Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc. Buys Ensign Group Inc, Radian Group Inc, Cadence Bank, Sells KeyCorp, Huntington Bancshares Inc,

Just now
San Mateo, CA, based Investment company Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Ensign Group Inc, Radian Group Inc, Cadence Bank, Cadence Bank, Lumentum Holdings Inc, sells KeyCorp, Huntington Bancshares Inc, , Upstart Holdings Inc, TD Synnex Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc. owns 536 stocks with a total value of $17.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC.
  1. Graphic Packaging Holding Co (GPK) - 21,029,309 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.84%
  2. Devon Energy Corp (DVN) - 8,946,579 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.09%
  3. F N B Corp (FNB) - 29,903,568 shares, 2.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.38%
  4. First Horizon Corp (FHN) - 21,669,770 shares, 2.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.78%
  5. Kemper Corp (KMPR) - 4,897,437 shares, 1.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.67%
New Purchase: Radian Group Inc (RDN)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Radian Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.5 and $24.45, with an estimated average price of $22.1. The stock is now traded at around $23.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 2,863,939 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Cadence Bank (CADE)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Cadence Bank. The purchase prices were between $27.74 and $31.82, with an estimated average price of $30.2. The stock is now traded at around $32.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 1,932,786 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.7 and $106.99, with an estimated average price of $91.31. The stock is now traded at around $97.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 542,969 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Frontdoor Inc (FTDR)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Frontdoor Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.84 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $37.84. The stock is now traded at around $36.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 1,381,879 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Oasis Petroleum Inc (OAS)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Oasis Petroleum Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.07 and $132.16, with an estimated average price of $119.38. The stock is now traded at around $138.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 366,862 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Ensign Group Inc (ENSG)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Ensign Group Inc by 47.78%. The purchase prices were between $69.25 and $85.08, with an estimated average price of $77.89. The stock is now traded at around $74.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 2,327,384 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Kemper Corp (KMPR)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Kemper Corp by 20.67%. The purchase prices were between $52.5 and $70.56, with an estimated average price of $60.62. The stock is now traded at around $53.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 4,897,437 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: NorthWestern Corp (NWE)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in NorthWestern Corp by 371.63%. The purchase prices were between $54.51 and $59.63, with an estimated average price of $56.8. The stock is now traded at around $58.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 1,071,043 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Kite Realty Group Trust by 39.03%. The purchase prices were between $19.55 and $22.52, with an estimated average price of $21.41. The stock is now traded at around $21.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 6,830,656 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (WTM)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd by 39.86%. The purchase prices were between $986.9 and $1127.1, with an estimated average price of $1055.52. The stock is now traded at around $1055.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 133,707 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Kontoor Brands Inc (KTB)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Kontoor Brands Inc by 353.90%. The purchase prices were between $47.41 and $61.01, with an estimated average price of $53.72. The stock is now traded at around $51.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 928,314 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: (RPAI)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $13.15 and $13.78, with an estimated average price of $13.6.

Sold Out: Meredith Holdings Corp (MDP)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Meredith Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $54.43 and $59.07, with an estimated average price of $58.21.

Sold Out: 3D Systems Corp (DDD)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in 3D Systems Corp. The sale prices were between $20.77 and $33.88, with an estimated average price of $25.12.

Sold Out: Cerence Inc (CRNC)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Cerence Inc. The sale prices were between $69.2 and $112.96, with an estimated average price of $87.86.

Sold Out: eXp World Holdings Inc (EXPI)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in eXp World Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $32.68 and $54.42, with an estimated average price of $41.09.



