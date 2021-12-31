Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. Buys JPMorgan Chase, Boeing Co, PayPal Holdings Inc, Sells Chewy Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, Analog Devices Inc

- New Purchases: BA, PYPL, SPOT, UBER, DAL, F, COIN, WSM, V, SLB, ADBE, PII, EVR, CLF, IWM, NFLX, FB,
- Added Positions: JPM, ABNB, SOFI, SOFI,
- Reduced Positions: FCX, C, AVTR, GS, OPCH, CAT,
- Sold Out: CHWY, ATVI, ADI, AMRS, SBUX, WOOF, GOLD, AMD, SWKS, MU, ULTA, HOOD, TALK,
For the details of Vantis Investment Advisers L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vantis+investment+advisers+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Vantis Investment Advisers L.P.
- Airbnb Inc (ABNB) - 69,200 shares, 11.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.95%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 70,200 shares, 11.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 240.78%
- Option Care Health Inc (OPCH) - 246,900 shares, 7.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.25%
- Boeing Co (BA) - 32,600 shares, 6.80% of the total portfolio. New Position
- PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 33,100 shares, 6.46% of the total portfolio. New Position
Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93. The stock is now traded at around $215.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.8%. The holding were 32,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $122.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.46%. The holding were 33,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Spotify Technology SA (SPOT)
Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. initiated holding in Spotify Technology SA. The purchase prices were between $221.91 and $300.95, with an estimated average price of $250.29. The stock is now traded at around $175.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.9%. The holding were 20,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04. The stock is now traded at around $40.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.55%. The holding were 104,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)
Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. initiated holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.53 and $44.96, with an estimated average price of $39.93. The stock is now traded at around $43.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.49%. The holding were 86,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Ford Motor Co (F)
Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $18.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.25%. The holding were 151,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 240.78%. The purchase prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11. The stock is now traded at around $156.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.13%. The holding were 70,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)
Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. added to a holding in Airbnb Inc by 35.95%. The purchase prices were between $156.38 and $207.21, with an estimated average price of $176.14. The stock is now traded at around $169.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.15%. The holding were 69,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI)
Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. added to a holding in SoFi Technologies Inc by 26.98%. The purchase prices were between $14.27 and $23.29, with an estimated average price of $18.33. The stock is now traded at around $12.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 167,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI)
Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. added to a holding in SoFi Technologies Inc by 26.98%. The purchase prices were between $14.27 and $23.29, with an estimated average price of $18.33. The stock is now traded at around $12.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 167,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Chewy Inc (CHWY)
Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. sold out a holding in Chewy Inc. The sale prices were between $51.76 and $79.62, with an estimated average price of $65.29.Sold Out: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02.Sold Out: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)
Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. sold out a holding in Analog Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $164.02 and $188.8, with an estimated average price of $177.37.Sold Out: Amyris Inc (AMRS)
Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. sold out a holding in Amyris Inc. The sale prices were between $5 and $14.85, with an estimated average price of $9.17.Sold Out: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)
Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. sold out a holding in Starbucks Corp. The sale prices were between $106.07 and $116.97, with an estimated average price of $112.76.Sold Out: Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (WOOF)
Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. sold out a holding in Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc. The sale prices were between $18.43 and $25.69, with an estimated average price of $21.81.
Here is the complete portfolio of Vantis Investment Advisers L.P.. Also check out:
1. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. keeps buying