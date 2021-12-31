Palladium Partners Llc Buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, Lam Research Corp, TJX Inc, Sells Dominion Energy Inc, AT&T Inc, Enterprise Products Partners LP

- New Purchases: LRCX, NSRGY, NKSH, TROW, CACI, XLY, ADI, VHT, BSV, TSLA, SKSBF, WFCPL.PFD, BX, GSPD.PFD, GWW, SHW, PSA, NUE, MET, BF.B, AIMFF, PQEFF, LQMT,
- Added Positions: JMST, TJX, DEED, SLYV, SMMU, TFC, LDUR, NSC, WRE, IQLT, STIP, TOWN, IG, JPM, IVW, ISTB, SPSB, ACN, MMP, XOM, PNC, VXUS, VTI, ABMD, RVNU, QUAL, MINT, DLTR, FISV, IJR, FULT, IJH, PPG, ABBV, JBL, NFLX, VUG, PEG, ALL, CSX, CTHR, SCHX, SLB, NVDA, QQQ, UNP, DUK, ITOT, GE, F,
- Reduced Positions: D, GOOGL, ADBE, BAC, VZ, AAPL, VMW, T, JVAL, BWA, CMCSA, EPD, HD, INTC, LMT, PNW, IVV, BMY, CVX, PEP, BRK.A, DFS, DGS, MMM, A, MO, AMGN, ADP, BRK.B, CBRE, CNI, CAT, KO, CMI, DE, EXR, NEE, GD, MDLZ, MAS, MCK, TRV, SBUX, RTX, WY, V, FTNT, GOOG, PYPL, IGIB, DVY, EFA, GLD, LMBS, ABT, AFL, LNT, AEP, AMAT, ADM, AZO, BCE, BP, BDX, BA, CVS, COF, CNP, CTSH, ED, GLW, DD, ETN, ETR, FFIV, FDX, HIG, IBM, ITW, KR, MKL, MAR, MMC, MKC, SPGI, MDT, MSI, NKE, ES, PRAA, SIRI, SON, LUV, SYK, TXN, TTE, TSN, UBSI, VLO, WHR, XEL, PM, KMI, MPC, XYL, DOW, CTVA, CARR, OTIS, BND, DES, GSY, IAU, SCHA, VIG, VWO,
- Sold Out: K, SCHR, ALB, GPN, ILMN, MSON, RDS.A, YUMC, IGSB,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 961,368 shares, 7.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.5%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 342,660 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.62%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,991,751 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.42%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 23,786 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.97%
- The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 161,670 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.41%
Palladium Partners Llc initiated holding in Lam Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $544.41 and $726.75, with an estimated average price of $629.37. The stock is now traded at around $607.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 15,148 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Nestle SA (NSRGY)
Palladium Partners Llc initiated holding in Nestle SA. The purchase prices were between $120.82 and $140.74, with an estimated average price of $131.32. The stock is now traded at around $129.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 11,357 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW)
Palladium Partners Llc initiated holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $188.5 and $221.29, with an estimated average price of $203.15. The stock is now traded at around $153.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,245 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: National Bankshares Inc (NKSH)
Palladium Partners Llc initiated holding in National Bankshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.25 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $36.91. The stock is now traded at around $37.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 24,809 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: CACI International Inc (CACI)
Palladium Partners Llc initiated holding in CACI International Inc. The purchase prices were between $255.24 and $289, with an estimated average price of $273.95. The stock is now traded at around $257.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,508 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Public Storage (PSA)
Palladium Partners Llc initiated holding in Public Storage. The purchase prices were between $295.26 and $374.56, with an estimated average price of $335.03. The stock is now traded at around $369.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 750 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST)
Palladium Partners Llc added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 32.33%. The purchase prices were between $50.97 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $51.02. The stock is now traded at around $50.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 1,100,096 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)
Palladium Partners Llc added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 2075.13%. The purchase prices were between $62.97 and $75.92, with an estimated average price of $69.51. The stock is now traded at around $71.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 143,689 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII ETF (DEED)
Palladium Partners Llc added to a holding in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII ETF by 39.42%. The purchase prices were between $25.51 and $25.76, with an estimated average price of $25.66. The stock is now traded at around $25.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 1,261,347 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV)
Palladium Partners Llc added to a holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 27.43%. The purchase prices were between $80.24 and $89.46, with an estimated average price of $84.78. The stock is now traded at around $82.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 413,423 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Tr (SMMU)
Palladium Partners Llc added to a holding in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Tr by 26.73%. The purchase prices were between $51.14 and $51.25, with an estimated average price of $51.2. The stock is now traded at around $50.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 583,488 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)
Palladium Partners Llc added to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 50.34%. The purchase prices were between $55.67 and $65.14, with an estimated average price of $61.08. The stock is now traded at around $65.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 199,901 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Kellogg Co (K)
Palladium Partners Llc sold out a holding in Kellogg Co. The sale prices were between $61.03 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $62.84.Sold Out: Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR)
Palladium Partners Llc sold out a holding in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $55.68 and $56.56, with an estimated average price of $56.14.Sold Out: Global Payments Inc (GPN)
Palladium Partners Llc sold out a holding in Global Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $117.86 and $161.31, with an estimated average price of $137.3.Sold Out: Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC)
Palladium Partners Llc sold out a holding in Yum China Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $47.2 and $61.06, with an estimated average price of $54.08.Sold Out: Albemarle Corp (ALB)
Palladium Partners Llc sold out a holding in Albemarle Corp. The sale prices were between $214.16 and $283.8, with an estimated average price of $247.99.Sold Out: (MSON)
Palladium Partners Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $24.89 and $26.54, with an estimated average price of $25.68.
