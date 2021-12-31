Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. Buys CSX Corp, Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Charter Communications Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp

New Purchases: CSX, AAPL, AMZN, MDLZ, XOM, NOW, V, NU, IHS, CLVTPA.PFD, PAGS, BSX, QGEN,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys CSX Corp, Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Mondelez International Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, sells Charter Communications Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, PayPal Holdings Inc, Bank of America Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.. As of 2021Q4, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. owns 42 stocks with a total value of $669 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 158,626 shares, 7.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.67% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 18,167 shares, 7.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.55% CSX Corp (CSX) - 1,135,264 shares, 6.38% of the total portfolio. New Position Dollar General Corp (DG) - 180,530 shares, 6.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.65% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 225,298 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio. New Position

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. initiated holding in CSX Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.51 and $37.6, with an estimated average price of $35.38. The stock is now traded at around $34.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.38%. The holding were 1,135,264 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $176.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.98%. The holding were 225,298 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3223.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.72%. The holding were 11,466 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. initiated holding in Mondelez International Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.07 and $66.37, with an estimated average price of $61.81. The stock is now traded at around $67.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.05%. The holding were 407,870 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $59.16 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $62.52. The stock is now traded at around $79.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.03%. The holding were 440,844 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. initiated holding in ServiceNow Inc. The purchase prices were between $599.57 and $701.73, with an estimated average price of $656.59. The stock is now traded at around $613.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.95%. The holding were 40,688 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 22.67%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $311.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 158,626 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. sold out a holding in Charter Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $605.55 and $747.79, with an estimated average price of $679.38.

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $79.05 and $91.86, with an estimated average price of $87.1.

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $43.14 and $48.37, with an estimated average price of $45.61.

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. sold out a holding in NXP Semiconductors NV. The sale prices were between $183.1 and $238.9, with an estimated average price of $213.32.

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. sold out a holding in Twilio Inc. The sale prices were between $248.17 and $369.23, with an estimated average price of $297.96.