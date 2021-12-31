Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Tree Line Advisors (Hong Kong) Ltd. Buys Freeport-McMoRan Inc, TDCX Inc

Investment company Tree Line Advisors (Hong Kong) Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys Freeport-McMoRan Inc, TDCX Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tree Line Advisors (Hong Kong) Ltd.. As of 2021Q4, Tree Line Advisors (Hong Kong) Ltd. owns 5 stocks with a total value of $330 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Tree Line Advisors (Hong Kong) Ltd.
  1. Sea Ltd (SE) - 680,000 shares, 46.15% of the total portfolio.
  2. Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) - 1,800,000 shares, 22.79% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Zai Lab Ltd (ZLAB) - 600,000 shares, 11.44% of the total portfolio.
  4. Analog Devices Inc (ADI) - 200,000 shares, 10.67% of the total portfolio.
  5. TDCX Inc (TDCX) - 1,540,000 shares, 8.95% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Tree Line Advisors (Hong Kong) Ltd. initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.71 and $41.99, with an estimated average price of $38.14. The stock is now traded at around $43.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 22.79%. The holding were 1,800,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: TDCX Inc (TDCX)

Tree Line Advisors (Hong Kong) Ltd. initiated holding in TDCX Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.38 and $28.68, with an estimated average price of $21.87. The stock is now traded at around $14.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.95%. The holding were 1,540,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.



