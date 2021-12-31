Oxbow Advisors, LLC Buys iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Charter Communications Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Brigham Minerals Inc, Broadcom Inc

Corpus Christi, TX, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Charter Communications Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Unilever PLC, Getty Realty Corp, sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Brigham Minerals Inc, Broadcom Inc, Healthcare Trust of America Inc, Royal Gold Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oxbow Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Oxbow Advisors, LLC owns 272 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 422,499 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio. New Position Apple Inc (AAPL) - 205,181 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.85% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 101,134 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.17% iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 939,135 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.83% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 10,270 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.02%

Oxbow Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $140.81 and $153.96, with an estimated average price of $146.9. The stock is now traded at around $138.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.14%. The holding were 422,499 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Oxbow Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Getty Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.79 and $33.02, with an estimated average price of $31.66. The stock is now traded at around $28.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 164,648 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Oxbow Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Jackson Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.38 and $41.83, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $42.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 99,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Oxbow Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ADT Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.96 and $10.09, with an estimated average price of $8.54. The stock is now traded at around $7.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 376,060 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Oxbow Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.12 and $124.1, with an estimated average price of $108.29. The stock is now traded at around $76.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 16,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Oxbow Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.19 and $24.73, with an estimated average price of $20.97. The stock is now traded at around $26.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 28,464 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Oxbow Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Charter Communications Inc by 128.50%. The purchase prices were between $605.55 and $747.79, with an estimated average price of $679.38. The stock is now traded at around $614.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 21,472 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Oxbow Advisors, LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 102.12%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $122.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 57,240 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Oxbow Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Unilever PLC by 58.03%. The purchase prices were between $50.61 and $54.06, with an estimated average price of $52.77. The stock is now traded at around $52.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 274,884 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Oxbow Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Physicians Realty Trust by 30.39%. The purchase prices were between $17.52 and $19.23, with an estimated average price of $18.43. The stock is now traded at around $17.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 543,489 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Oxbow Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 27.80%. The purchase prices were between $53.27 and $62.02, with an estimated average price of $56.75. The stock is now traded at around $63.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 162,012 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Oxbow Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp by 47.45%. The purchase prices were between $1151.79 and $1421.57, with an estimated average price of $1257. The stock is now traded at around $1066.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 4,105 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Oxbow Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Healthcare Trust of America Inc. The sale prices were between $30.02 and $34.72, with an estimated average price of $33.47.

Oxbow Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Royal Gold Inc. The sale prices were between $92.27 and $107.67, with an estimated average price of $100.97.

Oxbow Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen Dow 30sm Dynamic Overwrite Fund. The sale prices were between $16.79 and $17.95, with an estimated average price of $17.46.

Oxbow Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund. The sale prices were between $6.22 and $6.6, with an estimated average price of $6.49.

Oxbow Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF. The sale prices were between $90.95 and $110.89, with an estimated average price of $102.02.

Oxbow Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The sale prices were between $58.02 and $78.15, with an estimated average price of $68.63.