Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01

DFAC, TSLA, DFAX, XLY, ADBE, QTEC, CIEN, ABNB, SJI, CRM, FBCG, VBK, CFLT, TBX, SHYG, MQ, IEI, OIH, ESGV, COF, PLD, SOXL, FFTY, REMX, PATH, NAIL, SPTI, SCHD, MCHP, DTD, IYW, ITOT, EAGG, SUSA, SUB, EVT, MDLZ, SWAN, DVN, EBAY, TBT, IAT, NUMG, RISN, DNL, ATVI, NEM, PDCO, SRLN, SUSB, CADE, CADE, AZN, GLW, ETG, COMP, FNF, FIF, HYZD, FOCT, NUSI, DES, CSX, PLTR, LBTYK, GBDC, CINR, AWF, TSI, HBAN, AR, HPE, ERIC, LUMN, FTGC, Added Positions: VTI, QQQ, VXUS, VOO, NVDA, XLK, JNK, DIS, ITB, WMT, SJNK, USB, FB, IQLT, MSOS, STIP, UPS, CIBR, HYG, TIP, EFG, QUAL, SSO, TECL, AMT, VNQ, MRK, GLD, SCHG, TBF, XLF, ACWI, AGG, IEFA, ISTB, JKH, AMD, AAPL, CVS, NEE, RQI, BHK, MA, EFA, ESGD, JKE, JKK, LQD, VWO, GS, OKE, PRU, UNH, DBEF, HSCZ, IJH, IJR, JKG, JKI, JKJ, SCHV, TDTF, AES, ABC, AMGN, TPR, CMCSA, HPQ, PPL, RF, TGT, ET, LYB, TTD, BOND, COMT, EFV, ESGE, GDX, GSLC, HYEM, HYS, IAU, IGF, IUSB, IWM, JKD, JKL, PGF, SCHP, SPY, VUG, AFL, ADM, ARCC, OZK, BMY, SCHW, FHN, FCX, GILD, IBM, LOW, ORI, ROST, SONY, LUV, SYY, UL, HTD, GM, DSL, ASET, BOTZ, DFUS, DIA, DIAL, DRIV, DVYE, ESGU, ESML, FBND, FCTR, FTSL, FXF, GDXJ, GSIE, HYGV, IDV, IHDG, INFL, JEPI, JKF, JSML, KRE, PFF, QYLD, SCHM, SNSR, SPLG, SPTM, USHY, VO, LNT, APH, IVZ, CAG, HAL, TRQ, JBLU, MDT, MPB, MS, ORCL, PEP, PRGO, PG, STT, TJX, TEVA, VOD, OPK, FAX, EMD, WU, DEI, DAL, DBRG, BHR, FSK, ADRE, BAB, BIBL, BNDC, DGRO, FAUG, HNDL, IAGG, IDHD, PCEF, PGX, PHB, PZA, QEFA, QQQJ, SHYD, SPHD, SPSB, SPTS, SPYD, SPYV, SSUS, USMV, XLP,

