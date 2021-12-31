Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Minot Capital, Lp Buys VMware Inc, iShares Biotechnology ETF

Investment company Minot Capital, Lp (Current Portfolio) buys VMware Inc, iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Minot Capital, Lp. As of 2021Q4, Minot Capital, Lp owns 18 stocks with a total value of $621 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of MINOT CAPITAL, LP
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 304,849 shares, 23.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.01%
  2. iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI) - 1,249,101 shares, 21.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.1%
  3. Travel+Leisure Co (TNL) - 1,708,105 shares, 15.20% of the total portfolio.
  4. Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 964,554 shares, 7.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.61%
  5. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (HGV) - 893,063 shares, 7.49% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB)

Minot Capital, Lp initiated holding in iShares Biotechnology ETF. The purchase prices were between $145.23 and $164.73, with an estimated average price of $154.73. The stock is now traded at around $135.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 5,611 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: VMware Inc (VMW)

Minot Capital, Lp added to a holding in VMware Inc by 53.02%. The purchase prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75. The stock is now traded at around $135.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 156,483 shares as of 2021-12-31.



