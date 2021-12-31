Trustcore Financial Services, Llc Buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Vanguard Value ETF

New Purchases: UCON, MITK, DDEC, DNOV, RIVN, IWS, HDV, DWAC, ONL, KIND, TIVC, PL, ARKX, FDHY, FHLC, FXN, GNMA, CION, HYG, ISTB, KWEB, QYLD, RPG, RPV, VYMI, XJH, XOP, TCRT, ABR, BTI, GME, EQC, KRG, PAAS, PW, REGN, VMC, EVRG, CPSH, ETO, UWMC, UWMC, MAG, WKHS, PVG, PFSI, WATT, JD, SPCE, UTZ, FSLY, IAC, SNOW, AMSF,

UCON, MITK, DDEC, DNOV, RIVN, IWS, HDV, DWAC, ONL, KIND, TIVC, PL, ARKX, FDHY, FHLC, FXN, GNMA, CION, HYG, ISTB, KWEB, QYLD, RPG, RPV, VYMI, XJH, XOP, TCRT, ABR, BTI, GME, EQC, KRG, PAAS, PW, REGN, VMC, EVRG, CPSH, ETO, UWMC, UWMC, MAG, WKHS, PVG, PFSI, WATT, JD, SPCE, UTZ, FSLY, IAC, SNOW, AMSF, Added Positions: AGG, VWO, IGIB, MQ, IWV, VBR, VTI, CQP, MIME, XLE, ACWI, GDX, QUAL, AER, PJAN, ABNB, CVX, CVS, PH, FOCS, IWP, AB, DVN, U, FDX, APD, IBM, JPM, FPAC, FPAC, PATH, COIN, AFCG, UP, LCID, BROS, KD, RBLX, DVY, IAU, ATVI, AMD, VTIP, VSS, MDY, AMAT, IJR, IEMG, BLDR, FTRI, UBER, DSI, DLN, DGRO, DFAS, TFC, MKC, VRTX, VTR, SWKS, SCI, RF, PNC, PCAR, OMC, WFC, MRVL, TGTX, IRM, IFF, HL, FMC, ETN, C, RILY, FSR, CRWD, CSCO, DOW, ILPT, FBK, COF, FUBO, OPEN, FSM, BGR, UTG, EVT, CMG, EBAY, WMB,

