First National Bank of Hutchinson Buys iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, Amphenol Corp, Occidental Petroleum Corp, Sells Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF, Financial Select Sector SPDR

New Purchases: APH, OXY, UBER, AMAT, RRX, CBRE, LIN, CM,

APH, OXY, UBER, AMAT, RRX, CBRE, LIN, CM, Added Positions: STIP, MSFT, HD, V, ANTM, AAPL, IUSG, ACWX, IUSV, BAC, TMO, NVDA, NICE, FB, NEE, NFLX, MYRG, MS, MTD, KBR, NKE, NVO, NVEE, PEP, QCOM, SPGI, SYY, TSM, TGT, TSLA, UNP, UNH, WM, APPS, ADBE, AXP, AON, BLK, CAT, CSCO, COST, CVS, DEO, MLM, DG, DD, EME, ICLR, IDXX, ICE, KEYS, LRCX, DIS, THRM, CMCSA, CVX, AVGO, ULTA, MKSI, ACN,

STIP, MSFT, HD, V, ANTM, AAPL, IUSG, ACWX, IUSV, BAC, TMO, NVDA, NICE, FB, NEE, NFLX, MYRG, MS, MTD, KBR, NKE, NVO, NVEE, PEP, QCOM, SPGI, SYY, TSM, TGT, TSLA, UNP, UNH, WM, APPS, ADBE, AXP, AON, BLK, CAT, CSCO, COST, CVS, DEO, MLM, DG, DD, EME, ICLR, IDXX, ICE, KEYS, LRCX, DIS, THRM, CMCSA, CVX, AVGO, ULTA, MKSI, ACN, Reduced Positions: XLK, IJR, IDV, XLF, XLV, XLY, XLI, EEMV, XLP, IVV, IJH, AMZN, GOOG, XLU, KR, PYPL, XLB, WFC, LQD, BRK.B, VMBS, RCL, LLY, XOM, QQQ, JNJ, MCD, IWF, PG, XLC, SPTS, COP, DHR, XLE,

XLK, IJR, IDV, XLF, XLV, XLY, XLI, EEMV, XLP, IVV, IJH, AMZN, GOOG, XLU, KR, PYPL, XLB, WFC, LQD, BRK.B, VMBS, RCL, LLY, XOM, QQQ, JNJ, MCD, IWF, PG, XLC, SPTS, COP, DHR, XLE, Sold Out: GS, MA, ENPH, TXN, CRM, TYL, SWKS, XLRE, SBUX, ROAD, MPWR, ETSY, VZ, WRAP,

Hutchinson, KS, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, Amphenol Corp, Occidental Petroleum Corp, The Home Depot Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, sells Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF, Financial Select Sector SPDR, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First National Bank of Hutchinson. As of 2021Q4, First National Bank of Hutchinson owns 113 stocks with a total value of $176 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of First National Bank of Hutchinson's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+national+bank+of+hutchinson/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 98,010 shares, 26.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.42% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 175,033 shares, 11.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.61% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 54,988 shares, 8.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.19% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 33,016 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.53% BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF (IDV) - 181,071 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.01%

First National Bank of Hutchinson initiated holding in Amphenol Corp. The purchase prices were between $73.54 and $87.94, with an estimated average price of $81.18. The stock is now traded at around $79.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 5,075 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First National Bank of Hutchinson initiated holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $26.98 and $35.36, with an estimated average price of $31.36. The stock is now traded at around $40.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 14,842 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First National Bank of Hutchinson initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04. The stock is now traded at around $40.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 6,951 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First National Bank of Hutchinson initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.2 and $162.72, with an estimated average price of $145.33. The stock is now traded at around $144.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,586 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First National Bank of Hutchinson initiated holding in Regal Rexnord Corp. The purchase prices were between $130.52 and $171.58, with an estimated average price of $158.74. The stock is now traded at around $165.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,466 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First National Bank of Hutchinson initiated holding in Linde PLC. The purchase prices were between $294.65 and $346.43, with an estimated average price of $324.66. The stock is now traded at around $304.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 676 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First National Bank of Hutchinson added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 55.47%. The purchase prices were between $104.37 and $105.94, with an estimated average price of $105.04. The stock is now traded at around $104.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 27,561 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First National Bank of Hutchinson added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 89.80%. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $364.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,898 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First National Bank of Hutchinson added to a holding in Visa Inc by 48.23%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $230.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 4,306 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First National Bank of Hutchinson added to a holding in Anthem Inc by 103.33%. The purchase prices were between $370.08 and $467.67, with an estimated average price of $421.99. The stock is now traded at around $468.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First National Bank of Hutchinson added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund by 37.12%. The purchase prices were between $53.53 and $56.99, with an estimated average price of $55.54. The stock is now traded at around $55.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,052 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First National Bank of Hutchinson sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The sale prices were between $371.61 and $423.85, with an estimated average price of $396.02.

First National Bank of Hutchinson sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75.

First National Bank of Hutchinson sold out a holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $145.03 and $267.74, with an estimated average price of $209.86.

First National Bank of Hutchinson sold out a holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The sale prices were between $184.24 and $201.29, with an estimated average price of $191.91.

First National Bank of Hutchinson sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77.

First National Bank of Hutchinson sold out a holding in Tyler Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $456.01 and $552.14, with an estimated average price of $518.53.