Alphadyne Asset Management LP Buys KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, VanEck Gold Miners ETF, Sells Financial Select Sector SPDR

New Purchases: KWEB,

KWEB, Added Positions: GDX,

GDX, Sold Out: XLF,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, VanEck Gold Miners ETF, sells Financial Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alphadyne Asset Management LP. As of 2021Q4, Alphadyne Asset Management LP owns 5 stocks with a total value of $158 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Alphadyne Asset Management LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/alphadyne+asset+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) - 12,500 shares, 28.88% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI) - 12,000 shares, 27.80% of the total portfolio. iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI) - 10,000 shares, 23.16% of the total portfolio. iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI) - 708,800 shares, 16.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.14% VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX) - 184,118 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 156.65%

Alphadyne Asset Management LP initiated holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.06 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $43. The stock is now traded at around $38.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 28.88%. The holding were 12,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alphadyne Asset Management LP added to a holding in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 156.65%. The purchase prices were between $29.16 and $34.3, with an estimated average price of $31.49. The stock is now traded at around $31.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 184,118 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alphadyne Asset Management LP sold out a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $37.36 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $39.16.