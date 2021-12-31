TCTC Holdings, LLC Buys Verizon Communications Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp, Sells AT&T Inc, Schlumberger, Viatris Inc

New Purchases: KD, VEA, IUSG, VUG, PWV, VBR, IWD, RNST, SHW, VONE, IEMG, MPLX, ANTM, PLD, STX, KWR, MCHP, IP, F, EQR, EPD, COF, CNQ,

Dallas, TX, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Verizon Communications Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp, Kyndryl Holdings Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, sells AT&T Inc, Schlumberger, Viatris Inc, Citigroup Inc, SPDR Dividend ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, TCTC Holdings, LLC. As of 2021Q4, TCTC Holdings, LLC owns 448 stocks with a total value of $2.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

HollyFrontier Corp (HFC) - 12,439,626 shares, 17.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.06% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 390,714 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.07% Waste Management Inc (WM) - 472,905 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 255,731 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.16% Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 1,077,876 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09%

TCTC Holdings, LLC initiated holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45. The stock is now traded at around $16.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 77,789 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TCTC Holdings, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $50.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 16,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TCTC Holdings, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $101.24 and $117.16, with an estimated average price of $111.47. The stock is now traded at around $107.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,699 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TCTC Holdings, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.61 and $48.82, with an estimated average price of $47.06. The stock is now traded at around $49.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,420 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TCTC Holdings, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $286.58 and $325.19, with an estimated average price of $312.45. The stock is now traded at around $294.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,690 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TCTC Holdings, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $167.6 and $184.48, with an estimated average price of $176.83. The stock is now traded at around $176.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,160 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TCTC Holdings, LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 253.59%. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $53.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 187,610 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TCTC Holdings, LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 33.54%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $147.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 157,208 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TCTC Holdings, LLC added to a holding in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp by 2069.30%. The purchase prices were between $9.45 and $14.04, with an estimated average price of $11.78. The stock is now traded at around $8.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 247,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TCTC Holdings, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 59.86%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $459.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,112 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TCTC Holdings, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 81.24%. The purchase prices were between $264.89 and $289.53, with an estimated average price of $277.74. The stock is now traded at around $271.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,356 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TCTC Holdings, LLC added to a holding in Boeing Co by 31.37%. The purchase prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93. The stock is now traded at around $215.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 14,240 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TCTC Holdings, LLC sold out a holding in Prudential Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $100.05 and $114, with an estimated average price of $108.65.

TCTC Holdings, LLC sold out a holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The sale prices were between $32.88 and $37.84, with an estimated average price of $35.9.

TCTC Holdings, LLC sold out a holding in TransDigm Group Inc. The sale prices were between $553.37 and $685, with an estimated average price of $625.6.

TCTC Holdings, LLC sold out a holding in Prosperity Bancshares Inc. The sale prices were between $69.33 and $78.34, with an estimated average price of $74.

TCTC Holdings, LLC sold out a holding in Fox Corp. The sale prices were between $34.44 and $43.21, with an estimated average price of $39.33.

TCTC Holdings, LLC sold out a holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $211.62 and $250.97, with an estimated average price of $228.43.