Wade G W & Inc Buys WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund, Merck Inc, iShares Select Dividend ETF, Sells Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, International Paper Co, AT&T Inc

New Purchases: PXH, PDN, IYY, VMW, VSS, ESGV, AAP, LBRDK, URTH, PHO, CGW, SNOW, ARQT, VVV, ROK, DGX, PGR, MAS, MKL, CCI, CME, CNC, CP, WTRG, HNST,

PXH, PDN, IYY, VMW, VSS, ESGV, AAP, LBRDK, URTH, PHO, CGW, SNOW, ARQT, VVV, ROK, DGX, PGR, MAS, MKL, CCI, CME, CNC, CP, WTRG, HNST, Added Positions: DLN, MRK, DVY, ED, VNQ, IWO, IWF, AAPL, VEA, KDP, IWD, TIP, IJR, SHOP, DTD, IYM, NXGN, IWS, PAVE, VWO, CVS, CMCSA, JNJ, MDT, NVDA, PG, SYY, UL, ESGU, IWP, QQQ, XLC, ABT, MO, BDX, CVX, KO, CL, STZ, LLY, EL, NEE, FDX, GOOGL, HD, LMT, SPGI, MCK, NVS, ORCL, QCOM, TJX, UNP, UNH, MA, PM, ABBV, PYPL, UBER, ABNB, RBLX, BLOK, DSI, EFG, EFV, HYG, IDV, PRF, ROBO, SCZ, SUSB, VYM, XLK, MMM, ADBE, AMT, BP, BAX, BMY, CAT, GLW, DHR, DRI, DLR, ETN, EW, EXPE, FAST, F, GPC, GILD, GS, IBM, IDXX, ITW, ILMN, IFF, ISRG, JBLU, MDLZ, MGA, NKE, NSC, BKNG, REGN, CRM, SIRI, TSM, YUM, ET, DNP, GM, DOCU, DELL, LFG, AMLP, DES, DGRO, DIA, EEM, EFA, ESGD, ESML, FVD, IAU, IBB, ITA, IWM, IWR, IXC, MDY, RDVY, SCHP, SCHX, SOXX, SUB, VGT, VHT, VO, XLB, XLE, XLV,

DLN, MRK, DVY, ED, VNQ, IWO, IWF, AAPL, VEA, KDP, IWD, TIP, IJR, SHOP, DTD, IYM, NXGN, IWS, PAVE, VWO, CVS, CMCSA, JNJ, MDT, NVDA, PG, SYY, UL, ESGU, IWP, QQQ, XLC, ABT, MO, BDX, CVX, KO, CL, STZ, LLY, EL, NEE, FDX, GOOGL, HD, LMT, SPGI, MCK, NVS, ORCL, QCOM, TJX, UNP, UNH, MA, PM, ABBV, PYPL, UBER, ABNB, RBLX, BLOK, DSI, EFG, EFV, HYG, IDV, PRF, ROBO, SCZ, SUSB, VYM, XLK, MMM, ADBE, AMT, BP, BAX, BMY, CAT, GLW, DHR, DRI, DLR, ETN, EW, EXPE, FAST, F, GPC, GILD, GS, IBM, IDXX, ITW, ILMN, IFF, ISRG, JBLU, MDLZ, MGA, NKE, NSC, BKNG, REGN, CRM, SIRI, TSM, YUM, ET, DNP, GM, DOCU, DELL, LFG, AMLP, DES, DGRO, DIA, EEM, EFA, ESGD, ESML, FVD, IAU, IBB, ITA, IWM, IWR, IXC, MDY, RDVY, SCHP, SCHX, SOXX, SUB, VGT, VHT, VO, XLB, XLE, XLV, Reduced Positions: IP, T, APP, IVW, IEFA, U, IVE, BND, USMV, IVV, IJK, IJJ, ARKK, RPD, SCHF, VOD, PD, IEMG, BRK.B, IJT, MKFG, MRNA, LQD, OKTA, IJS, SHY, AMGN, DON, IEF, BX, EFAV, DUK, XLF, COP, PINS, IYR, ES, CTSH, PANW, TSLA, PBW, VZ, ALL, RWX, TPL, BBY, MJ, ITOT, AMAT, ADI, IXN, XLY, PFF, SCHD, VIG, VTI, VUG, GE, FISV, IPG, INTU, LRCX, LOW, MKC, ROP, LUV, AXON, TXN, TMO, VLO, BA, SNAP, ZS, CB, ZM, CARR, OTIS, D, COIN, DE, IGSB, CLX,

