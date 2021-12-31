Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Ceera Investments, Llc Buys Kyndryl Holdings Inc, DocuSign Inc, McCormick Inc, Sells IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF, Morgan Stanley Emerg Mkts Debt Fd Inc, SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

Investment company Ceera Investments, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Kyndryl Holdings Inc, DocuSign Inc, McCormick Inc, Dow Inc, Cardinal Health Inc, sells IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF, Morgan Stanley Emerg Mkts Debt Fd Inc, SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, Southwest Airlines Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ceera Investments, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Ceera Investments, Llc owns 64 stocks with a total value of $193 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of CEERA INVESTMENTS, LLC
  1. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) - 241,102 shares, 9.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.77%
  2. SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) - 358,419 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.10%
  3. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) - 202,600 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.17%
  4. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (CLTL) - 89,184 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.19%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 48,073 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.96%
New Purchase: Dow Inc (DOW)

Ceera Investments, Llc initiated holding in Dow Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.76 and $60.06, with an estimated average price of $56.99. The stock is now traded at around $61.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 10,408 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Ceera Investments, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $135.59 and $147.24, with an estimated average price of $142.08. The stock is now traded at around $149.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,433 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD)

Ceera Investments, Llc added to a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc by 8387.73%. The purchase prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45. The stock is now traded at around $16.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 152,864 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)

Ceera Investments, Llc added to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 114.23%. The purchase prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68. The stock is now traded at around $128.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 20,761 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: McCormick & Co Inc (MKC)

Ceera Investments, Llc added to a holding in McCormick & Co Inc by 30.47%. The purchase prices were between $78.1 and $96.61, with an estimated average price of $85.36. The stock is now traded at around $102.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 43,197 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)

Ceera Investments, Llc added to a holding in Cardinal Health Inc by 50.17%. The purchase prices were between $45.87 and $52.17, with an estimated average price of $49.05. The stock is now traded at around $53.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 22,218 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: H&R Block Inc (HRB)

Ceera Investments, Llc added to a holding in H&R Block Inc by 32.47%. The purchase prices were between $22.76 and $25.71, with an estimated average price of $24.24. The stock is now traded at around $24.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 46,264 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Campbell Soup Co (CPB)

Ceera Investments, Llc added to a holding in Campbell Soup Co by 57.47%. The purchase prices were between $39.91 and $44.18, with an estimated average price of $41.61. The stock is now traded at around $43.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 14,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA)

Ceera Investments, Llc sold out a holding in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF. The sale prices were between $31.86 and $33.06, with an estimated average price of $32.53.

Sold Out: Morgan Stanley Emerg Mkts Debt Fd Inc (MSD)

Ceera Investments, Llc sold out a holding in Morgan Stanley Emerg Mkts Debt Fd Inc. The sale prices were between $8.85 and $9.39, with an estimated average price of $9.12.

Sold Out: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

Ceera Investments, Llc sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $39.36 and $55.06, with an estimated average price of $46.75.



