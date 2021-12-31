Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Palladium Partners Llc Buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, Lam Research Corp, TJX Inc, Sells Dominion Energy Inc, AT&T Inc, Enterprise Products Partners LP

Norfolk, VA, based Investment company Palladium Partners Llc (Current Portfolio) buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, Lam Research Corp, TJX Inc, First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII ETF, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, sells Dominion Energy Inc, AT&T Inc, Enterprise Products Partners LP, Pinnacle West Capital Corp, Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Palladium Partners Llc. As of 2021Q4, Palladium Partners Llc owns 302 stocks with a total value of $2.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of PALLADIUM PARTNERS LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 961,368 shares, 7.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.5%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 342,660 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.62%
  3. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,991,751 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.42%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 23,786 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.97%
  5. The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 161,670 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.41%
New Purchase: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)

Palladium Partners Llc initiated holding in Lam Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $544.41 and $726.75, with an estimated average price of $629.37. The stock is now traded at around $607.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 15,148 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Nestle SA (NSRGY)

Palladium Partners Llc initiated holding in Nestle SA. The purchase prices were between $120.82 and $140.74, with an estimated average price of $131.32. The stock is now traded at around $129.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 11,357 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW)

Palladium Partners Llc initiated holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $188.5 and $221.29, with an estimated average price of $203.15. The stock is now traded at around $153.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,245 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: National Bankshares Inc (NKSH)

Palladium Partners Llc initiated holding in National Bankshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.25 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $36.91. The stock is now traded at around $37.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 24,809 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: CACI International Inc (CACI)

Palladium Partners Llc initiated holding in CACI International Inc. The purchase prices were between $255.24 and $289, with an estimated average price of $273.95. The stock is now traded at around $257.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,508 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Public Storage (PSA)

Palladium Partners Llc initiated holding in Public Storage. The purchase prices were between $295.26 and $374.56, with an estimated average price of $335.03. The stock is now traded at around $369.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 750 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST)

Palladium Partners Llc added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 32.33%. The purchase prices were between $50.97 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $51.02. The stock is now traded at around $50.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 1,100,096 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Palladium Partners Llc added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 2075.13%. The purchase prices were between $62.97 and $75.92, with an estimated average price of $69.51. The stock is now traded at around $71.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 143,689 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII ETF (DEED)

Palladium Partners Llc added to a holding in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII ETF by 39.42%. The purchase prices were between $25.51 and $25.76, with an estimated average price of $25.66. The stock is now traded at around $25.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 1,261,347 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV)

Palladium Partners Llc added to a holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 27.43%. The purchase prices were between $80.24 and $89.46, with an estimated average price of $84.78. The stock is now traded at around $82.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 413,423 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Tr (SMMU)

Palladium Partners Llc added to a holding in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Tr by 26.73%. The purchase prices were between $51.14 and $51.25, with an estimated average price of $51.2. The stock is now traded at around $50.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 583,488 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)

Palladium Partners Llc added to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 50.34%. The purchase prices were between $55.67 and $65.14, with an estimated average price of $61.08. The stock is now traded at around $65.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 199,901 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Kellogg Co (K)

Palladium Partners Llc sold out a holding in Kellogg Co. The sale prices were between $61.03 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $62.84.

Sold Out: Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR)

Palladium Partners Llc sold out a holding in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $55.68 and $56.56, with an estimated average price of $56.14.

Sold Out: Global Payments Inc (GPN)

Palladium Partners Llc sold out a holding in Global Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $117.86 and $161.31, with an estimated average price of $137.3.

Sold Out: Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC)

Palladium Partners Llc sold out a holding in Yum China Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $47.2 and $61.06, with an estimated average price of $54.08.

Sold Out: Albemarle Corp (ALB)

Palladium Partners Llc sold out a holding in Albemarle Corp. The sale prices were between $214.16 and $283.8, with an estimated average price of $247.99.

Sold Out: (MSON)

Palladium Partners Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $24.89 and $26.54, with an estimated average price of $25.68.



