Knuff & Co LLC Buys Albemarle Corp, Microsoft Corp, Colgate-Palmolive Co, Sells Exxon Mobil Corp, Electronic Arts Inc, Verizon Communications Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Albemarle Corp, Microsoft Corp, Colgate-Palmolive Co, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Chevron Corp, sells Exxon Mobil Corp, Electronic Arts Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, International Business Machines Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Knuff & Co LLC. As of 2021Q4, Knuff & Co LLC owns 152 stocks with a total value of $323 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 182,637 shares, 10.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.13% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 154,547 shares, 7.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.03% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 66,253 shares, 6.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.33% Equifax Inc (EFX) - 45,800 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Fortinet Inc (FTNT) - 28,207 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.19%

Knuff & Co LLC initiated holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The purchase prices were between $74.42 and $85.34, with an estimated average price of $78.19. The stock is now traded at around $80.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 32,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Knuff & Co LLC initiated holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.36 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $112.73. The stock is now traded at around $114.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 22,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Knuff & Co LLC initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $45.31 and $52, with an estimated average price of $49.28. The stock is now traded at around $59.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Knuff & Co LLC initiated holding in Duke Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $96.62 and $104.9, with an estimated average price of $101.43. The stock is now traded at around $104.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,666 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Knuff & Co LLC initiated holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $118.89 and $151.03, with an estimated average price of $134.39. The stock is now traded at around $120.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Knuff & Co LLC initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $229.31 and $357.39, with an estimated average price of $291.66. The stock is now traded at around $214.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 503 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Knuff & Co LLC added to a holding in Albemarle Corp by 26375.00%. The purchase prices were between $214.16 and $283.8, with an estimated average price of $247.99. The stock is now traded at around $236.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.06%. The holding were 42,360 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Knuff & Co LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 31.33%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $311.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 66,253 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Knuff & Co LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 9000.00%. The purchase prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $137.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 18,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Knuff & Co LLC added to a holding in C3.ai Inc by 900.77%. The purchase prices were between $29.75 and $50.84, with an estimated average price of $40.28. The stock is now traded at around $26.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 72,756 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Knuff & Co LLC added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 4000.00%. The purchase prices were between $52.3 and $59.21, with an estimated average price of $55.76. The stock is now traded at around $61.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 32,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Knuff & Co LLC added to a holding in II-VI Inc by 64.88%. The purchase prices were between $54.61 and $70.5, with an estimated average price of $63.04. The stock is now traded at around $68.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 66,793 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Knuff & Co LLC sold out a holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $58.44 and $59.64, with an estimated average price of $59.11.

Knuff & Co LLC sold out a holding in Fastly Inc. The sale prices were between $35.09 and $54.39, with an estimated average price of $43.41.

Knuff & Co LLC sold out a holding in Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $41.59 and $49.97, with an estimated average price of $45.11.

Knuff & Co LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Knuff & Co LLC sold out a holding in Match Group Inc. The sale prices were between $122.81 and $175.53, with an estimated average price of $144.36.

Knuff & Co LLC sold out a holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc. The sale prices were between $101.37 and $135.45, with an estimated average price of $118.58.