AGG, VWO, IGIB, MQ, IWV, VBR, VTI, CQP, MIME, XLE, ACWI, GDX, QUAL, AER, PJAN, ABNB, CVX, CVS, PH, FOCS, IWP, AB, DVN, U, FDX, APD, IBM, JPM, FPAC, FPAC, PATH, COIN, AFCG, UP, LCID, BROS, KD, RBLX, DVY, IAU, ATVI, AMD, VTIP, VSS, MDY, AMAT, IJR, IEMG, BLDR, FTRI, UBER, DSI, DLN, DGRO, DFAS, TFC, MKC, VRTX, VTR, SWKS, SCI, RF, PNC, PCAR, OMC, WFC, MRVL, TGTX, IRM, IFF, HL, FMC, ETN, C, RILY, FSR, CRWD, CSCO, DOW, ILPT, FBK, COF, FUBO, OPEN, FSM, BGR, UTG, EVT, CMG, EBAY, WMB, Reduced Positions: SPY, EFA, VTV, NEAR, VB, VO, HCA, VUG, RSP, IVV, SCHO, AAPL, FFEB, PWB, AMZN, PWV, VEA, SDY, MSFT, MGC, EFAV, SCHX, USMV, CYH, FB, EEM, VIG, SCHM, ACWV, SCHG, LDSF, VV, PEP, USPH, NEA, PHD, WMT, IVW, VT, BRK.B, CINF, DG, SQ, YETI, IWB, MINT, SCHF, BAC, OHI, SYY, MA, V, GOOG, PYPL, INMD, QQQ, SCHE, HD, ISRG, MCD, MRK, NVDA, PG, DIS, HUBS, IWD, IWF, VHT, T, CBRL, KO, CORT, DHI, XOM, JNJ, NKE, PNFP, ROP, SONY, SYNA, TSLA, SEDG, DOCU, DFEB, FTSM, GLD, MGV, SCHD, SHY, VOO, VXUS, XJUN, XLY, MMM, ABT, ADP, BIO, BA, BMY, CAT, CAR, SCHW, CL, CMCSA, CPRT, CCI, DEO, GOOGL, INTC, NHI, NFLX, PENN, PFE, BKNG, O, LUV, SYK, TJX, TRP, UPS, VZ, ZBRA, HIX, LULU, RBNC, AVGO, PSX, RH, TWTR, TDOC, PI, CSTR, NET, CARR, OTIS, DKNG, ACWX, BAUG, BSV, DEM, DIA, EEMV, IEFA, IVE, IWM, IYR, JPST, OIH, PAUG, SCHA, SPLV, VCSH, VLUE, VYM, XAR, XLU, ASML, AFL, MO, AEP, BP, BIDU, CIB, CADE, CADE, BLK, BKD, VIAC, CSX, CI, CLX, TPR, COP, COST, DECK, DE, DUK, EPD, FHN, FISV, F, FCEL, RHP, GE, GPN, GPI, HNNA, HPQ, HON, ICE, LRCX, LAMR, MMP, MMC, MBT, VTRS, NFG, NEM, NVS, OKE, ORCL, OTTR, OSTK, PWR, RIO, ROK, RY, RDS.A, SIVB, CRM, SLB, SLP, SBUX, SRCL, GEO, TMO, TTC, RTX, VOD, WM, WHR, WSM, WIT, XEL, YUM, GGN, EXK, CLR, JAZZ, AWK, ULTA, AXU, KDP, BLNK, CHTR, DQ, GNRC, SIX, GMAB, TAL, SBRA, EXPI, MPC, NOW, ABBV, SBSW, CGC, FSK, BABA, ACB, ETSY, SHOP, HPE, TEAM, CRSP, YUMC, IR, SONO, NIO, MRNA, PINS, ALC, ZM, BILL, NARI, FROG, PLTR, ASAN, TLS, ABCL, OGN, FIGS, CANO, SOFI, SOFI, SMFR, COOK, ARKK, BND, DBC, DBEF, ESGD, ESGE, FIXD, FNCL, FVD, IJH, IWR, LIT, PXH, SCHB, SCHH, SCHP, SLY, SPHD, TIP, VBK, VCIT, VFH, VTEB, XBI, XES, XLF, XLI,

