Independent Family Office, LLC Buys iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, Golub Capital BDC Inc, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Pfizer Inc

New Purchases: IYR, GBDC, IJS, CEF, TECK, AEM, PNC, EFA, EWA,

IYR, GBDC, IJS, CEF, TECK, AEM, PNC, EFA, EWA, Added Positions: MSFT, NEAR, OLO, IAU, IWM, GOOG, AAPL, QQQ, IEO, VIG, WOOD, TMUS, JNJ, BA, GDX, PEP, GOOGL, BRK.B,

MSFT, NEAR, OLO, IAU, IWM, GOOG, AAPL, QQQ, IEO, VIG, WOOD, TMUS, JNJ, BA, GDX, PEP, GOOGL, BRK.B, Reduced Positions: SHY, IWN, PFE,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, Golub Capital BDC Inc, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, Microsoft Corp, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, sells iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Pfizer Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Independent Family Office, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Independent Family Office, LLC owns 59 stocks with a total value of $265 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 311,339 shares, 55.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07% iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 371,870 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.62% iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 67,193 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.64% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 44,985 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.80% SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 46,821 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio.

Independent Family Office, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.98 and $116.14, with an estimated average price of $108.78. The stock is now traded at around $106.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 17,176 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Independent Family Office, LLC initiated holding in Golub Capital BDC Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.86 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $15.47. The stock is now traded at around $15.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 95,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Independent Family Office, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $98.85 and $110.23, with an estimated average price of $104.47. The stock is now traded at around $101.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 10,080 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Independent Family Office, LLC initiated holding in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust. The purchase prices were between $16.94 and $18.75, with an estimated average price of $17.76. The stock is now traded at around $17.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 19,955 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Independent Family Office, LLC initiated holding in Teck Resources Ltd. The purchase prices were between $24.55 and $29.88, with an estimated average price of $27.48. The stock is now traded at around $35.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 11,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Independent Family Office, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.94 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $78. The stock is now traded at around $77.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,588 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Independent Family Office, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 55.12%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $311.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,940 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Independent Family Office, LLC added to a holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 60.23%. The purchase prices were between $49.89 and $50.02, with an estimated average price of $49.94. The stock is now traded at around $49.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 21,301 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Independent Family Office, LLC added to a holding in Olo Inc by 233.11%. The purchase prices were between $20.81 and $30.07, with an estimated average price of $25.9. The stock is now traded at around $18.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 23,571 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Independent Family Office, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 24.03%. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2829.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 351 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Independent Family Office, LLC added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $106.72 and $125.46, with an estimated average price of $117.52. The stock is now traded at around $128.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.