Total Wealth Planning, LLC Buys Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF

- New Purchases: EFG, JNJ, IWO,
- Added Positions: VNQI, SCHV, SCHG, MDYG, MDYV, CVX, VUG, IGF, SLYV, IWF, IWS, BND, ABC, VNQ, SLYG,
- Reduced Positions: VCSH, VTV, SCHZ, VOE, VBR, VOT, IVW, VBK, PG, IVE, IJJ, IWP, IJK, IJT, IWN, SCHO,
- Sold Out: ICLN, VT, DFAT, ACIM, ACWV, CTAS, AAPL, TSLA, VGT, MSFT, EFV, VTI, AMZN,
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 414,404 shares, 20.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 46.78%
- Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 479,577 shares, 15.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.28%
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 152,757 shares, 10.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 37.26%
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 99,014 shares, 9.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.10%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) - 149,156 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.06%
Total Wealth Planning, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $104.29 and $112.61, with an estimated average price of $108.92. The stock is now traded at around $101.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 4,818 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
Total Wealth Planning, LLC initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $155.93 and $173.01, with an estimated average price of $163.78. The stock is now traded at around $171.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 2,262 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO)
Total Wealth Planning, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $280.02 and $327.03, with an estimated average price of $301.2. The stock is now traded at around $262.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,118 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI)
Total Wealth Planning, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 70.00%. The purchase prices were between $51.91 and $55.06, with an estimated average price of $53.79. The stock is now traded at around $52.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 81,166 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV)
Total Wealth Planning, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 29.06%. The purchase prices were between $67.51 and $73.29, with an estimated average price of $70.8. The stock is now traded at around $72.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 149,156 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG)
Total Wealth Planning, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 46.60%. The purchase prices were between $145.99 and $166.53, with an estimated average price of $159.85. The stock is now traded at around $151.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 72,769 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (MDYG)
Total Wealth Planning, LLC added to a holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 43.19%. The purchase prices were between $75.58 and $84, with an estimated average price of $80.21. The stock is now traded at around $75.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 87,567 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV)
Total Wealth Planning, LLC added to a holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 22.94%. The purchase prices were between $66.12 and $72.43, with an estimated average price of $69.65. The stock is now traded at around $70.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 130,503 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Total Wealth Planning, LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 71.71%. The purchase prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $137.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 16,285 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN)
Total Wealth Planning, LLC sold out a holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund. The sale prices were between $20.43 and $25.64, with an estimated average price of $22.91.Sold Out: Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT)
Total Wealth Planning, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF. The sale prices were between $100.69 and $108.41, with an estimated average price of $105.63.Sold Out: Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT)
Total Wealth Planning, LLC sold out a holding in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF. The sale prices were between $44.48 and $49.03, with an estimated average price of $46.72.Sold Out: (ACIM)
Total Wealth Planning, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $53.83 and $58.17, with an estimated average price of $56.73.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV)
Total Wealth Planning, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $101.21 and $108.28, with an estimated average price of $104.9.Sold Out: Cintas Corp (CTAS)
Total Wealth Planning, LLC sold out a holding in Cintas Corp. The sale prices were between $386.1 and $458.45, with an estimated average price of $431.85.
