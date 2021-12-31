Wade G W & Inc Buys WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund, Merck Inc, iShares Select Dividend ETF, Sells Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, International Paper Co, AT&T Inc

- New Purchases: PXH, PDN, IYY, VMW, VSS, ESGV, AAP, LBRDK, URTH, PHO, CGW, SNOW, ARQT, VVV, ROK, DGX, PGR, MAS, MKL, CCI, CME, CNC, CP, WTRG, HNST,
- Added Positions: DLN, MRK, DVY, ED, VNQ, IWO, IWF, AAPL, VEA, KDP, IWD, TIP, IJR, SHOP, DTD, IYM, NXGN, IWS, PAVE, VWO, CVS, CMCSA, JNJ, MDT, NVDA, PG, SYY, UL, ESGU, IWP, QQQ, XLC, ABT, MO, BDX, CVX, KO, CL, STZ, LLY, EL, NEE, FDX, GOOGL, HD, LMT, SPGI, MCK, NVS, ORCL, QCOM, TJX, UNP, UNH, MA, PM, ABBV, PYPL, UBER, ABNB, RBLX, BLOK, DSI, EFG, EFV, HYG, IDV, PRF, ROBO, SCZ, SUSB, VYM, XLK, MMM, ADBE, AMT, BP, BAX, BMY, CAT, GLW, DHR, DRI, DLR, ETN, EW, EXPE, FAST, F, GPC, GILD, GS, IBM, IDXX, ITW, ILMN, IFF, ISRG, JBLU, MDLZ, MGA, NKE, NSC, BKNG, REGN, CRM, SIRI, TSM, YUM, ET, DNP, GM, DOCU, DELL, LFG, AMLP, DES, DGRO, DIA, EEM, EFA, ESGD, ESML, FVD, IAU, IBB, ITA, IWM, IWR, IXC, MDY, RDVY, SCHP, SCHX, SOXX, SUB, VGT, VHT, VO, XLB, XLE, XLV,
- Reduced Positions: IP, T, APP, IVW, IEFA, U, IVE, BND, USMV, IVV, IJK, IJJ, ARKK, RPD, SCHF, VOD, PD, IEMG, BRK.B, IJT, MKFG, MRNA, LQD, OKTA, IJS, SHY, AMGN, DON, IEF, BX, EFAV, DUK, XLF, COP, PINS, IYR, ES, CTSH, PANW, TSLA, PBW, VZ, ALL, RWX, TPL, BBY, MJ, ITOT, AMAT, ADI, IXN, XLY, PFF, SCHD, VIG, VTI, VUG, GE, FISV, IPG, INTU, LRCX, LOW, MKC, ROP, LUV, AXON, TXN, TMO, VLO, BA, SNAP, ZS, CB, ZM, CARR, OTIS, D, COIN, DE, IGSB, CLX,
- Sold Out: PDBC, FNDE, FNDC, SLVM, SCHC, BABA, PTON, IXJ, BIDU, SPLV, MUB, ADV, PSX, EVV, ADS, ALRN,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 739,250 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.36%
- iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 317,339 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.67%
- WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (DLN) - 1,386,365 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 99.98%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 258,698 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.16%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 954,318 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.5%
Wade G W & Inc initiated holding in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.07 and $22.71, with an estimated average price of $21.95. The stock is now traded at around $23.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 63,017 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small- (PDN)
Wade G W & Inc initiated holding in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-. The purchase prices were between $35.37 and $38.62, with an estimated average price of $37.15. The stock is now traded at around $36.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 22,953 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (IYY)
Wade G W & Inc initiated holding in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.35 and $118.54, with an estimated average price of $114.62. The stock is now traded at around $112.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,186 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: VMware Inc (VMW)
Wade G W & Inc initiated holding in VMware Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75. The stock is now traded at around $135.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,080 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP)
Wade G W & Inc initiated holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc. The purchase prices were between $207.17 and $241.91, with an estimated average price of $228.86. The stock is now traded at around $232.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,542 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index (VSS)
Wade G W & Inc initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index . The purchase prices were between $127.84 and $137.44, with an estimated average price of $133.08. The stock is now traded at around $129.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,913 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (DLN)
Wade G W & Inc added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 99.98%. The purchase prices were between $59.44 and $66.09, with an estimated average price of $63. The stock is now traded at around $66.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 1,386,365 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Wade G W & Inc added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 499.36%. The purchase prices were between $72.28 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $79.6. The stock is now traded at around $76.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 199,978 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)
Wade G W & Inc added to a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 30.92%. The purchase prices were between $113.57 and $122.59, with an estimated average price of $118.59. The stock is now traded at around $127.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 345,064 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Consolidated Edison Inc (ED)
Wade G W & Inc added to a holding in Consolidated Edison Inc by 441.59%. The purchase prices were between $72.89 and $85.32, with an estimated average price of $78.77. The stock is now traded at around $86.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 137,861 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)
Wade G W & Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 134.46%. The purchase prices were between $101.58 and $116.01, with an estimated average price of $108.38. The stock is now traded at around $106.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 125,495 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO)
Wade G W & Inc added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 60.44%. The purchase prices were between $280.02 and $327.03, with an estimated average price of $301.2. The stock is now traded at around $262.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 54,524 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC)
Wade G W & Inc sold out a holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity. The sale prices were between $13.05 and $14.76, with an estimated average price of $14.1.Sold Out: Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company (FNDE)
Wade G W & Inc sold out a holding in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company . The sale prices were between $29.56 and $32.29, with an estimated average price of $31.11.Sold Out: Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind (FNDC)
Wade G W & Inc sold out a holding in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind. The sale prices were between $35.72 and $39.12, with an estimated average price of $37.7.Sold Out: Sylvamo Corp (SLVM)
Wade G W & Inc sold out a holding in Sylvamo Corp. The sale prices were between $24.8 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $29.08.Sold Out: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)
Wade G W & Inc sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $34.56 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $60.04.Sold Out: iShares Global Healthcare ETF (IXJ)
Wade G W & Inc sold out a holding in iShares Global Healthcare ETF. The sale prices were between $82.17 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $86.1.
