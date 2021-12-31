Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd Buys Kinross Gold Corp, Sells Costamare Inc, ICICI Bank, YPF SA

New Purchases: KGC,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Kinross Gold Corp, sells Costamare Inc, ICICI Bank, YPF SA, Infosys during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd. As of 2021Q4, Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd owns 7 stocks with a total value of $177 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Baidu Inc (BIDU) - 345,962 shares, 28.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.94% ICICI Bank Ltd (IBN) - 1,923,470 shares, 22.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.7% Ternium SA (TX) - 797,585 shares, 21.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.06% Credicorp Ltd (BAP) - 174,643 shares, 12.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.86% Kinross Gold Corp (KGC) - 2,632,163 shares, 8.32% of the total portfolio. New Position

Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Kinross Gold Corp. The purchase prices were between $5.04 and $7.02, with an estimated average price of $5.99. The stock is now traded at around $5.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.32%. The holding were 2,632,163 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Costamare Inc. The sale prices were between $11.28 and $15.09, with an estimated average price of $13.02.

Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in YPF SA. The sale prices were between $3.39 and $4.9, with an estimated average price of $4.17.

Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Infosys Ltd. The sale prices were between $21.82 and $25.41, with an estimated average price of $23.27.