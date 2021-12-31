ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Buys Raytheon Technologies Corp, XP Inc, Sells JPMorgan Chase, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc

- New Purchases: XP,
- Added Positions: RTX,
- Reduced Positions: JPM, MSFT, AMZN, FB, BABA, GOOGL, GOOG, NOC, LMT, MA, LOW, V, LHX, EA, TTWO, GD, ATVI, BAC,
- Sold Out: HD,
These are the top 5 holdings of ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 517,398 shares, 18.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 42.8%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 13,743 shares, 10.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 51.12%
- Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 129,070 shares, 9.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 48.55%
- Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 830,102 shares, 8.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.17%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 88,387 shares, 6.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 70.25%
ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. initiated holding in XP Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.88 and $42.05, with an estimated average price of $32.4. The stock is now traded at around $34.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 174,988 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 41.16%. The purchase prices were between $79.05 and $91.86, with an estimated average price of $87.1. The stock is now traded at around $96.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 233,393 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. sold out a holding in The Home Depot Inc. The sale prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21.
