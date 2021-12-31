Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. Buys JPMorgan Chase, Boeing Co, PayPal Holdings Inc, Sells Chewy Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, Analog Devices Inc

New Purchases: BA, PYPL, SPOT, UBER, DAL, F, COIN, WSM, V, SLB, ADBE, PII, EVR, CLF, IWM, NFLX, FB,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys JPMorgan Chase, Boeing Co, PayPal Holdings Inc, Spotify Technology SA, Uber Technologies Inc, sells Chewy Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, Analog Devices Inc, Amyris Inc, Starbucks Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vantis Investment Advisers L.P.. As of 2021Q4, Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. owns 26 stocks with a total value of $97 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Airbnb Inc (ABNB) - 69,200 shares, 11.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.95% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 70,200 shares, 11.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 240.78% Option Care Health Inc (OPCH) - 246,900 shares, 7.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.25% Boeing Co (BA) - 32,600 shares, 6.80% of the total portfolio. New Position PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 33,100 shares, 6.46% of the total portfolio. New Position

Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93. The stock is now traded at around $215.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.8%. The holding were 32,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $122.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.46%. The holding were 33,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. initiated holding in Spotify Technology SA. The purchase prices were between $221.91 and $300.95, with an estimated average price of $250.29. The stock is now traded at around $175.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.9%. The holding were 20,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04. The stock is now traded at around $40.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.55%. The holding were 104,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. initiated holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.53 and $44.96, with an estimated average price of $39.93. The stock is now traded at around $43.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.49%. The holding were 86,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $18.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.25%. The holding were 151,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 240.78%. The purchase prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11. The stock is now traded at around $156.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.13%. The holding were 70,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. added to a holding in Airbnb Inc by 35.95%. The purchase prices were between $156.38 and $207.21, with an estimated average price of $176.14. The stock is now traded at around $169.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.15%. The holding were 69,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. added to a holding in SoFi Technologies Inc by 26.98%. The purchase prices were between $14.27 and $23.29, with an estimated average price of $18.33. The stock is now traded at around $12.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 167,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. sold out a holding in Chewy Inc. The sale prices were between $51.76 and $79.62, with an estimated average price of $65.29.

Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02.

Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. sold out a holding in Analog Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $164.02 and $188.8, with an estimated average price of $177.37.

Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. sold out a holding in Amyris Inc. The sale prices were between $5 and $14.85, with an estimated average price of $9.17.

Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. sold out a holding in Starbucks Corp. The sale prices were between $106.07 and $116.97, with an estimated average price of $112.76.

Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. sold out a holding in Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc. The sale prices were between $18.43 and $25.69, with an estimated average price of $21.81.