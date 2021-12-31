Princeton Capital Management Llc Buys Cognex Corp, Quanta Services Inc, MongoDB Inc, Sells Zillow Group Inc, Unisys Corp, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF

New Purchases: CGNX, VOO, PLD, DY, LIN, XLNX, AER, DEA,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Cognex Corp, Quanta Services Inc, MongoDB Inc, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Prologis Inc, sells Zillow Group Inc, Unisys Corp, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Wynn Resorts, Cellectis SA during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Princeton Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q4, Princeton Capital Management Llc owns 113 stocks with a total value of $349 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 177,956 shares, 9.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.13% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 80,119 shares, 7.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,102 shares, 5.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.8% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 6,981 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03% American Tower Corp (AMT) - 46,866 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.69%

Princeton Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Cognex Corp. The purchase prices were between $74.94 and $91.73, with an estimated average price of $80.61. The stock is now traded at around $67.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 16,048 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Princeton Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $420.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,046 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Princeton Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Prologis Inc. The purchase prices were between $126.43 and $168.36, with an estimated average price of $149.88. The stock is now traded at around $155.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,422 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Princeton Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Easterly Government Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.79 and $22.93, with an estimated average price of $21.62. The stock is now traded at around $20.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 9,584 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Princeton Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Linde PLC. The purchase prices were between $294.65 and $346.43, with an estimated average price of $324.66. The stock is now traded at around $304.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 630 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Princeton Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Xilinx Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.02 and $233.08, with an estimated average price of $198.72. The stock is now traded at around $225.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Princeton Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Quanta Services Inc by 74.60%. The purchase prices were between $107.44 and $121.98, with an estimated average price of $115.37. The stock is now traded at around $106.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 24,461 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Princeton Capital Management Llc added to a holding in MongoDB Inc by 98.44%. The purchase prices were between $429.34 and $585.03, with an estimated average price of $513.15. The stock is now traded at around $441.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,290 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Princeton Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Zillow Group Inc. The sale prices were between $52.38 and $105.72, with an estimated average price of $71.11.

Princeton Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Unisys Corp. The sale prices were between $17.9 and $26.5, with an estimated average price of $21.86.

Princeton Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd. The sale prices were between $76.06 and $98.05, with an estimated average price of $88.64.

Princeton Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Cellectis SA. The sale prices were between $8.01 and $12.84, with an estimated average price of $9.75.