Alphadyne Asset Management LP Buys KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, VanEck Gold Miners ETF, Sells Financial Select Sector SPDR

These are the top 5 holdings of Alphadyne Asset Management LP
- KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) - 12,500 shares, 28.88% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI) - 708,800 shares, 16.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.14%
- VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX) - 184,118 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 156.65%
Alphadyne Asset Management LP initiated holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.06 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $43. The stock is now traded at around $38.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 28.88%. The holding were 12,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX)
Alphadyne Asset Management LP added to a holding in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 156.65%. The purchase prices were between $29.16 and $34.3, with an estimated average price of $31.49. The stock is now traded at around $31.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 184,118 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)
Alphadyne Asset Management LP sold out a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $37.36 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $39.16.
