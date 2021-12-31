Essex Private Wealth Management, LLC Buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, NVIDIA Corp, Sells General Electric Co, SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF

- New Purchases: RTM, IWF,
- Added Positions: VIG, VCSH, VTI, HDV, EFA, NVDA, VHT, IJR, RYT, RSP, SPY, AMZN, XT, TSLA, VYM, GOOG, EMAN,
- Reduced Positions: TOTL, BIV, MSFT, DNP, VZ, FB, JNJ, PG, DIS, D, SDY, QRVO, PFE, APPS, MA, IAU, ITOT, QQQ, BLK, RTX,
- Sold Out: GE, BSCL, ENB, JPM, CAT,
These are the top 5 holdings of Essex Private Wealth Management, LLC
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 99,695 shares, 20.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.46%
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 100,536 shares, 14.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.10%
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 84,843 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.35%
- Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) - 22,891 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.09%
- Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC) - 61,527 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.87%
Essex Private Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF. The purchase prices were between $161.81 and $180.07, with an estimated average price of $172.05. The stock is now traded at around $177.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,226 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)
Essex Private Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $270.63 and $309.52, with an estimated average price of $296.53. The stock is now traded at around $282.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 701 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Essex Private Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 33.01%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $267.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,789 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Essex Private Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68.Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL)
Essex Private Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.Sold Out: Enbridge Inc (ENB)
Essex Private Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Enbridge Inc. The sale prices were between $36.89 and $43.3, with an estimated average price of $40.06.Sold Out: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Essex Private Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11.Sold Out: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)
Essex Private Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Caterpillar Inc. The sale prices were between $188.94 and $214.25, with an estimated average price of $201.63.
