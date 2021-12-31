Allegheny Financial Group LTD Buys PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun, Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF, Apple Inc, Sells iShares Barclays Government/Credit Bond Fund, VanEck Gold Miners ETF,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun, Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF, Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Alcoa Corp, sells iShares Barclays Government/Credit Bond Fund, VanEck Gold Miners ETF, , Vornado Realty Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Allegheny Financial Group LTD. As of 2021Q4, Allegheny Financial Group LTD owns 821 stocks with a total value of $271 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Allegheny Financial Group LTD's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/allegheny+financial+group+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

Ansys Inc (ANSS) - 55,955 shares, 8.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.45% NVR Inc (NVR) - 3,234 shares, 7.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.86% Erie Indemnity Co (ERIE) - 81,727 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01% RH (RH) - 22,726 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 206,624 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.84%

Allegheny Financial Group LTD initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $177.01 and $223.45, with an estimated average price of $194.99. The stock is now traded at around $244.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Allegheny Financial Group LTD initiated holding in Realty Income Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.16 and $71.97, with an estimated average price of $68.86. The stock is now traded at around $68.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 5,141 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Allegheny Financial Group LTD initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $188.94 and $214.25, with an estimated average price of $201.63. The stock is now traded at around $203.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,819 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Allegheny Financial Group LTD initiated holding in Amgen Inc. The purchase prices were between $198.88 and $227.6, with an estimated average price of $211.1. The stock is now traded at around $237.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,043 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Allegheny Financial Group LTD initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $18.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 10,414 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Allegheny Financial Group LTD initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $137.06 and $153.92, with an estimated average price of $145.26. The stock is now traded at around $139.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,407 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Allegheny Financial Group LTD added to a holding in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun by 139.86%. The purchase prices were between $54.43 and $55.3, with an estimated average price of $54.74. The stock is now traded at around $54.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 131,243 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Allegheny Financial Group LTD added to a holding in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 165.25%. The purchase prices were between $29.18 and $31.77, with an estimated average price of $30.73. The stock is now traded at around $31.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 165,755 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Allegheny Financial Group LTD added to a holding in Apple Inc by 28.62%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $176.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 57,315 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Allegheny Financial Group LTD added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 287.63%. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2829.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 721 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Allegheny Financial Group LTD added to a holding in Alcoa Corp by 348.11%. The purchase prices were between $43.78 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $50.25. The stock is now traded at around $71.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 19,327 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Allegheny Financial Group LTD added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 127.75%. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2831.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 517 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Allegheny Financial Group LTD sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $46.36 and $52.16, with an estimated average price of $49.13.