SPY, EFA, VTV, NEAR, VB, VO, HCA, VUG, RSP, IVV, SCHO, AAPL, FFEB, PWB, AMZN, PWV, VEA, SDY, MSFT, MGC, EFAV, SCHX, USMV, CYH, FB, EEM, VIG, SCHM, ACWV, SCHG, LDSF, VV, PEP, USPH, NEA, PHD, WMT, IVW, VT, BRK.B, CINF, DG, SQ, YETI, IWB, MINT, SCHF, BAC, OHI, SYY, MA, V, GOOG, PYPL, INMD, QQQ, SCHE, HD, ISRG, MCD, MRK, NVDA, PG, DIS, HUBS, IWD, IWF, VHT, T, CBRL, KO, CORT, DHI, XOM, JNJ, NKE, PNFP, ROP, SONY, SYNA, TSLA, SEDG, DOCU, DFEB, FTSM, GLD, MGV, SCHD, SHY, VOO, VXUS, XJUN, XLY, MMM, ABT, ADP, BIO, BA, BMY, CAT, CAR, SCHW, CL, CMCSA, CPRT, CCI, DEO, GOOGL, INTC, NHI, NFLX, PENN, PFE, BKNG, O, LUV, SYK, TJX, TRP, UPS, VZ, ZBRA, HIX, LULU, RBNC, AVGO, PSX, RH, TWTR, TDOC, PI, CSTR, NET, CARR, OTIS, DKNG, ACWX, BAUG, BSV, DEM, DIA, EEMV, IEFA, IVE, IWM, IYR, JPST, OIH, PAUG, SCHA, SPLV, VCSH, VLUE, VYM, XAR, XLU, ASML, AFL, MO, AEP, BP, BIDU, CIB, CADE, CADE, BLK, BKD, VIAC, CSX, CI, CLX, TPR, COP, COST, DECK, DE, DUK, EPD, FHN, FISV, F, FCEL, RHP, GE, GPN, GPI, HNNA, HPQ, HON, ICE, LRCX, LAMR, MMP, MMC, MBT, VTRS, NFG, NEM, NVS, OKE, ORCL, OTTR, OSTK, PWR, RIO, ROK, RY, RDS.A, SIVB, CRM, SLB, SLP, SBUX, SRCL, GEO, TMO, TTC, RTX, VOD, WM, WHR, WSM, WIT, XEL, YUM, GGN, EXK, CLR, JAZZ, AWK, ULTA, AXU, KDP, BLNK, CHTR, DQ, GNRC, SIX, GMAB, TAL, SBRA, EXPI, MPC, NOW, ABBV, SBSW, CGC, FSK, BABA, ACB, ETSY, SHOP, HPE, TEAM, CRSP, YUMC, IR, SONO, NIO, MRNA, PINS, ALC, ZM, BILL, NARI, FROG, PLTR, ASAN, TLS, ABCL, OGN, FIGS, CANO, SOFI, SOFI, SMFR, COOK, ARKK, BND, DBC, DBEF, ESGD, ESGE, FIXD, FNCL, FVD, IJH, IWR, LIT, PXH, SCHB, SCHH, SCHP, SLY, SPHD, TIP, VBK, VCIT, VFH, VTEB, XBI, XES, XLF, XLI, Sold Out: FLS, MGI, MELI, SNAP, VER, AIZ, EXAS, MKL, MORN, SIRI, RQI, NMZ, JTD, EMXC, GOEX, IPAY, KRE, QTEC, ACCO, ASH, ELY, CAMT, FUN, CRL, CTXS, COHU, DXC, XRAY, DTE, EGO, ERIC, HBIO, WELL, KLAC, KSU, KLIC, MAT, VIVO, NOC, PTC, PKI, QDEL, RGEN, SIG, SCCO, SWK, NLOK, TER, TOL, TUP, UCTT, WWR, MTN, AAWW, NEO, TX, RVT, VMW, APPS, VFF, WPRT, OIBZQ, NOAH, ZG, TRIP, RPAI, BERY, WDAY, GLPI, CARA, NAVI, ZEN, GPRO, XENT, LMB, HQY, OGI, NVRO, SHAK, TLRY, TLRY, NTRA, Z, TWLO, MFGP, SE, BBIG, VRT, DELL, SWAV, BYND, ARQT, GATO, VIH, QS, NYXH, CRCT, DTM, WEBR, BLOK, DBV, DEED, DJP, EBND, EUSB, EWJ, EWM, GDXD, IGF, ITB, IWC, LEGR, POTX, RYJ, SPYD, SUSB, SUSC, VMBS, YOLO,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Marqeta Inc, iShares Russell 3000 ETF, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Trustcore Financial Services, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Trustcore Financial Services, Llc owns 971 stocks with a total value of $885 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TRUSTCORE FINANCIAL SERVICES, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/trustcore+financial+services%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 319,208 shares, 17.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.99% HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA) - 272,267 shares, 7.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.18% iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 614,110 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.32% BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) - 956,434 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.69% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 242,017 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.46%

