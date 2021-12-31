Palladium Partners Llc Buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, Lam Research Corp, TJX Inc, Sells Dominion Energy Inc, AT&T Inc, Enterprise Products Partners LP

Norfolk, VA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, Lam Research Corp, TJX Inc, First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII ETF, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, sells Dominion Energy Inc, AT&T Inc, Enterprise Products Partners LP, Pinnacle West Capital Corp, Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Palladium Partners Llc. As of 2021Q4, Palladium Partners Llc owns 302 stocks with a total value of $2.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 961,368 shares, 7.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.5% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 342,660 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.62% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,991,751 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.42% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 23,786 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.97% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 161,670 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.41%

Palladium Partners Llc initiated holding in Lam Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $544.41 and $726.75, with an estimated average price of $629.37. The stock is now traded at around $607.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 15,148 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Palladium Partners Llc initiated holding in Nestle SA. The purchase prices were between $120.82 and $140.74, with an estimated average price of $131.32. The stock is now traded at around $129.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 11,357 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Palladium Partners Llc initiated holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $188.5 and $221.29, with an estimated average price of $203.15. The stock is now traded at around $153.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,245 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Palladium Partners Llc initiated holding in National Bankshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.25 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $36.91. The stock is now traded at around $37.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 24,809 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Palladium Partners Llc initiated holding in CACI International Inc. The purchase prices were between $255.24 and $289, with an estimated average price of $273.95. The stock is now traded at around $257.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,508 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Palladium Partners Llc initiated holding in Public Storage. The purchase prices were between $295.26 and $374.56, with an estimated average price of $335.03. The stock is now traded at around $369.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 750 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Palladium Partners Llc added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 32.33%. The purchase prices were between $50.97 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $51.02. The stock is now traded at around $50.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 1,100,096 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Palladium Partners Llc added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 2075.13%. The purchase prices were between $62.97 and $75.92, with an estimated average price of $69.51. The stock is now traded at around $71.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 143,689 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Palladium Partners Llc added to a holding in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII ETF by 39.42%. The purchase prices were between $25.51 and $25.76, with an estimated average price of $25.66. The stock is now traded at around $25.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 1,261,347 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Palladium Partners Llc added to a holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 27.43%. The purchase prices were between $80.24 and $89.46, with an estimated average price of $84.78. The stock is now traded at around $82.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 413,423 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Palladium Partners Llc added to a holding in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Tr by 26.73%. The purchase prices were between $51.14 and $51.25, with an estimated average price of $51.2. The stock is now traded at around $50.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 583,488 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Palladium Partners Llc added to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 50.34%. The purchase prices were between $55.67 and $65.14, with an estimated average price of $61.08. The stock is now traded at around $65.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 199,901 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Palladium Partners Llc sold out a holding in Kellogg Co. The sale prices were between $61.03 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $62.84.

Palladium Partners Llc sold out a holding in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $55.68 and $56.56, with an estimated average price of $56.14.

Palladium Partners Llc sold out a holding in Global Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $117.86 and $161.31, with an estimated average price of $137.3.

Palladium Partners Llc sold out a holding in Yum China Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $47.2 and $61.06, with an estimated average price of $54.08.

Palladium Partners Llc sold out a holding in Albemarle Corp. The sale prices were between $214.16 and $283.8, with an estimated average price of $247.99.

Palladium Partners Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $24.89 and $26.54, with an estimated average price of $25.68.