Cooke & Bieler Lp Buys Activision Blizzard Inc, London Stock Exchange Group PLC, Globe Life Inc, Sells CBRE Group Inc, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, United Parcel Service Inc

- New Purchases: LNSTY, KHC, LDNXF,
- Added Positions: ATVI, GL, XRAY, PRGO, BAX, HBI, ALL, WMB, HII, SWK, MKSI, MDT, AEO, LDOS, VZ, WFC, ACGL, DFH, PGR, BDX, JNJ, PM, PLXS, WGO,
- Reduced Positions: ICE, UPS, GIL, SYNH, AYI, CFX, RNR, SCHW, SWM, SCS, FNF, CB, HCA, TEL, FCFS, BAM, FUL, UMPQ, ONTO, RUSHA, UNH, VREX, ITW, GRC, USB, Y, JPM, OMC, PNC, UL, MMM, BRK.B, WSFS, SYF, AL, SLB, MBUU, LH, INGR, HAS, GBCI, AME, GIS, SIGI, NWLI, EPAC, EMR, BOOM,
- Sold Out: CBRE, HXL, MSFT, AXTA, ETN, SNA, XOM,
These are the top 5 holdings of COOKE & BIELER LP
- Arrow Electronics Inc (ARW) - 2,928,779 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07%
- Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) - 8,911,088 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.98%
- Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL) - 8,000,144 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.50%
- AerCap Holdings NV (AER) - 5,124,092 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19%
- Helen Of Troy Ltd (HELE) - 1,358,991 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.59%
Cooke & Bieler Lp initiated holding in London Stock Exchange Group PLC. The purchase prices were between $21.85 and $28.31, with an estimated average price of $24.22. The stock is now traded at around $24.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 3,734,641 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)
Cooke & Bieler Lp initiated holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The purchase prices were between $32.88 and $37.84, with an estimated average price of $35.9. The stock is now traded at around $34.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 1,211,820 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: London Stock Exchange Group PLC (LDNXF)
Cooke & Bieler Lp initiated holding in London Stock Exchange Group PLC. The purchase prices were between $86.41 and $112.05, with an estimated average price of $96.03. The stock is now traded at around $97.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 430,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
Cooke & Bieler Lp added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 106.82%. The purchase prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $81.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 2,715,112 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Globe Life Inc (GL)
Cooke & Bieler Lp added to a holding in Globe Life Inc by 56.06%. The purchase prices were between $85.26 and $98.48, with an estimated average price of $92.52. The stock is now traded at around $106.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 1,756,271 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Dentsply Sirona Inc (XRAY)
Cooke & Bieler Lp added to a holding in Dentsply Sirona Inc by 37.08%. The purchase prices were between $48.31 and $59.22, with an estimated average price of $54.88. The stock is now traded at around $54.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 3,525,683 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Perrigo Co PLC (PRGO)
Cooke & Bieler Lp added to a holding in Perrigo Co PLC by 53.72%. The purchase prices were between $35.79 and $48.52, with an estimated average price of $41.82. The stock is now traded at around $38.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 3,622,242 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Hanesbrands Inc (HBI)
Cooke & Bieler Lp added to a holding in Hanesbrands Inc by 24.65%. The purchase prices were between $15.66 and $18.28, with an estimated average price of $16.98. The stock is now traded at around $16.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 10,989,762 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Baxter International Inc (BAX)
Cooke & Bieler Lp added to a holding in Baxter International Inc by 88.82%. The purchase prices were between $74.57 and $87.19, with an estimated average price of $80.52. The stock is now traded at around $89.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 895,845 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: CBRE Group Inc (CBRE)
Cooke & Bieler Lp sold out a holding in CBRE Group Inc. The sale prices were between $95.02 and $108.58, with an estimated average price of $102.58.Sold Out: Hexcel Corp (HXL)
Cooke & Bieler Lp sold out a holding in Hexcel Corp. The sale prices were between $47.83 and $63.17, with an estimated average price of $56.51.Sold Out: Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA)
Cooke & Bieler Lp sold out a holding in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. The sale prices were between $29.05 and $33.34, with an estimated average price of $31.78.Sold Out: Eaton Corp PLC (ETN)
Cooke & Bieler Lp sold out a holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The sale prices were between $148.36 and $174.66, with an estimated average price of $166.07.Sold Out: Snap-on Inc (SNA)
Cooke & Bieler Lp sold out a holding in Snap-on Inc. The sale prices were between $202.03 and $228.02, with an estimated average price of $213.62.Sold Out: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Cooke & Bieler Lp sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12.
