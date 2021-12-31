Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Buys Glacier Bancorp Inc, CBRE Group Inc, Merck Inc, Sells Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January, Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - January, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad

- New Purchases: GBCI, CBRE, GM, MRO, SCHC, AMPL, TGT, VXUS, VUG, AMGN, MOAT, DIA, XLY, RSP, MTUM, IDEV, FMAT, EVRG, ROM, PAYX, NUS, LOW, KMB, STZ, REAX, FAX,
- Added Positions: TIP, JPST, MRK, BX, TSLA, GE, COP, AMAT, LMT, COF, SPY, USEP, MSFT, IBM, FTEC, TMO, STIP, VTI, IJH, VOO, BITQ, BRK.B, FB, BND, FNF, GS, PBR, RIO, BSV, SCHF, CVS, KO, GOOGL, PG, QCOM, ALLY, IJR, IJT, LIT, ACN, CVX, CSCO, D, DUK, GIS, JPM, PKI, IJS, VWO, ENB, JNJ, K, SO, DIS, APAM, GLPI, COMT, IVE, TAIL, VEA, VTV, XLK, MMM, BLK, HBAN, IRM, PFE, SPG, UPS, GOOG, NET, EFA, EFAV, FREL, IEMG, IJK, IWB, PAMC, SCHP, USMV, VO, XLF, APD, NLY, ADP, BAC, CAT, CMCSA, DE, GPC, HD, KEY, MCHP, NFLX, NKE, O, RTX, PYPL, OTIS, BLV, FHLC, FIDU, IWF, MUB, QUAL, SLV, SPYV, VB,
- Reduced Positions: PJAN, UJAN, AAPL, MINT, AMZN, IJJ, MBB, VTEB, GD, GDX, C, LOVE, SJM, NVDA, PSEP, NSC, QQQ, BJAN, SNFCA, FPE, FDIS, INTC, IVW, SUB, F, XOM, TTD, GLD, ABT, PFF, AAL, T, ORCL, MAR, HON, DAL, UAL, UNP, VZ, ZION, BTI, CCL, EMR, TLT, FC, FCX, BMY, VGT, HDV, PEP, IEUR, RCL, SBUX, FCOM, EMB, EEMV, BSEP, CARR, WMT, MA,
- Sold Out: MO, CMP, VTR, ADBE, SPTS, UOCT, AXP, KD,
- First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (FCTR) - 1,740,749 shares, 8.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.84%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 212,990 shares, 8.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.10%
- JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 631,554 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.06%
- iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 246,519 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.36%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 54,875 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.68%
Soltis Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Glacier Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.04 and $59.85, with an estimated average price of $56.65. The stock is now traded at around $52.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 149,561 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: CBRE Group Inc (CBRE)
Soltis Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in CBRE Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.02 and $108.58, with an estimated average price of $102.58. The stock is now traded at around $106.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 19,057 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: General Motors Co (GM)
Soltis Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $53.93 and $64.61, with an estimated average price of $58.54. The stock is now traded at around $50.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 25,703 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Marathon Oil Corp (MRO)
Soltis Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Marathon Oil Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.83 and $17.26, with an estimated average price of $16.11. The stock is now traded at around $21.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 79,210 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (SCHC)
Soltis Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.04 and $42.56, with an estimated average price of $40.94. The stock is now traded at around $39.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 16,578 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Amplitude Inc (AMPL)
Soltis Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Amplitude Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.12 and $84.8, with an estimated average price of $63.17. The stock is now traded at around $43.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 13,206 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Soltis Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 827.71%. The purchase prices were between $72.28 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $79.6. The stock is now traded at around $76.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 30,336 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Blackstone Inc (BX)
Soltis Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Blackstone Inc by 528.33%. The purchase prices were between $110.95 and $148.88, with an estimated average price of $133.86. The stock is now traded at around $134.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 18,008 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Soltis Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 31.70%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $932.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 7,371 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: General Electric Co (GE)
Soltis Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in General Electric Co by 178.60%. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68. The stock is now traded at around $99.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 27,746 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ConocoPhillips (COP)
Soltis Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 402.20%. The purchase prices were between $68.6 and $77.03, with an estimated average price of $72.91. The stock is now traded at around $92.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 28,505 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Soltis Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 626.04%. The purchase prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82. The stock is now traded at around $394.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 5,075 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Altria Group Inc (MO)
Soltis Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $42.64 and $48.7, with an estimated average price of $45.81.Sold Out: Compass Minerals International Inc (CMP)
Soltis Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Compass Minerals International Inc. The sale prices were between $48.63 and $74.49, with an estimated average price of $60.63.Sold Out: Ventas Inc (VTR)
Soltis Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Ventas Inc. The sale prices were between $45.69 and $56.9, with an estimated average price of $52.13.Sold Out: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
Soltis Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS)
Soltis Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $30.41 and $30.61, with an estimated average price of $30.49.Sold Out: Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - October (UOCT)
Soltis Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - October. The sale prices were between $27.82 and $28.53, with an estimated average price of $28.28.
