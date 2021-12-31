Independent Family Office, LLC Buys iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, Golub Capital BDC Inc, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Pfizer Inc

- New Purchases: IYR, GBDC, IJS, CEF, TECK, AEM, PNC, EFA, EWA,
- Added Positions: MSFT, NEAR, OLO, IAU, IWM, GOOG, AAPL, QQQ, IEO, VIG, WOOD, TMUS, JNJ, BA, GDX, PEP, GOOGL, BRK.B,
- Reduced Positions: SHY, IWN, PFE,
For the details of Independent Family Office, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/independent+family+office%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Independent Family Office, LLC
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 311,339 shares, 55.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07%
- iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 371,870 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.62%
- iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 67,193 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.64%
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 44,985 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.80%
- SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 46,821 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio.
Independent Family Office, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.98 and $116.14, with an estimated average price of $108.78. The stock is now traded at around $106.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 17,176 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Golub Capital BDC Inc (GBDC)
Independent Family Office, LLC initiated holding in Golub Capital BDC Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.86 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $15.47. The stock is now traded at around $15.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 95,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)
Independent Family Office, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $98.85 and $110.23, with an estimated average price of $104.47. The stock is now traded at around $101.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 10,080 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF)
Independent Family Office, LLC initiated holding in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust. The purchase prices were between $16.94 and $18.75, with an estimated average price of $17.76. The stock is now traded at around $17.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 19,955 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Teck Resources Ltd (TECK)
Independent Family Office, LLC initiated holding in Teck Resources Ltd. The purchase prices were between $24.55 and $29.88, with an estimated average price of $27.48. The stock is now traded at around $35.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 11,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)
Independent Family Office, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.94 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $78. The stock is now traded at around $77.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,588 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Independent Family Office, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 55.12%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $311.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,940 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR)
Independent Family Office, LLC added to a holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 60.23%. The purchase prices were between $49.89 and $50.02, with an estimated average price of $49.94. The stock is now traded at around $49.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 21,301 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Olo Inc (OLO)
Independent Family Office, LLC added to a holding in Olo Inc by 233.11%. The purchase prices were between $20.81 and $30.07, with an estimated average price of $25.9. The stock is now traded at around $18.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 23,571 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Independent Family Office, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 24.03%. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2829.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 351 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)
Independent Family Office, LLC added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $106.72 and $125.46, with an estimated average price of $117.52. The stock is now traded at around $128.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Independent Family Office, LLC. Also check out:
1. Independent Family Office, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Independent Family Office, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Independent Family Office, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Independent Family Office, LLC keeps buying