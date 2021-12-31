Kelman-Lazarov, Inc. Buys Qualcomm Inc, Union Pacific Corp, Coca-Cola Co, Sells SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, Verizon Communications Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

New Purchases: QCOM, UNP, KO, DEO, ONEQ,

QCOM, UNP, KO, DEO, ONEQ, Added Positions: GSIE, FNDE, MOAT, FNDX, GSLC, IJH, IJR, DLN, AAPL, FNDC, PFE, FBND, MMM, ESGE, JNJ, GOOG, PG, ESGD, DIS, NUBD, SUSB,

GSIE, FNDE, MOAT, FNDX, GSLC, IJH, IJR, DLN, AAPL, FNDC, PFE, FBND, MMM, ESGE, JNJ, GOOG, PG, ESGD, DIS, NUBD, SUSB, Reduced Positions: SCHF, MDY, AMT, SCHV, SPY, SUSA, MKC, NULG,

SCHF, MDY, AMT, SCHV, SPY, SUSA, MKC, NULG, Sold Out: TOTL, VZ, BSV,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Qualcomm Inc, Union Pacific Corp, Coca-Cola Co, Diageo PLC, WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund, sells SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, Verizon Communications Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kelman-Lazarov, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Kelman-Lazarov, Inc. owns 84 stocks with a total value of $311 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) - 782,848 shares, 14.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.32% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 240,085 shares, 12.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.27% VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) - 508,018 shares, 12.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.11% Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 363,703 shares, 11.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.26% Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) - 828,320 shares, 9.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.97%

Kelman-Lazarov, Inc. initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $183.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,540 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kelman-Lazarov, Inc. initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $205.51 and $251.93, with an estimated average price of $237.68. The stock is now traded at around $246.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 962 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kelman-Lazarov, Inc. initiated holding in Diageo PLC. The purchase prices were between $192.75 and $221.79, with an estimated average price of $205.45. The stock is now traded at around $207.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 963 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kelman-Lazarov, Inc. initiated holding in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock. The purchase prices were between $55.34 and $62.35, with an estimated average price of $59.87. The stock is now traded at around $56.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kelman-Lazarov, Inc. initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $52.3 and $59.21, with an estimated average price of $55.76. The stock is now traded at around $61.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kelman-Lazarov, Inc. added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $59.44 and $66.09, with an estimated average price of $63. The stock is now traded at around $66.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,708 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kelman-Lazarov, Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF by 23.30%. The purchase prices were between $38.5 and $42.49, with an estimated average price of $40.57. The stock is now traded at around $40.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,314 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kelman-Lazarov, Inc. added to a holding in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 33.19%. The purchase prices were between $52.49 and $53.27, with an estimated average price of $52.84. The stock is now traded at around $51.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,020 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kelman-Lazarov, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF. The sale prices were between $46.97 and $47.65, with an estimated average price of $47.29.

Kelman-Lazarov, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $80.57 and $81.41, with an estimated average price of $80.91.

Kelman-Lazarov, Inc. sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14.