Crestview Partners II GP, L.P. Buys Victory Capital Holdings Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Crestview Partners II GP, L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys Victory Capital Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Crestview Partners II GP, L.P.. As of 2021Q4, Crestview Partners II GP, L.P. owns 3 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of Crestview Partners II GP, L.P.. Also check out:
1. Crestview Partners II GP, L.P.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Crestview Partners II GP, L.P.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Crestview Partners II GP, L.P.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Crestview Partners II GP, L.P. keeps buying
- New Purchases: VCTR,
- Victory Capital Holdings Inc (VCTR) - 31,070,580 shares, 91.85% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Camping World Holdings Inc (CWH) - 1,899,712 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio.
- Select Energy Services Inc (WTTR) - 3,853,306 shares, 1.94% of the total portfolio.
Crestview Partners II GP, L.P. initiated holding in Victory Capital Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $33 and $42.37, with an estimated average price of $36.37. The stock is now traded at around $35.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 91.85%. The holding were 31,070,580 shares as of 2021-12-31.
