 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Oxbow Advisors, LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 102.12%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $122.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 57,240 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Unilever PLC (UL)
Oxbow Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Unilever PLC by 58.03%. The purchase prices were between $50.61 and $54.06, with an estimated average price of $52.77. The stock is now traded at around $52.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 274,884 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)
Oxbow Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Physicians Realty Trust by 30.39%. The purchase prices were between $17.52 and $19.23, with an estimated average price of $18.43. The stock is now traded at around $17.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 543,489 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Newmont Corp (NEM)
Oxbow Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 27.80%. The purchase prices were between $53.27 and $62.02, with an estimated average price of $56.75. The stock is now traded at around $63.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 162,012 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL)
Oxbow Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp by 47.45%. The purchase prices were between $1151.79 and $1421.57, with an estimated average price of $1257. The stock is now traded at around $1066.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 4,105 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Healthcare Trust of America Inc (HTA)
Oxbow Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Healthcare Trust of America Inc. The sale prices were between $30.02 and $34.72, with an estimated average price of $33.47.Sold Out: Royal Gold Inc (RGLD)
Oxbow Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Royal Gold Inc. The sale prices were between $92.27 and $107.67, with an estimated average price of $100.97.Sold Out: Nuveen Dow 30sm Dynamic Overwrite Fund (DIAX)
Oxbow Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen Dow 30sm Dynamic Overwrite Fund. The sale prices were between $16.79 and $17.95, with an estimated average price of $17.46.Sold Out: Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (JQC)
Oxbow Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund. The sale prices were between $6.22 and $6.6, with an estimated average price of $6.49.Sold Out: SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF (XOP)
Oxbow Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF. The sale prices were between $90.95 and $110.89, with an estimated average price of $102.02.Sold Out: ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)
Oxbow Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The sale prices were between $58.02 and $78.15, with an estimated average price of $68.63.