Trustcore Financial Services, Llc initiated holding in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.18 and $26.43, with an estimated average price of $26.32. The stock is now traded at around $26.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 25,570 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trustcore Financial Services, Llc initiated holding in Mitek Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.42 and $19.86, with an estimated average price of $17.82. The stock is now traded at around $16.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 30,783 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trustcore Financial Services, Llc initiated holding in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - Novembe. The purchase prices were between $34.49 and $35.38, with an estimated average price of $35.02. The stock is now traded at around $34.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,272 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trustcore Financial Services, Llc initiated holding in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - Decembe. The purchase prices were between $32.05 and $32.89, with an estimated average price of $32.43. The stock is now traded at around $32.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trustcore Financial Services, Llc initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.55 and $122.39, with an estimated average price of $119.06. The stock is now traded at around $120.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trustcore Financial Services, Llc initiated holding in Rivian Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $172.01, with an estimated average price of $114.72. The stock is now traded at around $64.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 705 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trustcore Financial Services, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 207.04%. The purchase prices were between $113.01 and $114.88, with an estimated average price of $113.97. The stock is now traded at around $110.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 38,883 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trustcore Financial Services, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.89%. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $50.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 192,629 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trustcore Financial Services, Llc added to a holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF by 212.56%. The purchase prices were between $58.44 and $59.64, with an estimated average price of $59.11. The stock is now traded at around $57.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 45,771 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trustcore Financial Services, Llc added to a holding in Marqeta Inc by 254122.50%. The purchase prices were between $15.76 and $33.25, with an estimated average price of $22.3. The stock is now traded at around $11.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 101,689 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trustcore Financial Services, Llc added to a holding in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 486.64%. The purchase prices were between $253.91 and $279.11, with an estimated average price of $270.47. The stock is now traded at around $265.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 7,116 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trustcore Financial Services, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 92.48%. The purchase prices were between $167.6 and $184.48, with an estimated average price of $176.83. The stock is now traded at around $176.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 13,508 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trustcore Financial Services, Llc sold out a holding in Flowserve Corp. The sale prices were between $28.85 and $37.84, with an estimated average price of $32.97.

Trustcore Financial Services, Llc sold out a holding in MoneyGram International Inc. The sale prices were between $5.2 and $8.39, with an estimated average price of $6.86.

Trustcore Financial Services, Llc sold out a holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The sale prices were between $1052.95 and $1709.98, with an estimated average price of $1396.48.

Trustcore Financial Services, Llc sold out a holding in Snap Inc. The sale prices were between $44.42 and $77.34, with an estimated average price of $55.77.

Trustcore Financial Services, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $46.36 and $52.16, with an estimated average price of $49.13.

Trustcore Financial Services, Llc sold out a holding in COHEN & STEERS QUALITY INCOME REALTY FUND INC. The sale prices were between $15.13 and $18.22, with an estimated average price of $16.65.

Trustcore Financial Services, Llc reduced to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 21.99%. The sale prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $457.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.8%. Trustcore Financial Services, Llc still held 319,208 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trustcore Financial Services, Llc reduced to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.32%. The sale prices were between $74.94 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $78. The stock is now traded at around $77.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.35%. Trustcore Financial Services, Llc still held 614,110 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trustcore Financial Services, Llc reduced to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 28.46%. The sale prices were between $135.59 and $147.24, with an estimated average price of $142.08. The stock is now traded at around $149.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.28%. Trustcore Financial Services, Llc still held 242,017 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trustcore Financial Services, Llc reduced to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 27.14%. The sale prices were between $214.09 and $238.21, with an estimated average price of $226.3. The stock is now traded at around $214.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.97%. Trustcore Financial Services, Llc still held 120,887 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trustcore Financial Services, Llc reduced to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 25.76%. The sale prices were between $236.12 and $260.25, with an estimated average price of $250.07. The stock is now traded at around $242.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.95%. Trustcore Financial Services, Llc still held 117,647 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trustcore Financial Services, Llc reduced to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.2%. The sale prices were between $286.58 and $325.19, with an estimated average price of $312.45. The stock is now traded at around $294.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.8%. Trustcore Financial Services, Llc still held 92,354 shares as of 2021-12-31.