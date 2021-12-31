Tree Line Advisors (Hong Kong) Ltd. Buys Freeport-McMoRan Inc, TDCX Inc

For the details of Tree Line Advisors (Hong Kong) Ltd.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tree+line+advisors+%28hong+kong%29+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Tree Line Advisors (Hong Kong) Ltd.
- Sea Ltd (SE) - 680,000 shares, 46.15% of the total portfolio.
- Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) - 1,800,000 shares, 22.79% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Zai Lab Ltd (ZLAB) - 600,000 shares, 11.44% of the total portfolio.
- Analog Devices Inc (ADI) - 200,000 shares, 10.67% of the total portfolio.
- TDCX Inc (TDCX) - 1,540,000 shares, 8.95% of the total portfolio. New Position
Tree Line Advisors (Hong Kong) Ltd. initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.71 and $41.99, with an estimated average price of $38.14. The stock is now traded at around $43.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 22.79%. The holding were 1,800,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: TDCX Inc (TDCX)
Tree Line Advisors (Hong Kong) Ltd. initiated holding in TDCX Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.38 and $28.68, with an estimated average price of $21.87. The stock is now traded at around $14.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.95%. The holding were 1,540,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.
