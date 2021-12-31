First National Bank of Hutchinson Buys iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, Amphenol Corp, Occidental Petroleum Corp, Sells Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF, Financial Select Sector SPDR

- New Purchases: APH, OXY, UBER, AMAT, RRX, CBRE, LIN, CM,
- Added Positions: STIP, MSFT, HD, V, ANTM, AAPL, IUSG, ACWX, IUSV, BAC, TMO, NVDA, NICE, FB, NEE, NFLX, MYRG, MS, MTD, KBR, NKE, NVO, NVEE, PEP, QCOM, SPGI, SYY, TSM, TGT, TSLA, UNP, UNH, WM, APPS, ADBE, AXP, AON, BLK, CAT, CSCO, COST, CVS, DEO, MLM, DG, DD, EME, ICLR, IDXX, ICE, KEYS, LRCX, DIS, THRM, CMCSA, CVX, AVGO, ULTA, MKSI, ACN,
- Reduced Positions: XLK, IJR, IDV, XLF, XLV, XLY, XLI, EEMV, XLP, IVV, IJH, AMZN, GOOG, XLU, KR, PYPL, XLB, WFC, LQD, BRK.B, VMBS, RCL, LLY, XOM, QQQ, JNJ, MCD, IWF, PG, XLC, SPTS, COP, DHR, XLE,
- Sold Out: GS, MA, ENPH, TXN, CRM, TYL, SWKS, XLRE, SBUX, ROAD, MPWR, ETSY, VZ, WRAP,
For the details of First National Bank of Hutchinson's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+national+bank+of+hutchinson/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of First National Bank of Hutchinson
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 98,010 shares, 26.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.42%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 175,033 shares, 11.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.61%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 54,988 shares, 8.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.19%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 33,016 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.53%
- BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF (IDV) - 181,071 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.01%
First National Bank of Hutchinson initiated holding in Amphenol Corp. The purchase prices were between $73.54 and $87.94, with an estimated average price of $81.18. The stock is now traded at around $79.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 5,075 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY)
First National Bank of Hutchinson initiated holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $26.98 and $35.36, with an estimated average price of $31.36. The stock is now traded at around $40.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 14,842 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
First National Bank of Hutchinson initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04. The stock is now traded at around $40.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 6,951 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
First National Bank of Hutchinson initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.2 and $162.72, with an estimated average price of $145.33. The stock is now traded at around $144.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,586 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Regal Rexnord Corp (RRX)
First National Bank of Hutchinson initiated holding in Regal Rexnord Corp. The purchase prices were between $130.52 and $171.58, with an estimated average price of $158.74. The stock is now traded at around $165.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,466 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Linde PLC (LIN)
First National Bank of Hutchinson initiated holding in Linde PLC. The purchase prices were between $294.65 and $346.43, with an estimated average price of $324.66. The stock is now traded at around $304.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 676 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP)
First National Bank of Hutchinson added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 55.47%. The purchase prices were between $104.37 and $105.94, with an estimated average price of $105.04. The stock is now traded at around $104.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 27,561 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
First National Bank of Hutchinson added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 89.80%. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $364.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,898 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Visa Inc (V)
First National Bank of Hutchinson added to a holding in Visa Inc by 48.23%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $230.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 4,306 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Anthem Inc (ANTM)
First National Bank of Hutchinson added to a holding in Anthem Inc by 103.33%. The purchase prices were between $370.08 and $467.67, with an estimated average price of $421.99. The stock is now traded at around $468.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund (ACWX)
First National Bank of Hutchinson added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund by 37.12%. The purchase prices were between $53.53 and $56.99, with an estimated average price of $55.54. The stock is now traded at around $55.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,052 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)
First National Bank of Hutchinson sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The sale prices were between $371.61 and $423.85, with an estimated average price of $396.02.Sold Out: Mastercard Inc (MA)
First National Bank of Hutchinson sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75.Sold Out: Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH)
First National Bank of Hutchinson sold out a holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $145.03 and $267.74, with an estimated average price of $209.86.Sold Out: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)
First National Bank of Hutchinson sold out a holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The sale prices were between $184.24 and $201.29, with an estimated average price of $191.91.Sold Out: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
First National Bank of Hutchinson sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77.Sold Out: Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL)
First National Bank of Hutchinson sold out a holding in Tyler Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $456.01 and $552.14, with an estimated average price of $518.53.
Here is the complete portfolio of First National Bank of Hutchinson. Also check out:
1. First National Bank of Hutchinson's Undervalued Stocks
2. First National Bank of Hutchinson's Top Growth Companies, and
3. First National Bank of Hutchinson's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that First National Bank of Hutchinson keeps buying
- High Yield Dividend Stocks in Gurus' Portfolio
- Top dividend stocks of Warren Buffett
- Top dividend stocks of George Soros