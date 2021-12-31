Cooke & Bieler Lp Buys Activision Blizzard Inc, London Stock Exchange Group PLC, Globe Life Inc, Sells CBRE Group Inc, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, United Parcel Service Inc

New Purchases: LNSTY, KHC, LDNXF,

Philadelphia, PA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Activision Blizzard Inc, London Stock Exchange Group PLC, Globe Life Inc, Dentsply Sirona Inc, Perrigo Co PLC, sells CBRE Group Inc, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, Syneos Health Inc, Acuity Brands Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cooke & Bieler Lp. As of 2021Q4, Cooke & Bieler Lp owns 99 stocks with a total value of $11.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Arrow Electronics Inc (ARW) - 2,928,779 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07% Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) - 8,911,088 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.98% Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL) - 8,000,144 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.50% AerCap Holdings NV (AER) - 5,124,092 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19% Helen Of Troy Ltd (HELE) - 1,358,991 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.59%

Cooke & Bieler Lp initiated holding in London Stock Exchange Group PLC. The purchase prices were between $21.85 and $28.31, with an estimated average price of $24.22. The stock is now traded at around $24.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 3,734,641 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cooke & Bieler Lp initiated holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The purchase prices were between $32.88 and $37.84, with an estimated average price of $35.9. The stock is now traded at around $34.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 1,211,820 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cooke & Bieler Lp initiated holding in London Stock Exchange Group PLC. The purchase prices were between $86.41 and $112.05, with an estimated average price of $96.03. The stock is now traded at around $97.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 430,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cooke & Bieler Lp added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 106.82%. The purchase prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $81.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 2,715,112 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cooke & Bieler Lp added to a holding in Globe Life Inc by 56.06%. The purchase prices were between $85.26 and $98.48, with an estimated average price of $92.52. The stock is now traded at around $106.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 1,756,271 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cooke & Bieler Lp added to a holding in Dentsply Sirona Inc by 37.08%. The purchase prices were between $48.31 and $59.22, with an estimated average price of $54.88. The stock is now traded at around $54.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 3,525,683 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cooke & Bieler Lp added to a holding in Perrigo Co PLC by 53.72%. The purchase prices were between $35.79 and $48.52, with an estimated average price of $41.82. The stock is now traded at around $38.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 3,622,242 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cooke & Bieler Lp added to a holding in Hanesbrands Inc by 24.65%. The purchase prices were between $15.66 and $18.28, with an estimated average price of $16.98. The stock is now traded at around $16.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 10,989,762 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cooke & Bieler Lp added to a holding in Baxter International Inc by 88.82%. The purchase prices were between $74.57 and $87.19, with an estimated average price of $80.52. The stock is now traded at around $89.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 895,845 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cooke & Bieler Lp sold out a holding in CBRE Group Inc. The sale prices were between $95.02 and $108.58, with an estimated average price of $102.58.

Cooke & Bieler Lp sold out a holding in Hexcel Corp. The sale prices were between $47.83 and $63.17, with an estimated average price of $56.51.

Cooke & Bieler Lp sold out a holding in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. The sale prices were between $29.05 and $33.34, with an estimated average price of $31.78.

Cooke & Bieler Lp sold out a holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The sale prices were between $148.36 and $174.66, with an estimated average price of $166.07.

Cooke & Bieler Lp sold out a holding in Snap-on Inc. The sale prices were between $202.03 and $228.02, with an estimated average price of $213.62.

Cooke & Bieler Lp sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12.