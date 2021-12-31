Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc. Buys Ensign Group Inc, Radian Group Inc, Cadence Bank, Sells KeyCorp, Huntington Bancshares Inc,

New Purchases: RDN, CADE, CADE, LITE, FTDR, OAS, VIRT, MODV, LIVN, SIX, WOOF, UNFI, ZIP, NEWR, PLAB, SLAB, ITRI, PUBM, HMHC, EVER, BDSI, PETQ, QUOT, ICPT, FF, ARAY, GPN, BCOV, SFT, IWV, KPLT, DSP, DAKT, AUD, AUD, NAT, LAZY, TWI, UIHC, MAS, TPX, VG, CP, TCRT, IWR, VB, VBK, VBR,

Added Positions: ENSG, KMPR, NWE, KRG, WTM, KTB, BCO, SR, APLE, DCI, SLGN, COMM, SAIC, AYI, TEN, ESGR, EXLS, TNET, CIT, JRVR, DIOD, FCN, FORM, LPX, SIG, ATKR, SAIL, CNXC, AXL, BECN, CCK, OLN, PEB, CHE, SF, IWM, CLH, CR, GPK, IART, LSTR, UTHR, SEM, EVTC, BRKR, FULT, VIVO, MMSI, NCR, SCL, EVR, AMPH, GMED, ENR, SMPL, JELD, REYN, AMKR, CRUS, CNO, EXEL, FHI, ITGR, ZD, MTH, RCII, TTEC, TCBI, SYNH, MEDP, IWN, IWO, HTH, BOH, CBT, FIX, ATGE, FCF, THG, HELE, HUBG, NSIT, KFRC, LHCG, LBAI, LKFN, MANT, HZO, MTZ, MGI, NXST, OTTR, AVNT, PRGS, WRK, SNBR, STC, WAFD, ZUMZ, PDM, PRI, ALSN, MUSA, CIO, TSE, VVV, YUMC, ILPT, AAP, LNT, AMZN, DOX, UHAL, AMT, AME, ATO, CMS, KMX, CE, CNC, CNP, LNG, CBSH, INGR, XRAY, EWBC, EIX, RE, HSIC, SJM, JCI, JOUT, LH, LYV, MTB, MKL, MCY, MHK, NWL, PH, PNW, PXD, PSA, RSG, ROP, ROST, SHW, SPG, SNA, GL, WPC, WFC, CLR, LRN, VRSK, DG, CPS, AAT, NLSN, HY, ARMK, GOOG, ELVT, HWM, SGH, ARNC, DNB, TUEM,

Reduced Positions: KEY, HBAN, DVN, UPST, SNX, THRM, MDU, FHN, JEF, NTGR, CMC, SEAS, MIME, RRR, POWI, FHB, ISBC, JBL, DOOR, HIBB, PRIM, FTNT, TSC, BLD, MDRX, KBH, AVT, EME, RYN, QRTEA, GNRC, CTAS, DLTR, HRB, LRCX, SYNA, VRSN, ZBRA, RILY, MTDR, KLXE, ANF, ATVI, AEIS, ALK, AMGN, AAPL, AMAT, BAC, BRK.B, BGFV, BIIB, BSX, AZTA, BRO, CCL, CRI, DRI, SITC, DLB, ECL, LLY, XOM, FFIV, PACW, FLEX, RHP, GCO, HALO, HUM, HUN, IDXX, BCOR, INTC, JPM, KLIC, LANC, LEG, MSFT, MS, NVDA, NEU, ORLY, ORI, ORCL, OSK, PVH, STL, PHM, RUTH, SGMS, SHYF, STLD, TER, TUP, UGI, UNP, UNH, UHS, WMT, WBA, ANTM, WAL, XRX, EBAY, GPRE, LDOS, TMUS, HI, PSX, SUPN, VOYA, BURL, GLPI, VRTV, OEC, SYF, KEYS, LC, STOR, LILAK, LOB, LSXMK, DFIN, VRRM, SCPL, IHRT, RVLV, SDGR, CCSI,

Sold Out: RPAI, MDP, MDP, CRNC, DDD, EXPI, WEN, KTOS, BRBR, VRS, FB, ACCO, RRD, RCKY, REVG, NPTN, FRPT, CMTL, CARS, EVFM, TACO, KSU, CSTE, DBD, CXP, CVA, AGM, STMP, CCMP, HRC,

San Mateo, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Ensign Group Inc, Radian Group Inc, Cadence Bank, Cadence Bank, Lumentum Holdings Inc, sells KeyCorp, Huntington Bancshares Inc, , Upstart Holdings Inc, TD Synnex Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc. owns 536 stocks with a total value of $17.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co (GPK) - 21,029,309 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.84% Devon Energy Corp (DVN) - 8,946,579 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.09% F N B Corp (FNB) - 29,903,568 shares, 2.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.38% First Horizon Corp (FHN) - 21,669,770 shares, 2.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.78% Kemper Corp (KMPR) - 4,897,437 shares, 1.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.67%

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Radian Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.5 and $24.45, with an estimated average price of $22.1. The stock is now traded at around $23.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 2,863,939 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Cadence Bank. The purchase prices were between $27.74 and $31.82, with an estimated average price of $30.2. The stock is now traded at around $32.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 1,932,786 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.7 and $106.99, with an estimated average price of $91.31. The stock is now traded at around $97.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 542,969 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Frontdoor Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.84 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $37.84. The stock is now traded at around $36.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 1,381,879 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Oasis Petroleum Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.07 and $132.16, with an estimated average price of $119.38. The stock is now traded at around $138.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 366,862 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Ensign Group Inc by 47.78%. The purchase prices were between $69.25 and $85.08, with an estimated average price of $77.89. The stock is now traded at around $74.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 2,327,384 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Kemper Corp by 20.67%. The purchase prices were between $52.5 and $70.56, with an estimated average price of $60.62. The stock is now traded at around $53.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 4,897,437 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in NorthWestern Corp by 371.63%. The purchase prices were between $54.51 and $59.63, with an estimated average price of $56.8. The stock is now traded at around $58.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 1,071,043 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Kite Realty Group Trust by 39.03%. The purchase prices were between $19.55 and $22.52, with an estimated average price of $21.41. The stock is now traded at around $21.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 6,830,656 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd by 39.86%. The purchase prices were between $986.9 and $1127.1, with an estimated average price of $1055.52. The stock is now traded at around $1055.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 133,707 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Kontoor Brands Inc by 353.90%. The purchase prices were between $47.41 and $61.01, with an estimated average price of $53.72. The stock is now traded at around $51.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 928,314 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $13.15 and $13.78, with an estimated average price of $13.6.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Meredith Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $54.43 and $59.07, with an estimated average price of $58.21.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in 3D Systems Corp. The sale prices were between $20.77 and $33.88, with an estimated average price of $25.12.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Cerence Inc. The sale prices were between $69.2 and $112.96, with an estimated average price of $87.86.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in eXp World Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $32.68 and $54.42, with an estimated average price of $41.09.