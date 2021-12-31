Hanseatic Management Services Inc Buys Vanguard Large Cap ETF, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares Biotechnology ETF, Moderna Inc

- New Purchases: EXTR, NEWR, VCRA, DLTR, XLNX, BLD, SM, F, MRVL, CTRA, DVN, RILY, HCA, SYNA, CIEN, VHT, VWOB, DDOG, APO, AAPL, TPX, PFE, CACC, AMD, CLR, TA, UNFI, AMBA, ENTA, TBK, CDMO, HLIT, ARLO, ACLS,
- Added Positions: VV, XLU, IGV, BLDR, VB, LTHM, AYI, MTDR, ENTG, EVH, EWBC, CMC, TSLA, KSS, LNC, CIT, FTNT, PRFT, SIVB, WFC, BOOT, RPD, GOOG, KBR, TRMB, THC, AMAT, AX, EW, IPG, MANH, DVAX, URI, AWI, COKE, COST, DELL, DXCM, DKS, WK, PWR, GWB, HUBS, IT, GT, NUE, SPSC, LQD,
- Reduced Positions: IBB, SMH, GNRC, VBR, RGEN, STLD, VTIP, NVDA, DDS, DVY, XLP,
- Sold Out: SPY, MRNA, EQAL, SQ, TGT, VCEL, PCTY, DOMO, GE, DXC, DE, DBI, GMED, CLDX, ATI, SIX, TCBI, ORI, OSK, EMB, ALKS, OTIS, EXPD, ACHC, BIO, HZNP, CRWD, IVZ, SC, TRUP, NTRA, BLMN, EB, BBBY, CDNA, EPC, COHU, DDD,
- Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 124,135 shares, 10.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.01%
- Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV) - 20,196 shares, 7.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 54483.78%
- Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 19,528 shares, 7.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.01%
- Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 16,503 shares, 6.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16%
- VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH) - 8,641 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.2%
Hanseatic Management Services Inc initiated holding in Extreme Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.56 and $16.56, with an estimated average price of $12.34. The stock is now traded at around $12.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 41,836 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: New Relic Inc (NEWR)
Hanseatic Management Services Inc initiated holding in New Relic Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.58 and $125.97, with an estimated average price of $97.26. The stock is now traded at around $78.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 5,692 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vocera Communications Inc (VCRA)
Hanseatic Management Services Inc initiated holding in Vocera Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.15 and $67.02, with an estimated average price of $56.58. The stock is now traded at around $79.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 9,418 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)
Hanseatic Management Services Inc initiated holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.11 and $146.61, with an estimated average price of $122.44. The stock is now traded at around $141.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 4,309 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Xilinx Inc (XLNX)
Hanseatic Management Services Inc initiated holding in Xilinx Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.02 and $233.08, with an estimated average price of $198.72. The stock is now traded at around $225.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 2,825 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: TopBuild Corp (BLD)
Hanseatic Management Services Inc initiated holding in TopBuild Corp. The purchase prices were between $205.88 and $280.23, with an estimated average price of $257.33. The stock is now traded at around $242.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 2,182 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV)
Hanseatic Management Services Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF by 54483.78%. The purchase prices were between $199.57 and $221.75, with an estimated average price of $213.95. The stock is now traded at around $211.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.28%. The holding were 20,196 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)
Hanseatic Management Services Inc added to a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF by 95.01%. The purchase prices were between $63.39 and $71.58, with an estimated average price of $67.08. The stock is now traded at around $68.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 35,533 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV)
Hanseatic Management Services Inc added to a holding in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 84.40%. The purchase prices were between $384.52 and $446.52, with an estimated average price of $417.72. The stock is now traded at around $364.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 5,593 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR)
Hanseatic Management Services Inc added to a holding in Builders FirstSource Inc by 4291.19%. The purchase prices were between $52.58 and $85.71, with an estimated average price of $68.28. The stock is now traded at around $71.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 6,982 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Hanseatic Management Services Inc sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13.Sold Out: Moderna Inc (MRNA)
Hanseatic Management Services Inc sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69.Sold Out: Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (EQAL)
Hanseatic Management Services Inc sold out a holding in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF. The sale prices were between $44.19 and $47.95, with an estimated average price of $46.54.Sold Out: Block Inc (SQ)
Hanseatic Management Services Inc sold out a holding in Block Inc. The sale prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58.Sold Out: Target Corp (TGT)
Hanseatic Management Services Inc sold out a holding in Target Corp. The sale prices were between $217.74 and $266.39, with an estimated average price of $243.15.Sold Out: Vericel Corp (VCEL)
Hanseatic Management Services Inc sold out a holding in Vericel Corp. The sale prices were between $35.2 and $52.6, with an estimated average price of $43.64.
