Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd Buys Kinross Gold Corp, Sells Costamare Inc, ICICI Bank, YPF SA

Just now
Investment company Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Kinross Gold Corp, sells Costamare Inc, ICICI Bank, YPF SA, Infosys during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd. As of 2021Q4, Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd owns 7 stocks with a total value of $177 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd
  1. Baidu Inc (BIDU) - 345,962 shares, 28.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.94%
  2. ICICI Bank Ltd (IBN) - 1,923,470 shares, 22.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.7%
  3. Ternium SA (TX) - 797,585 shares, 21.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.06%
  4. Credicorp Ltd (BAP) - 174,643 shares, 12.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.86%
  5. Kinross Gold Corp (KGC) - 2,632,163 shares, 8.32% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Kinross Gold Corp (KGC)

Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Kinross Gold Corp. The purchase prices were between $5.04 and $7.02, with an estimated average price of $5.99. The stock is now traded at around $5.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.32%. The holding were 2,632,163 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Costamare Inc (CMRE)

Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Costamare Inc. The sale prices were between $11.28 and $15.09, with an estimated average price of $13.02.

Sold Out: YPF SA (YPF)

Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in YPF SA. The sale prices were between $3.39 and $4.9, with an estimated average price of $4.17.

Sold Out: Infosys Ltd (INFY)

Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Infosys Ltd. The sale prices were between $21.82 and $25.41, with an estimated average price of $23.27.



