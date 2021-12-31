Essex Private Wealth Management, LLC Buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, NVIDIA Corp, Sells General Electric Co, SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF

New Purchases: RTM, IWF,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, NVIDIA Corp, sells General Electric Co, SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Enbridge Inc, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Essex Private Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Essex Private Wealth Management, LLC owns 62 stocks with a total value of $118 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 99,695 shares, 20.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.46% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 100,536 shares, 14.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.10% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 84,843 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.35% Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) - 22,891 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.09% Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC) - 61,527 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.87%

Essex Private Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF. The purchase prices were between $161.81 and $180.07, with an estimated average price of $172.05. The stock is now traded at around $177.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,226 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Essex Private Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $270.63 and $309.52, with an estimated average price of $296.53. The stock is now traded at around $282.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 701 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Essex Private Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 33.01%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $267.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,789 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Essex Private Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68.

Essex Private Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.

Essex Private Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Enbridge Inc. The sale prices were between $36.89 and $43.3, with an estimated average price of $40.06.

Essex Private Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11.

Essex Private Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Caterpillar Inc. The sale prices were between $188.94 and $214.25, with an estimated average price of $201.63.