IP, T, APP, IVW, IEFA, U, IVE, BND, USMV, IVV, IJK, IJJ, ARKK, RPD, SCHF, VOD, PD, IEMG, BRK.B, IJT, MKFG, MRNA, LQD, OKTA, IJS, SHY, AMGN, DON, IEF, BX, EFAV, DUK, XLF, COP, PINS, IYR, ES, CTSH, PANW, TSLA, PBW, VZ, ALL, RWX, TPL, BBY, MJ, ITOT, AMAT, ADI, IXN, XLY, PFF, SCHD, VIG, VTI, VUG, GE, FISV, IPG, INTU, LRCX, LOW, MKC, ROP, LUV, AXON, TXN, TMO, VLO, BA, SNAP, ZS, CB, ZM, CARR, OTIS, D, COIN, DE, IGSB, CLX, Sold Out: PDBC, FNDE, FNDC, SLVM, SCHC, BABA, PTON, IXJ, BIDU, SPLV, MUB, ADV, PSX, EVV, ADS, ALRN,

Wellesley, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund, Merck Inc, iShares Select Dividend ETF, Consolidated Edison Inc, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, sells Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, International Paper Co, AT&T Inc, AppLovin Corp, Unity Software Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wade G W & Inc. As of 2021Q4, Wade G W & Inc owns 388 stocks with a total value of $2.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WADE G W & INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wade+g+w+%26+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 739,250 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.36% iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 317,339 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.67% WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (DLN) - 1,386,365 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 99.98% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 258,698 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.16% BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 954,318 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.5%

Wade G W & Inc initiated holding in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.07 and $22.71, with an estimated average price of $21.95. The stock is now traded at around $23.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 63,017 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wade G W & Inc initiated holding in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-. The purchase prices were between $35.37 and $38.62, with an estimated average price of $37.15. The stock is now traded at around $36.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 22,953 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wade G W & Inc initiated holding in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.35 and $118.54, with an estimated average price of $114.62. The stock is now traded at around $112.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,186 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wade G W & Inc initiated holding in VMware Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75. The stock is now traded at around $135.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,080 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wade G W & Inc initiated holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc. The purchase prices were between $207.17 and $241.91, with an estimated average price of $228.86. The stock is now traded at around $232.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,542 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wade G W & Inc initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index . The purchase prices were between $127.84 and $137.44, with an estimated average price of $133.08. The stock is now traded at around $129.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,913 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wade G W & Inc added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 99.98%. The purchase prices were between $59.44 and $66.09, with an estimated average price of $63. The stock is now traded at around $66.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 1,386,365 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wade G W & Inc added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 499.36%. The purchase prices were between $72.28 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $79.6. The stock is now traded at around $76.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 199,978 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wade G W & Inc added to a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 30.92%. The purchase prices were between $113.57 and $122.59, with an estimated average price of $118.59. The stock is now traded at around $127.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 345,064 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wade G W & Inc added to a holding in Consolidated Edison Inc by 441.59%. The purchase prices were between $72.89 and $85.32, with an estimated average price of $78.77. The stock is now traded at around $86.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 137,861 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wade G W & Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 134.46%. The purchase prices were between $101.58 and $116.01, with an estimated average price of $108.38. The stock is now traded at around $106.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 125,495 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wade G W & Inc added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 60.44%. The purchase prices were between $280.02 and $327.03, with an estimated average price of $301.2. The stock is now traded at around $262.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 54,524 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wade G W & Inc sold out a holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity. The sale prices were between $13.05 and $14.76, with an estimated average price of $14.1.

Wade G W & Inc sold out a holding in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company . The sale prices were between $29.56 and $32.29, with an estimated average price of $31.11.

Wade G W & Inc sold out a holding in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind. The sale prices were between $35.72 and $39.12, with an estimated average price of $37.7.

Wade G W & Inc sold out a holding in Sylvamo Corp. The sale prices were between $24.8 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $29.08.

Wade G W & Inc sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $34.56 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $60.04.

Wade G W & Inc sold out a holding in iShares Global Healthcare ETF. The sale prices were between $82.17 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $86.1.