Minot Capital, Lp Buys VMware Inc, iShares Biotechnology ETF

For the details of MINOT CAPITAL, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/minot+capital%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of MINOT CAPITAL, LP
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 304,849 shares, 23.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.01%
- iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI) - 1,249,101 shares, 21.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.1%
- Travel+Leisure Co (TNL) - 1,708,105 shares, 15.20% of the total portfolio.
- Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 964,554 shares, 7.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.61%
- Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (HGV) - 893,063 shares, 7.49% of the total portfolio.
Minot Capital, Lp initiated holding in iShares Biotechnology ETF. The purchase prices were between $145.23 and $164.73, with an estimated average price of $154.73. The stock is now traded at around $135.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 5,611 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: VMware Inc (VMW)
Minot Capital, Lp added to a holding in VMware Inc by 53.02%. The purchase prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75. The stock is now traded at around $135.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 156,483 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of MINOT CAPITAL, LP. Also check out:
1. MINOT CAPITAL, LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. MINOT CAPITAL, LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. MINOT CAPITAL, LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MINOT CAPITAL, LP keeps buying