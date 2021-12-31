Princeton Capital Management Llc Buys Cognex Corp, Quanta Services Inc, MongoDB Inc, Sells Zillow Group Inc, Unisys Corp, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF

- New Purchases: CGNX, VOO, PLD, DY, LIN, XLNX, AER, DEA,
- Added Positions: PWR, MDB, DXCM, NVDA, NXPI, QRVO, MCHP, REGN, PCRX, MRNA, LITE, KEYS, BX, INCY, DUK, D, JPM,
- Reduced Positions: T, AMZN, VZ, SPY, BA, FB, RSP, GOOG, CMCSA, VRTX, RIO, QQQ, MRVL, BMY, DE, AXTI, ABNB, TFFP, CVX, NPTN, GM, ENTG, FARO, VLO, MVIS, QLYS, ATRA, HD, PFF, PG, ARNA,
- Sold Out: ZG, UIS, WYNN, CLLS,
For the details of PRINCETON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/princeton+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of PRINCETON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 177,956 shares, 9.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.13%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 80,119 shares, 7.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,102 shares, 5.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.8%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 6,981 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03%
- American Tower Corp (AMT) - 46,866 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.69%
Princeton Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Cognex Corp. The purchase prices were between $74.94 and $91.73, with an estimated average price of $80.61. The stock is now traded at around $67.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 16,048 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Princeton Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $420.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,046 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Prologis Inc (PLD)
Princeton Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Prologis Inc. The purchase prices were between $126.43 and $168.36, with an estimated average price of $149.88. The stock is now traded at around $155.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,422 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Easterly Government Properties Inc (DEA)
Princeton Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Easterly Government Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.79 and $22.93, with an estimated average price of $21.62. The stock is now traded at around $20.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 9,584 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Linde PLC (LIN)
Princeton Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Linde PLC. The purchase prices were between $294.65 and $346.43, with an estimated average price of $324.66. The stock is now traded at around $304.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 630 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Xilinx Inc (XLNX)
Princeton Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Xilinx Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.02 and $233.08, with an estimated average price of $198.72. The stock is now traded at around $225.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Quanta Services Inc (PWR)
Princeton Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Quanta Services Inc by 74.60%. The purchase prices were between $107.44 and $121.98, with an estimated average price of $115.37. The stock is now traded at around $106.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 24,461 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: MongoDB Inc (MDB)
Princeton Capital Management Llc added to a holding in MongoDB Inc by 98.44%. The purchase prices were between $429.34 and $585.03, with an estimated average price of $513.15. The stock is now traded at around $441.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,290 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Zillow Group Inc (ZG)
Princeton Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Zillow Group Inc. The sale prices were between $52.38 and $105.72, with an estimated average price of $71.11.Sold Out: Unisys Corp (UIS)
Princeton Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Unisys Corp. The sale prices were between $17.9 and $26.5, with an estimated average price of $21.86.Sold Out: Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN)
Princeton Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd. The sale prices were between $76.06 and $98.05, with an estimated average price of $88.64.Sold Out: Cellectis SA (CLLS)
Princeton Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Cellectis SA. The sale prices were between $8.01 and $12.84, with an estimated average price of $9.75.
Here is the complete portfolio of PRINCETON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC. Also check out:
1. PRINCETON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. PRINCETON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. PRINCETON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that PRINCETON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC keeps buying