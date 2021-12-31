Euclidean Technologies Management, LLC Buys MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc, Barrett Business Services Inc, Mueller Industries Inc, Sells McGrath RentCorp, MillerKnoll Inc, Encore Wire Corp

- New Purchases: MCFT, BBSI, MLI, LPX, CVS, DGX, HI, ONEW, SJM, MTH, RCII, MCK, WHR, COLL,
- Added Positions: TG, AGX, HOFT, APEI, HVT, NPK, PLPC, NX, SENEA, NLS, MLR, HMTV,
- Reduced Positions: MLKN, WIRE, RGP, DHX, HCKT, AZZ, KFRC, SANM, GLDD, SMP, SCVL, PLAB, USNA, HSII, SGU, CBT, CASS, PRDO, VIVO, SGC,
- Sold Out: MGRC, LEE, VIAC, DISH, HRB, DELL, CCSI,
For the details of Euclidean Technologies Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/euclidean+technologies+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Euclidean Technologies Management, LLC
- MarineMax Inc (HZO) - 56,221 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio.
- Ingles Markets Inc (IMKTA) - 37,302 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio.
- CRA International Inc (CRAI) - 29,833 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio.
- Zumiez Inc (ZUMZ) - 57,040 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio.
- DHI Group Inc (DHX) - 427,029 shares, 2.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.52%
Euclidean Technologies Management, LLC initiated holding in MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.27 and $29.57, with an estimated average price of $27.34. The stock is now traded at around $29.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 90,096 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Barrett Business Services Inc (BBSI)
Euclidean Technologies Management, LLC initiated holding in Barrett Business Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.55 and $85.23, with an estimated average price of $75.73. The stock is now traded at around $62.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 29,686 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Mueller Industries Inc (MLI)
Euclidean Technologies Management, LLC initiated holding in Mueller Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.18 and $62.64, with an estimated average price of $54.41. The stock is now traded at around $57.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 4,651 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Louisiana-Pacific Corp (LPX)
Euclidean Technologies Management, LLC initiated holding in Louisiana-Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $58.93 and $78.88, with an estimated average price of $68.79. The stock is now traded at around $71.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 3,193 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: CVS Health Corp (CVS)
Euclidean Technologies Management, LLC initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $83.15 and $103.7, with an estimated average price of $92.68. The stock is now traded at around $104.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 2,289 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX)
Euclidean Technologies Management, LLC initiated holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc. The purchase prices were between $140.36 and $173.01, with an estimated average price of $152.48. The stock is now traded at around $136.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,370 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Nautilus Inc (NLS)
Euclidean Technologies Management, LLC added to a holding in Nautilus Inc by 115.20%. The purchase prices were between $6.08 and $11.2, with an estimated average price of $8.22. The stock is now traded at around $5.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 26,618 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: McGrath RentCorp (MGRC)
Euclidean Technologies Management, LLC sold out a holding in McGrath RentCorp. The sale prices were between $72.14 and $80.4, with an estimated average price of $77.3.Sold Out: Lee Enterprises Inc (LEE)
Euclidean Technologies Management, LLC sold out a holding in Lee Enterprises Inc. The sale prices were between $18.45 and $40.53, with an estimated average price of $25.4.Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Euclidean Technologies Management, LLC sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $28.68 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $34.3.Sold Out: DISH Network Corp (DISH)
Euclidean Technologies Management, LLC sold out a holding in DISH Network Corp. The sale prices were between $30.55 and $45.43, with an estimated average price of $37.01.Sold Out: Dell Technologies Inc (DELL)
Euclidean Technologies Management, LLC sold out a holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $52.45 and $58.91, with an estimated average price of $55.78.Sold Out: H&R Block Inc (HRB)
Euclidean Technologies Management, LLC sold out a holding in H&R Block Inc. The sale prices were between $22.76 and $25.71, with an estimated average price of $24.24.
Here is the complete portfolio of Euclidean Technologies Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. Euclidean Technologies Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Euclidean Technologies Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Euclidean Technologies Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Euclidean Technologies Management, LLC keeps buying