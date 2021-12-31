Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01

- New Purchases: DFAC, TSLA, DFAX, XLY, ADBE, QTEC, CIEN, ABNB, SJI, CRM, FBCG, VBK, CFLT, TBX, SHYG, MQ, IEI, OIH, ESGV, COF, PLD, SOXL, FFTY, REMX, PATH, NAIL, SPTI, SCHD, MCHP, DTD, IYW, ITOT, EAGG, SUSA, SUB, EVT, MDLZ, SWAN, DVN, EBAY, TBT, IAT, NUMG, RISN, DNL, ATVI, NEM, PDCO, SRLN, SUSB, CADE, CADE, AZN, GLW, ETG, COMP, FNF, FIF, HYZD, FOCT, NUSI, DES, CSX, PLTR, LBTYK, GBDC, CINR, AWF, TSI, HBAN, AR, HPE, ERIC, LUMN, FTGC,
- Added Positions: VTI, QQQ, VXUS, VOO, NVDA, XLK, JNK, DIS, ITB, WMT, SJNK, USB, FB, IQLT, MSOS, STIP, UPS, CIBR, HYG, TIP, EFG, QUAL, SSO, TECL, AMT, VNQ, MRK, GLD, SCHG, TBF, XLF, ACWI, AGG, IEFA, ISTB, JKH, AMD, AAPL, CVS, NEE, RQI, BHK, MA, EFA, ESGD, JKE, JKK, LQD, VWO, GS, OKE, PRU, UNH, DBEF, HSCZ, IJH, IJR, JKG, JKI, JKJ, SCHV, TDTF, AES, ABC, AMGN, TPR, CMCSA, HPQ, PPL, RF, TGT, ET, LYB, TTD, BOND, COMT, EFV, ESGE, GDX, GSLC, HYEM, HYS, IAU, IGF, IUSB, IWM, JKD, JKL, PGF, SCHP, SPY, VUG, AFL, ADM, ARCC, OZK, BMY, SCHW, FHN, FCX, GILD, IBM, LOW, ORI, ROST, SONY, LUV, SYY, UL, HTD, GM, DSL, ASET, BOTZ, DFUS, DIA, DIAL, DRIV, DVYE, ESGU, ESML, FBND, FCTR, FTSL, FXF, GDXJ, GSIE, HYGV, IDV, IHDG, INFL, JEPI, JKF, JSML, KRE, PFF, QYLD, SCHM, SNSR, SPLG, SPTM, USHY, VO, LNT, APH, IVZ, CAG, HAL, TRQ, JBLU, MDT, MPB, MS, ORCL, PEP, PRGO, PG, STT, TJX, TEVA, VOD, OPK, FAX, EMD, WU, DEI, DAL, DBRG, BHR, FSK, ADRE, BAB, BIBL, BNDC, DGRO, FAUG, HNDL, IAGG, IDHD, PCEF, PGX, PHB, PZA, QEFA, QQQJ, SHYD, SPHD, SPSB, SPTS, SPYD, SPYV, SSUS, USMV, XLP,
- Reduced Positions: SHY, IEMG, MSFT, FTSM, BAC, QCOM, SBUX, PFE, SCZ, KO, AMAT, BA, XOM, PM, CVX, MET, FLC, EEMS, IVV, VZ, KHC, BIV, HYLB, JPST, VTIP, GIS, INTC, JPM, WFC, ABBV, DOW, MMM, T, MO, CSCO, BTZ, BND, BSV, IEF, CLX, WY, ARKK, GNOM, PULS, VTV, DUK, FFC, ERC, ANGL, ICSH, VB, VBR, VEA, F, MCD, TSN, UTG, BNDX, IWF, IXUS, VEU, VGK, VSS, ABT, NLY, FE, JNJ, KMB, KR, RTX, FEN, MHLD, OMP, XPDI, EEM, EWZ, FALN, FINX, FKU, GOVT, IVW, IWD, QLD, VPL, VWOB, BP, COP, CNX, EPD, EXC, HUN, JJSF, KEY, NFLX, PPC, SO, WBA, WAL, GAB, HPS, NEA, FTF, KMI, JRI, SNAP, ETRN, UBER, QS, AOK, ARKW, CLOU, IGSB, CWB, FDVV, FIW, IGLB, IHI, IOO, IWN, LIT, MILN, MTUM, NEAR, QLV, QLVD, RSP, SCHB, SOCL, SPAB, SPYG, TPLC, VCSH, VIG, VYM, WIP, WWJD, XT, RIOT, BXC, CCL, SBS, DISCA, HD, LVS, MNKD, MUR, NKE, X, DSU, PDT, EVV, NAD, NVG, TMUS, BUD, RC, HMLP, NIO, BKLN, DNOV, DVY, EMB, FCOR, FDEV, FFEB, FREL, GVIP, HDV, HERO, ICF, IYR, MBB, ONEQ, PEY, PFFD, RWO, SCHF, SLV, SPDW, SPSM, SPTL, VCIT, VGSH, VNLA, XHB, XLE,
- Sold Out: VXX, COST, IJS, EWG, EET, CAT, SJB, HACK, BUG, OLN, KBE, EMHY, PSX, ONLN, ENBL, SOFI, SOFI, VNQI, GSY, EIX, DNP, OMER, MGM, PEAK, VTRS, TPIF, CRK, SNLN, SDS, CNP, GSG, TGNA, SBLK, NUV, PSP, SH, CDE, FIDI,
For the details of Sowell Financial Services LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sowell+financial+services+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Sowell Financial Services LLC
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 172,789 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.21%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 344,914 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.22%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 136,309 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.51%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 97,979 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.49%
- Lexington Healthcare Group Inc (LEXI) - 1,711,446 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.23%
Sowell Financial Services LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.52 and $29.09, with an estimated average price of $28.15. The stock is now traded at around $28.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 876,355 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Sowell Financial Services LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $932.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 11,476 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX)
Sowell Financial Services LLC initiated holding in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.98 and $26.57, with an estimated average price of $25.92. The stock is now traded at around $26.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 461,450 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)
