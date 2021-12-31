Facet Wealth, Inc. Buys SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Sells Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Alphabet Inc, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

New Purchases: AVUV, IAGG, ESGD, ESGU, AVUS, RCM, FB, CHPT, CHPT, RFG, VIG, IWM, VXUS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF, Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF, sells Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Alphabet Inc, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Facet Wealth, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Facet Wealth, Inc. owns 71 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 752,584 shares, 16.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.88% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 2,853,283 shares, 13.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.18% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 648,271 shares, 8.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.14% Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 1,676,276 shares, 8.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.80% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 1,077,860 shares, 8.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.97%

Facet Wealth, Inc. initiated holding in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $75.12 and $83.35, with an estimated average price of $79.26. The stock is now traded at around $79.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 55,890 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Facet Wealth, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund. The purchase prices were between $54.07 and $55.08, with an estimated average price of $54.55. The stock is now traded at around $53.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 53,309 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Facet Wealth, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF. The purchase prices were between $75.56 and $81.16, with an estimated average price of $78.74. The stock is now traded at around $78.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 16,116 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Facet Wealth, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The purchase prices were between $97.93 and $108.46, with an estimated average price of $104.78. The stock is now traded at around $102.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,310 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Facet Wealth, Inc. initiated holding in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.64 and $80.53, with an estimated average price of $78.14. The stock is now traded at around $78.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,273 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Facet Wealth, Inc. initiated holding in R1 RCM Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.2 and $26.24, with an estimated average price of $24.01. The stock is now traded at around $25.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 14,194 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Facet Wealth, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 316.11%. The purchase prices were between $34.8 and $37.35, with an estimated average price of $36.26. The stock is now traded at around $35.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 693,716 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Facet Wealth, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 530.37%. The purchase prices were between $40.07 and $43.49, with an estimated average price of $41.91. The stock is now traded at around $42.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 295,488 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Facet Wealth, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 154.70%. The purchase prices were between $113.01 and $114.88, with an estimated average price of $113.97. The stock is now traded at around $110.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 136,448 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Facet Wealth, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF by 3471.08%. The purchase prices were between $50.98 and $51.74, with an estimated average price of $51.39. The stock is now traded at around $50.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 161,377 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Facet Wealth, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 48.00%. The purchase prices were between $79.46 and $88.45, with an estimated average price of $85.28. The stock is now traded at around $82.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 124,256 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Facet Wealth, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 36.90%. The purchase prices were between $59.96 and $63.81, with an estimated average price of $62.03. The stock is now traded at around $61.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 78,199 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Facet Wealth, Inc. sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $67.51 and $73.29, with an estimated average price of $70.8.