Ceera Investments, Llc Buys Kyndryl Holdings Inc, DocuSign Inc, McCormick Inc, Sells IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF, Morgan Stanley Emerg Mkts Debt Fd Inc, SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

New Purchases: DOW, VTV,

DOW, VTV, Added Positions: KD, DOCU, MKC, FLRN, OMC, CAH, MOAT, PULS, HRB, JPST, TAP, CPB, VNT, FLTR, GSY, JMST, PFE, IBM, PSCH, VBR,

KD, DOCU, MKC, FLRN, OMC, CAH, MOAT, PULS, HRB, JPST, TAP, CPB, VNT, FLTR, GSY, JMST, PFE, IBM, PSCH, VBR, Reduced Positions: BIL, AAPL, CLTL, FB, GOOGL, MORN, SYY, TW, CME, ABBV, JW.A, QCOM,

BIL, AAPL, CLTL, FB, GOOGL, MORN, SYY, TW, CME, ABBV, JW.A, QCOM, Sold Out: MNA, MSD, LUV,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Kyndryl Holdings Inc, DocuSign Inc, McCormick Inc, Dow Inc, Cardinal Health Inc, sells IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF, Morgan Stanley Emerg Mkts Debt Fd Inc, SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, Southwest Airlines Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ceera Investments, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Ceera Investments, Llc owns 64 stocks with a total value of $193 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CEERA INVESTMENTS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ceera+investments%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) - 241,102 shares, 9.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.77% SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) - 358,419 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.10% JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) - 202,600 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.17% Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (CLTL) - 89,184 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.19% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 48,073 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.96%

Ceera Investments, Llc initiated holding in Dow Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.76 and $60.06, with an estimated average price of $56.99. The stock is now traded at around $61.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 10,408 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ceera Investments, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $135.59 and $147.24, with an estimated average price of $142.08. The stock is now traded at around $149.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,433 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ceera Investments, Llc added to a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc by 8387.73%. The purchase prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45. The stock is now traded at around $16.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 152,864 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ceera Investments, Llc added to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 114.23%. The purchase prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68. The stock is now traded at around $128.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 20,761 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ceera Investments, Llc added to a holding in McCormick & Co Inc by 30.47%. The purchase prices were between $78.1 and $96.61, with an estimated average price of $85.36. The stock is now traded at around $102.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 43,197 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ceera Investments, Llc added to a holding in Cardinal Health Inc by 50.17%. The purchase prices were between $45.87 and $52.17, with an estimated average price of $49.05. The stock is now traded at around $53.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 22,218 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ceera Investments, Llc added to a holding in H&R Block Inc by 32.47%. The purchase prices were between $22.76 and $25.71, with an estimated average price of $24.24. The stock is now traded at around $24.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 46,264 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ceera Investments, Llc added to a holding in Campbell Soup Co by 57.47%. The purchase prices were between $39.91 and $44.18, with an estimated average price of $41.61. The stock is now traded at around $43.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 14,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ceera Investments, Llc sold out a holding in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF. The sale prices were between $31.86 and $33.06, with an estimated average price of $32.53.

Ceera Investments, Llc sold out a holding in Morgan Stanley Emerg Mkts Debt Fd Inc. The sale prices were between $8.85 and $9.39, with an estimated average price of $9.12.

Ceera Investments, Llc sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $39.36 and $55.06, with an estimated average price of $46.75.