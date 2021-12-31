Euclidean Technologies Management, LLC Buys MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc, Barrett Business Services Inc, Mueller Industries Inc, Sells McGrath RentCorp, MillerKnoll Inc, Encore Wire Corp

New Purchases: MCFT, BBSI, MLI, LPX, CVS, DGX, HI, ONEW, SJM, MTH, RCII, MCK, WHR, COLL,

MCFT, BBSI, MLI, LPX, CVS, DGX, HI, ONEW, SJM, MTH, RCII, MCK, WHR, COLL, Added Positions: TG, AGX, HOFT, APEI, HVT, NPK, PLPC, NX, SENEA, NLS, MLR, HMTV,

TG, AGX, HOFT, APEI, HVT, NPK, PLPC, NX, SENEA, NLS, MLR, HMTV, Reduced Positions: MLKN, WIRE, RGP, DHX, HCKT, AZZ, KFRC, SANM, GLDD, SMP, SCVL, PLAB, USNA, HSII, SGU, CBT, CASS, PRDO, VIVO, SGC,

MLKN, WIRE, RGP, DHX, HCKT, AZZ, KFRC, SANM, GLDD, SMP, SCVL, PLAB, USNA, HSII, SGU, CBT, CASS, PRDO, VIVO, SGC, Sold Out: MGRC, LEE, VIAC, DISH, HRB, DELL, CCSI,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc, Barrett Business Services Inc, Mueller Industries Inc, Louisiana-Pacific Corp, CVS Health Corp, sells McGrath RentCorp, MillerKnoll Inc, Encore Wire Corp, Lee Enterprises Inc, Resources Connection Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Euclidean Technologies Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Euclidean Technologies Management, LLC owns 90 stocks with a total value of $120 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Euclidean Technologies Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/euclidean+technologies+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

MarineMax Inc (HZO) - 56,221 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Ingles Markets Inc (IMKTA) - 37,302 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. CRA International Inc (CRAI) - 29,833 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Zumiez Inc (ZUMZ) - 57,040 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. DHI Group Inc (DHX) - 427,029 shares, 2.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.52%

Euclidean Technologies Management, LLC initiated holding in MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.27 and $29.57, with an estimated average price of $27.34. The stock is now traded at around $29.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 90,096 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Euclidean Technologies Management, LLC initiated holding in Barrett Business Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.55 and $85.23, with an estimated average price of $75.73. The stock is now traded at around $62.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 29,686 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Euclidean Technologies Management, LLC initiated holding in Mueller Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.18 and $62.64, with an estimated average price of $54.41. The stock is now traded at around $57.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 4,651 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Euclidean Technologies Management, LLC initiated holding in Louisiana-Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $58.93 and $78.88, with an estimated average price of $68.79. The stock is now traded at around $71.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 3,193 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Euclidean Technologies Management, LLC initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $83.15 and $103.7, with an estimated average price of $92.68. The stock is now traded at around $104.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 2,289 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Euclidean Technologies Management, LLC initiated holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc. The purchase prices were between $140.36 and $173.01, with an estimated average price of $152.48. The stock is now traded at around $136.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,370 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Euclidean Technologies Management, LLC added to a holding in Nautilus Inc by 115.20%. The purchase prices were between $6.08 and $11.2, with an estimated average price of $8.22. The stock is now traded at around $5.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 26,618 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Euclidean Technologies Management, LLC sold out a holding in McGrath RentCorp. The sale prices were between $72.14 and $80.4, with an estimated average price of $77.3.

Euclidean Technologies Management, LLC sold out a holding in Lee Enterprises Inc. The sale prices were between $18.45 and $40.53, with an estimated average price of $25.4.

Euclidean Technologies Management, LLC sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $28.68 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $34.3.

Euclidean Technologies Management, LLC sold out a holding in DISH Network Corp. The sale prices were between $30.55 and $45.43, with an estimated average price of $37.01.

Euclidean Technologies Management, LLC sold out a holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $52.45 and $58.91, with an estimated average price of $55.78.

Euclidean Technologies Management, LLC sold out a holding in H&R Block Inc. The sale prices were between $22.76 and $25.71, with an estimated average price of $24.24.