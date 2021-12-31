Holderness Investments Co Buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF, VMware Inc, Sells AT&T Inc, Citrix Systems Inc, MercadoLibre Inc

New Purchases: VTIP, VUSB, XLU, DLTR, MRVL, CCMP, ZTS, VUG, TTD, EXLS, JUST, ETSY, WY, UPS, KR, INTU, LLY, CCI,

Greensboro, NC, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF, VMware Inc, Zoetis Inc, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, sells AT&T Inc, Citrix Systems Inc, MercadoLibre Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Upstart Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Holderness Investments Co. As of 2021Q4, Holderness Investments Co owns 230 stocks with a total value of $339 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 57,664 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.1% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 103,433 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.46% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,005 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.79% Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 77,121 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.59% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 18,955 shares, 2.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02%

Holderness Investments Co initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $50.87 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $50.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 31,572 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Holderness Investments Co initiated holding in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.92 and $50.09, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 19,493 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Holderness Investments Co initiated holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.39 and $71.58, with an estimated average price of $67.08. The stock is now traded at around $68.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,590 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Holderness Investments Co initiated holding in Zoetis Inc. The purchase prices were between $193.69 and $247.03, with an estimated average price of $219.81. The stock is now traded at around $202.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,060 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Holderness Investments Co initiated holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.11 and $146.61, with an estimated average price of $122.44. The stock is now traded at around $141.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,825 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Holderness Investments Co initiated holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.59 and $91.51, with an estimated average price of $75.11. The stock is now traded at around $77.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,980 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Holderness Investments Co added to a holding in VMware Inc by 183.23%. The purchase prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75. The stock is now traded at around $135.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 7,010 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Holderness Investments Co added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 45.79%. The purchase prices were between $74.34 and $80.86, with an estimated average price of $77.53. The stock is now traded at around $79.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,367 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Holderness Investments Co added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 28.95%. The purchase prices were between $103.44 and $112.16, with an estimated average price of $108.07. The stock is now traded at around $113.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,994 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Holderness Investments Co added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 36.81%. The purchase prices were between $135.59 and $147.24, with an estimated average price of $142.08. The stock is now traded at around $149.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,263 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Holderness Investments Co added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 25.33%. The purchase prices were between $1282.17 and $1690.6, with an estimated average price of $1465.14. The stock is now traded at around $924.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 188 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Holderness Investments Co added to a holding in Vanguard Energy ETF by 20.25%. The purchase prices were between $74.1 and $82.7, with an estimated average price of $78.79. The stock is now traded at around $95.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,975 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Holderness Investments Co sold out a holding in Citrix Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $78.72 and $106.47, with an estimated average price of $91.07.

Holderness Investments Co sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $181.81 and $285.66, with an estimated average price of $233.56.

Holderness Investments Co sold out a holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The sale prices were between $1052.95 and $1709.98, with an estimated average price of $1396.48.

Holderness Investments Co sold out a holding in Upstart Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $131.5 and $390, with an estimated average price of $246.83.

Holderness Investments Co sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.