SHY, IEMG, MSFT, FTSM, BAC, QCOM, SBUX, PFE, SCZ, KO, AMAT, BA, XOM, PM, CVX, MET, FLC, EEMS, IVV, VZ, KHC, BIV, HYLB, JPST, VTIP, GIS, INTC, JPM, WFC, ABBV, DOW, MMM, T, MO, CSCO, BTZ, BND, BSV, IEF, CLX, WY, ARKK, GNOM, PULS, VTV, DUK, FFC, ERC, ANGL, ICSH, VB, VBR, VEA, F, MCD, TSN, UTG, BNDX, IWF, IXUS, VEU, VGK, VSS, ABT, NLY, FE, JNJ, KMB, KR, RTX, FEN, MHLD, OMP, XPDI, EEM, EWZ, FALN, FINX, FKU, GOVT, IVW, IWD, QLD, VPL, VWOB, BP, COP, CNX, EPD, EXC, HUN, JJSF, KEY, NFLX, PPC, SO, WBA, WAL, GAB, HPS, NEA, FTF, KMI, JRI, SNAP, ETRN, UBER, QS, AOK, ARKW, CLOU, IGSB, CWB, FDVV, FIW, IGLB, IHI, IOO, IWN, LIT, MILN, MTUM, NEAR, QLV, QLVD, RSP, SCHB, SOCL, SPAB, SPYG, TPLC, VCSH, VIG, VYM, WIP, WWJD, XT, RIOT, BXC, CCL, SBS, DISCA, HD, LVS, MNKD, MUR, NKE, X, DSU, PDT, EVV, NAD, NVG, TMUS, BUD, RC, HMLP, NIO, BKLN, DNOV, DVY, EMB, FCOR, FDEV, FFEB, FREL, GVIP, HDV, HERO, ICF, IYR, MBB, ONEQ, PEY, PFFD, RWO, SCHF, SLV, SPDW, SPSM, SPTL, VCIT, VGSH, VNLA, XHB, XLE, Sold Out: VXX, COST, IJS, EWG, EET, CAT, SJB, HACK, BUG, OLN, KBE, EMHY, PSX, ONLN, ENBL, SOFI, SOFI, VNQI, GSY, EIX, DNP, OMER, MGM, PEAK, VTRS, TPIF, CRK, SNLN, SDS, CNP, GSG, TGNA, SBLK, NUV, PSP, SH, CDE, FIDI,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard Total International Stock, Tesla Inc, sells iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD , Costco Wholesale Corp, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sowell Financial Services LLC. As of 2021Q4, Sowell Financial Services LLC owns 506 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 172,789 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.21% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 344,914 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.22% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 136,309 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.51% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 97,979 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.49% Lexington Healthcare Group Inc (LEXI) - 1,711,446 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.23%

Sowell Financial Services LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.52 and $29.09, with an estimated average price of $28.15. The stock is now traded at around $28.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 876,355 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sowell Financial Services LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $932.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 11,476 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sowell Financial Services LLC initiated holding in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.98 and $26.57, with an estimated average price of $25.92. The stock is now traded at around $26.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 461,450 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sowell Financial Services LLC initiated holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $179.1 and $211.1, with an estimated average price of $199.24. The stock is now traded at around $189.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 33,487 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sowell Financial Services LLC initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62. The stock is now traded at around $521.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 10,071 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sowell Financial Services LLC initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fd. The purchase prices were between $154.07 and $180.38, with an estimated average price of $170.95. The stock is now traded at around $160.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 30,371 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sowell Financial Services LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 349.61%. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $231.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 154,224 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sowell Financial Services LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 30.21%. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $366.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 172,789 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sowell Financial Services LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 679.86%. The purchase prices were between $61.08 and $65.1, with an estimated average price of $63.41. The stock is now traded at around $63.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 270,173 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sowell Financial Services LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 32.65%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $267.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 75,046 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sowell Financial Services LLC added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 173.04%. The purchase prices were between $147.78 and $176.65, with an estimated average price of $164.65. The stock is now traded at around $164.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 48,107 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sowell Financial Services LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 38.35%. The purchase prices were between $105.51 and $108.44, with an estimated average price of $107.22. The stock is now traded at around $104.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 155,997 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sowell Financial Services LLC sold out a holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD . The sale prices were between $18.53 and $27.96, with an estimated average price of $22.13.

Sowell Financial Services LLC sold out a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The sale prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33.

Sowell Financial Services LLC sold out a holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $98.85 and $110.23, with an estimated average price of $104.47.

Sowell Financial Services LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Germany ETF. The sale prices were between $31.5 and $34.38, with an estimated average price of $32.91.

Sowell Financial Services LLC sold out a holding in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets. The sale prices were between $80.41 and $96.36, with an estimated average price of $88.88.

Sowell Financial Services LLC sold out a holding in Caterpillar Inc. The sale prices were between $188.94 and $214.25, with an estimated average price of $201.63.