Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd Buys Kinross Gold Corp, Sells Costamare Inc, ICICI Bank, YPF SA

- New Purchases: KGC,
- Added Positions: PBR.A.PFD, VALE,
- Reduced Positions: IBN, BIDU, TX, BAP,
- Sold Out: CMRE, YPF, INFY,
- Baidu Inc (BIDU) - 345,962 shares, 28.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.94%
- ICICI Bank Ltd (IBN) - 1,923,470 shares, 22.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.7%
- Ternium SA (TX) - 797,585 shares, 21.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.06%
- Credicorp Ltd (BAP) - 174,643 shares, 12.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.86%
- Kinross Gold Corp (KGC) - 2,632,163 shares, 8.32% of the total portfolio. New Position
Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Kinross Gold Corp. The purchase prices were between $5.04 and $7.02, with an estimated average price of $5.99. The stock is now traded at around $5.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.32%. The holding were 2,632,163 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Costamare Inc (CMRE)
Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Costamare Inc. The sale prices were between $11.28 and $15.09, with an estimated average price of $13.02.Sold Out: YPF SA (YPF)
Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in YPF SA. The sale prices were between $3.39 and $4.9, with an estimated average price of $4.17.Sold Out: Infosys Ltd (INFY)
Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Infosys Ltd. The sale prices were between $21.82 and $25.41, with an estimated average price of $23.27.