Sowell Financial Services LLC initiated holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $179.1 and $211.1, with an estimated average price of $199.24. The stock is now traded at around $189.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 33,487 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
Sowell Financial Services LLC initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62. The stock is now traded at around $521.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 10,071 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fd (QTEC)
Sowell Financial Services LLC initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fd. The purchase prices were between $154.07 and $180.38, with an estimated average price of $170.95. The stock is now traded at around $160.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 30,371 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Sowell Financial Services LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 349.61%. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $231.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 154,224 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Sowell Financial Services LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 30.21%. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $366.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 172,789 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)
Sowell Financial Services LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 679.86%. The purchase prices were between $61.08 and $65.1, with an estimated average price of $63.41. The stock is now traded at around $63.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 270,173 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Sowell Financial Services LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 32.65%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $267.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 75,046 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)
Sowell Financial Services LLC added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 173.04%. The purchase prices were between $147.78 and $176.65, with an estimated average price of $164.65. The stock is now traded at around $164.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 48,107 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (JNK)
Sowell Financial Services LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 38.35%. The purchase prices were between $105.51 and $108.44, with an estimated average price of $107.22. The stock is now traded at around $104.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 155,997 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD (VXX)
Sowell Financial Services LLC sold out a holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD . The sale prices were between $18.53 and $27.96, with an estimated average price of $22.13.Sold Out: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Sowell Financial Services LLC sold out a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The sale prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33.Sold Out: iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)
Sowell Financial Services LLC sold out a holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $98.85 and $110.23, with an estimated average price of $104.47.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Germany ETF (EWG)
Sowell Financial Services LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Germany ETF. The sale prices were between $31.5 and $34.38, with an estimated average price of $32.91.Sold Out: ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (EET)
Sowell Financial Services LLC sold out a holding in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets. The sale prices were between $80.41 and $96.36, with an estimated average price of $88.88.Sold Out: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)
Sowell Financial Services LLC sold out a holding in Caterpillar Inc. The sale prices were between $188.94 and $214.25, with an estimated average price of $201.63.
Here is the complete portfolio of Sowell Financial Services LLC. Also check out:
1. Sowell Financial Services LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Sowell Financial Services LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Sowell Financial Services LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Sowell Financial Services LLC keeps buying