Keystone Financial Planning, Inc. Buys Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Amgen Inc, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Sells Pfizer Inc, Franklin Resources Inc

- New Purchases: BMY,
- Added Positions: AMGN, KMB, VZ, LMT, MMM, UL, AEP, MRK, K,
- Reduced Positions: SCHD, PFE, BEN, IBM, USB, XOM, CVX, T, KO, GSK, GIS, PNW, PEG, GPC, PM, MSFT, MO, NJR, CSCO, BTI, MCD, QCOM, SNY, EMR, CVS, VYM, VTRS,
- Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 1,007,436 shares, 27.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.99%
- GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK) - 233,354 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.82%
- Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 166,014 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3%
- iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) - 99,567 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.60%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 29,653 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.38%
Keystone Financial Planning, Inc. initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. The purchase prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67. The stock is now traded at around $67.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.49%. The holding were 117,124 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Amgen Inc (AMGN)
Keystone Financial Planning, Inc. added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 1584.26%. The purchase prices were between $198.88 and $227.6, with an estimated average price of $211.1. The stock is now traded at around $237.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.46%. The holding were 34,140 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)
Keystone Financial Planning, Inc. added to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 1720.41%. The purchase prices were between $129.26 and $142.92, with an estimated average price of $134.72. The stock is now traded at around $131.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.22%. The holding were 48,332 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Keystone Financial Planning, Inc. added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 100.81%. The purchase prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82. The stock is now traded at around $394.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 4,711 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: 3M Co (MMM)
Keystone Financial Planning, Inc. added to a holding in 3M Co by 23.98%. The purchase prices were between $170.04 and $183.66, with an estimated average price of $178.14. The stock is now traded at around $163.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 22,730 shares as of 2021-12-31.
